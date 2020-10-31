TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

TXZ343-312145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ443-312145-

Nueces Islands-

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-312145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ234-312145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ239-312145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ242-312145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ342-312145-

Coastal Kleberg-

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ442-312145-

Kleberg Islands-

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ344-312145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ244-312145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-312145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ345-312145-

Aransas Islands-

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ346-312145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ246-312145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-312145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ347-312145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ447-312145-

Calhoun Islands-

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ233-312145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-312145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-312145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ231-312145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light north winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ240-312145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ229-312145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ230-312145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

253 AM CDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

