TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021

182 FPUS54 KCRP 240915

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

TXZ343-242230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-242230-

Nueces Islands-

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature around

70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-242230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-242230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-242230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-242230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-242230-

Coastal Kleberg-

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-242230-

Kleberg Islands-

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-242230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-242230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-242230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-242230-

Aransas Islands-

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-242230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-242230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ247-242230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-242230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-242230-

Calhoun Islands-

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-242230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-242230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-242230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-242230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-242230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-242230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-242230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

315 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

