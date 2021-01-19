TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021 _____ 468 FPUS54 KCRP 190925 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 TXZ343-192300- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ443-192300- Nueces Islands- 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ243-192300- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ234-192300- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ239-192300- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ242-192300- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ342-192300- Coastal Kleberg- 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ442-192300- Kleberg Islands- 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ344-192300- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ244-192300- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ245-192300- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ345-192300- Aransas Islands- 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ346-192300- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ246-192300- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ247-192300- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ347-192300- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ447-192300- Calhoun Islands- 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ233-192300- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ232-192300- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ241-192300- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ231-192300- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ240-192300- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ229-192300- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ230-192300- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 325 AM CST Tue Jan 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TE/LS _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather