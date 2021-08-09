TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021 _____ 737 FPUS54 KCRP 090834 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 TXZ343-092145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ443-092145- Nueces Islands- 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ243-092145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ234-092145- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ239-092145- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ242-092145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ342-092145- Coastal Kleberg- 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ442-092145- Kleberg Islands- 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ344-092145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ244-092145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ245-092145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ345-092145- Aransas Islands- 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ346-092145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ246-092145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ247-092145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ347-092145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ447-092145- Calhoun Islands- 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ233-092145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ232-092145- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ241-092145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ231-092145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ240-092145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ229-092145- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ230-092145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 334 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ CB\/PH _____