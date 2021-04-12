TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021 _____ 447 FPUS54 KCRP 120829 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 TXZ343-122145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ443-122145- Nueces Islands- 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ243-122145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ234-122145- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ239-122145- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ242-122145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ342-122145- Coastal Kleberg- 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ442-122145- Kleberg Islands- 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ344-122145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ244-122145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ245-122145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ345-122145- Aransas Islands- 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ346-122145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ246-122145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ247-122145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ347-122145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ447-122145- Calhoun Islands- 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ233-122145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ232-122145- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ241-122145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ231-122145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ240-122145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ229-122145- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ230-122145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 329 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TH/TE _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather