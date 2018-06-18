TX Current Conditions
Updated 6:03 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CDT Monday, June 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;89;E;15;46%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;91;E;13;40%
Alice;Cloudy;86;ESE;5;60%
Alpine;Sunny;88;E;8;25%
Amarillo;Sunny;91;S;12;29%
Angleton;Cloudy;81;SE;8;87%
Arlington;Sunny;91;E;12;43%
Austin;Cloudy;91;N;6;49%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;94;ENE;16;45%
Bay;Rain;77;ESE;12;90%
Beaumont;Rain;77;SE;11;89%
Beeville;Partly sunny;86;ENE;8;64%
Borger;Partly sunny;92;SSE;14;36%
Bowie;Partly sunny;92;ESE;8;46%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;93;E;17;37%
Brenham;Cloudy;87;ESE;10;65%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;90;SE;13;44%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;14;79%
Brownwood;Intermittent clouds;91;ESE;11;41%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;90;E;9;51%
Canadian;Sunny;94;S;7;36%
Castroville;Partly sunny;92;ENE;12;38%
Childress;Partly sunny w/ showers;81;E;17;68%
Cleburne;Sunny;91;ESE;12;45%
College Station;Cloudy;86;E;14;64%
Comanche;Partly sunny;93;E;13;41%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;82;E;14;79%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;83;E;8;76%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;92;ESE;17;48%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;93;ENE;16;46%
Dalhart;Sunny;90;SSW;15;22%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;92;SSE;14;48%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;93;E;14;45%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;17;46%
Decatur;Sunny;91;ESE;16;43%
Del Rio;Sunny;93;SE;8;55%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;97;SE;12;42%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;13;49%
Dryden;Intermittent clouds;95;E;6;34%
Dumas;Sunny;90;SSE;10;25%
Edinburg;Cloudy;80;N;8;92%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;96;WSW;9;19%
Ellington;Cloudy;79;ENE;12;94%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;86;ENE;6;62%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;88;ENE;12;54%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;91;E;14;44%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;90;ESE;16;48%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;91;E;12;44%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;91;E;13;45%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;89;ENE;13;40%
Gainesville;Intermittent clouds;89;ESE;11;55%
Galveston;Rain;77;SE;10;96%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;91;ENE;9;45%
Georgetown;Cloudy;89;E;8;56%
Giddings;Partly sunny;88;ESE;13;54%
Gilmer;Cloudy;89;SSE;8;52%
Graham;Partly sunny;91;E;9;46%
Granbury;Partly sunny;92;E;14;41%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;91;E;12;43%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;10;45%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;91;WSW;9;17%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;92;E;14;40%
Harlingen;Thunderstorms;78;W;12;100%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;87;E;10;58%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;85;E;16;59%
Henderson;Cloudy;78;ESE;9;86%
Hereford;Sunny;93;S;9;23%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;92;ENE;10;49%
Hondo;Partly sunny;96;E;15;42%
Houston;Cloudy;79;ENE;6;88%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;80;E;7;93%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;79;ENE;6;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;82;ESE;13;77%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;10;76%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;83;E;9;76%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;87;SE;18;60%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;82;E;18;79%
Huntsville;Cloudy;79;E;5;87%
Ingleside;Sunny;81;E;5;77%
Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;82;SE;11;75%
Jasper;Cloudy;78;ESE;9;85%
Junction;Sunny;94;ENE;15;39%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;94;ENE;8;43%
Kerrville;Partly sunny;92;NE;10;42%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;88;ENE;12;54%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;91;NNE;10;55%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;87;ENE;8;62%
La Grange;Cloudy;85;SE;13;75%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;89;E;9;50%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;90;ESE;10;51%
Laredo;Intermittent clouds;97;S;16;41%
Llano;Sunny;95;ENE;12;38%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;12;61%
Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;91;SSE;9;35%
Lufkin;Cloudy;81;ESE;17;71%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;8;87%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;91;E;10;48%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;91;SE;15;49%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;93;E;12;43%
Midland;Sunny;97;SE;3;34%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;97;SE;3;34%
Midlothian;Sunny;90;ESE;7;51%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;10;64%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;91;ESE;18;44%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;90;ESE;14;53%
Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;82;SE;16;76%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;91;E;14;46%
Odessa;Sunny;92;SE;7;35%
Orange;Rain;74;E;16;100%
Palacios;Cloudy;81;SSE;18;90%
Palestine;Partly sunny;79;ESE;7;82%
Pampa;Partly sunny;91;SSE;10;34%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;91;SSE;13;35%
Paris;Cloudy;87;SE;15;60%
Pecos;Sunny;94;E;5;23%
Perryton;Partly sunny;91;S;18;45%
Plainview;Sunny;87;ESE;7;35%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;90;SE;10;51%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;81;SSE;3;83%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;82;E;13;78%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;82;SE;13;76%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;91;N;13;49%
Robstown;Cloudy;83;ESE;10;70%
Rockport;Partly sunny;82;SE;8;81%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;10;45%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;96;ENE;16;34%
San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;93;NE;10;50%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;92;ENE;14;48%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;91;ENE;13;55%
Seminole;Sunny;92;S;3;26%
Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;88;ESE;11;56%
Snyder;Sunny;88;E;15;52%
Sonora;Sunny;93;ENE;8;35%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;90;ESE;9;43%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;91;ESE;13;44%
Sweetwater;Sunny;82;ENE;3;69%
Temple;Partly sunny;93;E;18;49%
Terrell;Partly sunny;90;SE;13;48%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;13;66%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;94;E;15;46%
Vernon;Partly sunny;95;SE;17;39%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;81;E;12;84%
Waco;Partly sunny;91;E;18;49%
Weslaco;Rain;78;ESE;7;91%
Wharton;Showers;78;ESE;6;86%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;15;46%
Wink;Sunny;94;SE;9;29%
Zapata;Cloudy;90;E;7;59%
