TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Nueces Islands-

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Aransas Islands-

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs around 101. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

354 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs around 101. Light south winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

