TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
955 FPUS54 KCRP 252026
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
TXZ343-261015-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning, then a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the night.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ443-261015-
Nueces Islands-
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
night. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ243-261015-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the night. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to
northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light south
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ234-261015-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning, then partly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the night. Lows in the upper 70s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light northwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ239-261015-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ242-261015-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
south winds. Heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ342-261015-
Coastal Kleberg-
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the night. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ442-261015-
Kleberg Islands-
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning, then partly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the night. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ344-261015-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning, then partly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the night. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast
in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph
increasing to south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ244-261015-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the night. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ245-261015-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
night. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast
in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to south in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ345-261015-
Aransas Islands-
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
night. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. West winds around 10 mph increasing to south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ346-261015-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast
in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to south in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-261015-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the night.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ247-261015-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast
in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to south in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ347-261015-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the night. Lows around 80. Light north
winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to south in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ447-261015-
Calhoun Islands-
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the night. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ233-261015-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the night.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light west winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ232-261015-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the night.
Lows in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southwest
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ241-261015-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning, then partly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ231-261015-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
south winds. Heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ240-261015-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late
evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ229-261015-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light north winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ230-261015-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
326 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Light southwest winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
JV/ANM
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather