TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

311 FPUS54 KCRP

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

TXZ343-192230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-192230-

Nueces Islands-

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-192230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-192230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-192230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ242-192230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-192230-

Coastal Kleberg-

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-192230-

Kleberg Islands-

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-192230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-192230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ245-192230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-192230-

Aransas Islands-

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-192230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-192230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-192230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-192230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-192230-

Calhoun Islands-

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-192230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-192230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ241-192230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-192230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-192230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-192230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ230-192230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TC/87

