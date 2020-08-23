TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

061 FPUS54 KCRP 232107

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

TXZ343-240945-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-240945-

Nueces Islands-

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ243-240945-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph becoming

light north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-240945-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast wind 5

to 10 mph becoming light north.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-240945-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-240945-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

light northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-240945-

Coastal Kleberg-

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-240945-

Kleberg Islands-

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-240945-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-240945-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph becoming

light northeast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-240945-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-240945-

Aransas Islands-

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ346-240945-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-240945-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-240945-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-240945-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ447-240945-

Calhoun Islands-

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

night. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ233-240945-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph becoming light north.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-240945-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light northeast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-240945-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph becoming

light north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ231-240945-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light northeast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ240-240945-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light northeast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-240945-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ230-240945-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

407 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light northeast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TMT/ANM

