TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

780 FPUS54 KCRP 270856

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

TXZ343-272245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of light rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-272245-

Nueces Islands-

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of light rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-272245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of light rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-272245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ239-272245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-272245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-272245-

Coastal Kleberg-

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-272245-

Kleberg Islands-

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-272245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain early in the

morning. A slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-272245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain early in the

morning. A slight chance of light rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-272245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain early in the

morning. A slight chance of light rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ345-272245-

Aransas Islands-

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain early in the

morning. A slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-272245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ246-272245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ247-272245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ347-272245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ447-272245-

Calhoun Islands-

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain early in the

morning. A slight chance of light rain late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ233-272245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ232-272245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain

early in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-272245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-272245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light rain

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Light northwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-272245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-272245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the morning. A

slight chance of light rain late in the afternoon. Highs around

60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-272245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

256 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain early in the

morning. A slight chance of light rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CB/LS

