TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020
_____
037 FPUS54 KCRP 260927
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
TXZ343-262115-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late
afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming east 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ443-262115-
Nueces Islands-
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming east 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. East
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ243-262115-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late
afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming east 10
to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ234-262115-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ239-262115-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ242-262115-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late
afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light north winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-262115-
Coastal Kleberg-
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming east 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-262115-
Kleberg Islands-
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late
afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Windy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. East
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-262115-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers early in the
morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.
Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming
east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ244-262115-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers early in the
morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.
Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ245-262115-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers early in the
morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.
Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming
east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ345-262115-
Aransas Islands-
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers early in the
morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.
Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ346-262115-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers early in the
morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.
Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-262115-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers early in the
morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ247-262115-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ347-262115-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ447-262115-
Calhoun Islands-
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming
east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ233-262115-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers early in the
morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ232-262115-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers early in the
morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ241-262115-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late
afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Breezy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-262115-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers early in the
morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ240-262115-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late
afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Windy.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ229-262115-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ230-262115-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
427 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 402 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers early in the
morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.
Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather