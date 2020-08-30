TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020
_____
937 FPUS54 KCRP 300807
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
TXZ343-302200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ443-302200-
Nueces Islands-
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-302200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 111 to 116.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ234-302200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ239-302200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ242-302200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ342-302200-
Coastal Kleberg-
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-302200-
Kleberg Islands-
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady
temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-302200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ244-302200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 111 to 116.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-302200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ345-302200-
Aransas Islands-
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-302200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-302200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ247-302200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ347-302200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ447-302200-
Calhoun Islands-
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ233-302200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ232-302200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ241-302200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-302200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ240-302200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ229-302200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ230-302200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
307 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
CB/MCZ
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather