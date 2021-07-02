TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 1, 2021 _____ 261 FPUS54 KCRP 020829 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 TXZ343-022215- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ443-022215- Nueces Islands- 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ243-022215- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ234-022215- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ239-022215- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ242-022215- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ342-022215- Coastal Kleberg- 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ442-022215- Kleberg Islands- 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ344-022215- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ244-022215- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ245-022215- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ345-022215- Aransas Islands- 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ346-022215- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ246-022215- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ247-022215- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ347-022215- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ447-022215- Calhoun Islands- 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ233-022215- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ232-022215- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ241-022215- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ231-022215- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ240-022215- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ229-022215- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ230-022215- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 329 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather