TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021

059 FPUS54 KCRP 080928

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

TXZ343-082245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-082245-

Nueces Islands-

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ243-082245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-082245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

east winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-082245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-082245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-082245-

Coastal Kleberg-

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-082245-

Kleberg Islands-

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ344-082245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-082245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-082245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-082245-

Aransas Islands-

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-082245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-082245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-082245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-082245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ447-082245-

Calhoun Islands-

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-082245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-082245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-082245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-082245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-082245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-082245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-082245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

328 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

