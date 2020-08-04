TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
121 FPUS54 KCRP 040938 AAB
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
TXZ343-042115-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ443-042115-
Nueces Islands-
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-042115-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ234-042115-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ239-042115-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ242-042115-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-042115-
Coastal Kleberg-
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-042115-
Kleberg Islands-
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-042115-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ244-042115-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ245-042115-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ345-042115-
Aransas Islands-
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-042115-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-042115-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ247-042115-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ347-042115-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ447-042115-
Calhoun Islands-
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ233-042115-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ232-042115-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ241-042115-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-042115-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ240-042115-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ229-042115-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ230-042115-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
438 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
MCZ/HAA
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather