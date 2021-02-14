TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

_____

854 FPUS54 KCRP 140931

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

TXZ343-142300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15

mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet, light snow, and light freezing rain.

Windy. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 18 to 28 decreasing

to 8 to 18 after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

4 to 14.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-142300-

Nueces Islands-

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15

to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain with light snow and light sleet

likely after midnight. Windy. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 30 decreasing to 10 to 20

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

with possible sleet, rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, colder.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings 7 to 17.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ243-142300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light freezing rain early in the morning.

Light rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet. Light rain with light freezing rain

likely in the evening, then light freezing rain with possible

snow and freezing drizzle likely after midnight. Windy, colder.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows around 20. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind

chill readings 6 to 16.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

light freezing rain, light snow, light sleet and patchy light

freezing drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 4 to 14.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-142300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of light rain until late afternoon, then light rain and light

sleet likely late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill readings 21 to 31.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet, light freezing rain and patchy light

freezing drizzle. Light rain likely in the evening, then light

snow after midnight. Colder. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Lows around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill readings 2 to 12.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

with possible sleet, freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-142300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning. A

chance of light rain in the late morning and early afternoon,

then light rain likely and a slight chance of light sleet late in

the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Wind chill readings 20 to 30.

.TONIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening. Light sleet, light

freezing rain, light snow likely and patchy light freezing

drizzle. Colder. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 18.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill readings 12 to 22 decreasing to 2 to 12 after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings zero

to 10 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light freezing

rain. A slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-142300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light freezing rain early in the morning. A

chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.TONIGHT...Light rain, light sleet and light freezing rain. Light

snow likely after midnight. Windy, colder. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of

an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Wind chill readings 7 to 17.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 5 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain. A slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ342-142300-

Coastal Kleberg-

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15

mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.TONIGHT...Light rain, light sleet and light freezing rain. Light

snow likely after midnight. Windy, colder. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of

an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 19 to

29 decreasing to 9 to 19 after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light

snow, light sleet, a slight chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings

6 to 16.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Not as cool.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain. A slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ442-142300-

Kleberg Islands-

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15

to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain and light sleet, then light freezing rain

with light snow likely after midnight. Windy. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 22

to 32 decreasing to 12 to 22 after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light

rain, snow with possible freezing rain, sleet and freezing

drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill

readings 9 to 19.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-142300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet and light freezing rain. Then light snow

and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Windy, colder.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

20 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 15 to 25 decreasing

to 5 to 15 after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light

snow, sleet with possible freezing rain and freezing drizzle in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, colder.

Highs around 30. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind

chill readings 3 to 13.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-142300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain early in the

morning. Light rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10

to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet, light freezing rain and patchy light

freezing drizzle. Light rain in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Windy, colder. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Wind chill readings 4 to 14.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light

sleet with possible freezing rain, snow and freezing drizzle in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings 2 to 12.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ245-142300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill readings 24 to

34.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet and light freezing rain, then light snow

and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Windy, colder.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 20. North winds 20 to 25

mph becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill readings 13 to 23 decreasing to 3 to 13

after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

with possible sleet, freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill readings 2 to 12.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ345-142300-

Aransas Islands-

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain, light sleet and light freezing rain. Light

snow likely and patchy drizzle after midnight. Windy, colder.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Wind chill readings 18 to 28 decreasing to 8 to 18 after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

with possible rain, sleet, freezing rain and freezing drizzle in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, colder.

Highs around 30. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings 6 to 16.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-142300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15

mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet. Light freezing rain with possible rain

and drizzle likely in the evening, then light snow with possible

freezing rain and freezing drizzle likely after midnight. Windy,

colder. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 19.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 13 to

23 decreasing to 3 to 13 after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

with possible sleet, freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill readings 1 to 11.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-142300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light freezing rain early in the morning.

Light rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet and patchy light freezing drizzle. Light

freezing rain with light rain likely in the evening, then light

snow with light freezing rain likely after midnight. Windy,

colder. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 18.

North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings

2 to 12.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

with possible sleet, freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-142300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet and patchy light freezing drizzle. Light

freezing rain with possible rain and drizzle likely in the

evening, then light snow with light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Windy, colder. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind

chill readings 13 to 23 decreasing to 3 to 13 after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light

snow, light sleet, light rain and patchy light freezing drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy,

colder. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ347-142300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Breezy.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet and patchy light freezing drizzle. Light

rain likely and light freezing rain in the evening, then light

snow with light freezing rain likely after midnight. Windy,

colder. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 20.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Wind chill readings 4 to 14.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow,

sleet with possible rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle in

the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

readings zero to 10 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 16. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-142300-

Calhoun Islands-

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet and light freezing rain. Light rain likely

in the evening, then light rain, light snow, patchy drizzle and

light freezing drizzle after midnight. Windy, colder. Little or

no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 18 to 28 decreasing

to 8 to 18 after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain,

snow, sleet with possible freezing rain and freezing drizzle in

the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind

chill readings 5 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then

light rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain. A slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-142300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of light rain until late afternoon, then light rain, light sleet

and light freezing rain likely late in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet, light freezing rain and patchy light

freezing drizzle. Light rain likely in the evening, then light

snow after midnight. Colder. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Lows around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill readings 1 to 11.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

with possible sleet, freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, colder.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ232-142300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light freezing rain in the morning. A chance

of light rain until late afternoon, then light rain, light sleet

and light freezing rain likely late in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet and patchy light freezing drizzle. Light

freezing rain with light rain likely in the evening, then light

snow with light freezing rain likely after midnight. Windy,

colder. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 17.

North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings

1 to 11.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

light freezing rain, light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind

chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and a slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ241-142300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light freezing rain early in the morning.

Light rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings 22 to 32.

.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain, light sleet and patchy light

freezing drizzle. Light rain in the evening, then light snow

after midnight. Windy, colder. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Wind chill readings 4 to 14.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 2 to 12.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-142300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain, light freezing rain likely and a slight

chance of light sleet. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain likely and patchy light freezing

drizzle. Light sleet and light rain. Colder. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 2 to 12.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 1 below to

9 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and a slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-142300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to

30.

.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain, light sleet and light rain likely

in the evening, then light sleet with possible freezing rain with

snow and freezing drizzle likely after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 19. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 4 to 14.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings 1 to 11.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Not as

cool. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain. A slight chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-142300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of light rain and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely with

possible freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. No sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings 21 to 31.

.TONIGHT...Light sleet and light rain likely in the evening.

Light freezing rain, light snow likely and patchy light freezing

drizzle. Colder. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Lows

around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Wind chill readings 4 to 14.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

zero to 10 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a

slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-142300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

331 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

TUESDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain, light freezing rain likely and a slight

chance of light sleet. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings

19 to 29.

.TONIGHT...Light freezing rain likely and patchy light freezing

drizzle. Light sleet and light snow. Colder. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Lows around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings 3 to 13.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings zero

to 10 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and a slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LS/EMF

_____

