TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CDT Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;89;E;15;46%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;91;E;13;40%

Alice;Cloudy;86;ESE;5;60%

Alpine;Sunny;88;E;8;25%

Amarillo;Sunny;91;S;12;29%

Angleton;Cloudy;81;SE;8;87%

Arlington;Sunny;91;E;12;43%

Austin;Cloudy;91;N;6;49%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;94;ENE;16;45%

Bay;Rain;77;ESE;12;90%

Beaumont;Rain;77;SE;11;89%

Beeville;Partly sunny;86;ENE;8;64%

Borger;Partly sunny;92;SSE;14;36%

Bowie;Partly sunny;92;ESE;8;46%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;93;E;17;37%

Brenham;Cloudy;87;ESE;10;65%

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;90;SE;13;44%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;14;79%

Brownwood;Intermittent clouds;91;ESE;11;41%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;90;E;9;51%

Canadian;Sunny;94;S;7;36%

Castroville;Partly sunny;92;ENE;12;38%

Childress;Partly sunny w/ showers;81;E;17;68%

Cleburne;Sunny;91;ESE;12;45%

College Station;Cloudy;86;E;14;64%

Comanche;Partly sunny;93;E;13;41%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;82;E;14;79%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;83;E;8;76%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;92;ESE;17;48%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;93;ENE;16;46%

Dalhart;Sunny;90;SSW;15;22%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;92;SSE;14;48%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;93;E;14;45%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;17;46%

Decatur;Sunny;91;ESE;16;43%

Del Rio;Sunny;93;SE;8;55%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;97;SE;12;42%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;13;49%

Dryden;Intermittent clouds;95;E;6;34%

Dumas;Sunny;90;SSE;10;25%

Edinburg;Cloudy;80;N;8;92%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;96;WSW;9;19%

Ellington;Cloudy;79;ENE;12;94%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;86;ENE;6;62%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;88;ENE;12;54%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;91;E;14;44%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;90;ESE;16;48%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;91;E;12;44%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;91;E;13;45%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;89;ENE;13;40%

Gainesville;Intermittent clouds;89;ESE;11;55%

Galveston;Rain;77;SE;10;96%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;91;ENE;9;45%

Georgetown;Cloudy;89;E;8;56%

Giddings;Partly sunny;88;ESE;13;54%

Gilmer;Cloudy;89;SSE;8;52%

Graham;Partly sunny;91;E;9;46%

Granbury;Partly sunny;92;E;14;41%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;91;E;12;43%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;10;45%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;91;WSW;9;17%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;92;E;14;40%

Harlingen;Thunderstorms;78;W;12;100%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;87;E;10;58%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;85;E;16;59%

Henderson;Cloudy;78;ESE;9;86%

Hereford;Sunny;93;S;9;23%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;92;ENE;10;49%

Hondo;Partly sunny;96;E;15;42%

Houston;Cloudy;79;ENE;6;88%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;80;E;7;93%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;79;ENE;6;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;82;ESE;13;77%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;10;76%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;83;E;9;76%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;87;SE;18;60%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;82;E;18;79%

Huntsville;Cloudy;79;E;5;87%

Ingleside;Sunny;81;E;5;77%

Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;82;SE;11;75%

Jasper;Cloudy;78;ESE;9;85%

Junction;Sunny;94;ENE;15;39%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;94;ENE;8;43%

Kerrville;Partly sunny;92;NE;10;42%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;88;ENE;12;54%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;91;NNE;10;55%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;87;ENE;8;62%

La Grange;Cloudy;85;SE;13;75%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;89;E;9;50%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;90;ESE;10;51%

Laredo;Intermittent clouds;97;S;16;41%

Llano;Sunny;95;ENE;12;38%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;12;61%

Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;91;SSE;9;35%

Lufkin;Cloudy;81;ESE;17;71%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;8;87%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;91;E;10;48%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;91;SE;15;49%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;93;E;12;43%

Midland;Sunny;97;SE;3;34%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;97;SE;3;34%

Midlothian;Sunny;90;ESE;7;51%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;10;64%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;91;ESE;18;44%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;90;ESE;14;53%

Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;82;SE;16;76%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;91;E;14;46%

Odessa;Sunny;92;SE;7;35%

Orange;Rain;74;E;16;100%

Palacios;Cloudy;81;SSE;18;90%

Palestine;Partly sunny;79;ESE;7;82%

Pampa;Partly sunny;91;SSE;10;34%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;91;SSE;13;35%

Paris;Cloudy;87;SE;15;60%

Pecos;Sunny;94;E;5;23%

Perryton;Partly sunny;91;S;18;45%

Plainview;Sunny;87;ESE;7;35%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;90;SE;10;51%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;81;SSE;3;83%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;82;E;13;78%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;82;SE;13;76%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;91;N;13;49%

Robstown;Cloudy;83;ESE;10;70%

Rockport;Partly sunny;82;SE;8;81%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;10;45%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;96;ENE;16;34%

San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;93;NE;10;50%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;92;ENE;14;48%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;91;ENE;13;55%

Seminole;Sunny;92;S;3;26%

Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;88;ESE;11;56%

Snyder;Sunny;88;E;15;52%

Sonora;Sunny;93;ENE;8;35%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;90;ESE;9;43%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;91;ESE;13;44%

Sweetwater;Sunny;82;ENE;3;69%

Temple;Partly sunny;93;E;18;49%

Terrell;Partly sunny;90;SE;13;48%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;13;66%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;94;E;15;46%

Vernon;Partly sunny;95;SE;17;39%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;81;E;12;84%

Waco;Partly sunny;91;E;18;49%

Weslaco;Rain;78;ESE;7;91%

Wharton;Showers;78;ESE;6;86%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;15;46%

Wink;Sunny;94;SE;9;29%

Zapata;Cloudy;90;E;7;59%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather