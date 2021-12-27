TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021 _____ 982 FPUS54 KCRP 270902 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 TXZ343-272315- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ443-272315- Nueces Islands- 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ243-272315- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ234-272315- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ239-272315- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ242-272315- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ342-272315- Coastal Kleberg- 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ442-272315- Kleberg Islands- 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ344-272315- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ244-272315- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ245-272315- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ345-272315- Aransas Islands- 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ346-272315- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ246-272315- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ247-272315- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ347-272315- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ447-272315- Calhoun Islands- 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ233-272315- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ232-272315- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ241-272315- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ231-272315- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ240-272315- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ229-272315- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ230-272315- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. TC/PH