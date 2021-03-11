TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

TXZ343-112230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-112230-

Nueces Islands-

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ243-112230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ234-112230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ239-112230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ242-112230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ342-112230-

Coastal Kleberg-

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ442-112230-

Kleberg Islands-

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-112230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ244-112230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ245-112230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ345-112230-

Aransas Islands-

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ346-112230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ246-112230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ247-112230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ347-112230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ447-112230-

Calhoun Islands-

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ233-112230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ232-112230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ241-112230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 60.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ231-112230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ240-112230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ229-112230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ230-112230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

254 AM CST Thu Mar 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

