TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
_____
061 FPUS54 KCRP 232107
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ343-240945-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ443-240945-
Nueces Islands-
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ243-240945-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph becoming
light north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ234-240945-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast wind 5
to 10 mph becoming light north.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ239-240945-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early evening then mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ242-240945-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
light northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-240945-
Coastal Kleberg-
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-240945-
Kleberg Islands-
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-240945-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ244-240945-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph becoming
light northeast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ245-240945-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ345-240945-
Aransas Islands-
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ346-240945-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-240945-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
northwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ247-240945-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ347-240945-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light north
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ447-240945-
Calhoun Islands-
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
night. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ233-240945-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast wind
around 10 mph becoming light north.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ232-240945-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light northeast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ241-240945-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph becoming
light north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ231-240945-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light northeast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ240-240945-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light northeast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ229-240945-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ230-240945-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light northeast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TMT/ANM
_____
