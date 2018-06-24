TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 24, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;79;S;21;73%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;80;S;18;64%
Alice;Cloudy;82;S;13;79%
Alpine;Sunny;81;SW;9;30%
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;77;SSE;11;71%
Angleton;Partly sunny;84;S;17;79%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;81;S;13;69%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;73%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;82;S;18;71%
Bay;Partly sunny;84;S;16;78%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;83;S;7;85%
Beeville;Cloudy;80;S;10;86%
Borger;Partly sunny;73;SSE;10;84%
Bowie;Cloudy;80;ESE;9;77%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;84;SSW;13;59%
Brenham;Cloudy;82;S;10;88%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;83;S;12;62%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;83;SSE;14;87%
Brownwood;Sunny;80;S;15;66%
Burnet;Partly sunny;79;S;14;76%
Canadian;Sunny;74;ESE;16;79%
Castroville;Cloudy;80;SSE;9;71%
Childress;Sunny;76;ESE;14;79%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;82;S;20;69%
College Station;Partly sunny;79;S;20;90%
Comanche;Sunny;82;Calm;16;65%
Conroe;Cloudy;80;S;10;93%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;82;S;13;90%
Corsicana;Cloudy;82;S;14;73%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;78;ESE;8;86%
Dalhart;Fog;68;NNW;15;89%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;83;SSW;7;67%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;82;N;5;69%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;81;S;10;71%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;9;71%
Del Rio;Cloudy;80;SE;13;76%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;80;SSE;16;74%
Denton;Cloudy;82;S;10;66%
Dryden;Intermittent clouds;80;SE;12;75%
Dumas;Fog;66;SE;9;97%
Edinburg;Sunny;84;SE;9;80%
El Paso;Sunny;81;WSW;10;29%
Ellington;Partly sunny;82;SSE;10;88%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;13;80%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;81;S;21;69%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;81;S;7;73%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;81;S;14;68%
Fort Worth Nas;Intermittent clouds;82;S;9;64%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;69%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;78;SSW;14;67%
Gainesville;Cloudy;81;E;10;73%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;84;S;16;82%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;81;S;15;69%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;81;S;23;73%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;79;S;13;82%
Gilmer;Cloudy;79;S;6;80%
Graham;Cloudy;82;SE;9;73%
Granbury;Partly sunny;84;SSE;16;60%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;81;S;13;69%
Greenville;Cloudy;84;SW;7;65%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;80;SSW;10;19%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;80;SSW;21;69%
Harlingen;Cloudy;82;SSE;9;90%
Hearne;Cloudy;80;S;17;83%
Hebbronville;Sunny;80;S;15;76%
Henderson;Cloudy;81;SSW;8;77%
Hereford;Sunny;80;SSW;16;58%
Hillsboro;Sunny;83;S;21;70%
Hondo;Cloudy;80;SSE;15;81%
Houston;Intermittent clouds;80;S;7;92%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;83;S;7;87%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Intermittent clouds;82;S;7;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;82;S;10;86%
Houston Clover;Sunny;82;S;10;87%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;81;S;8;90%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;82;SSE;8;84%
Houston Intercontinental;Intermittent clouds;81;S;8;90%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;80;S;8;84%
Ingleside;Sunny;83;SSW;14;78%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;79;SSW;13;85%
Jasper;Partly sunny;82;S;5;85%
Junction;Cloudy;78;S;16;75%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;79;SSE;13;82%
Kerrville;Cloudy;76;S;17;79%
Killeen;Partly sunny;81;S;21;69%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Intermittent clouds;80;S;21;76%
Kingsville Nas;Sunny;82;SSE;18;84%
La Grange;Cloudy;83;S;15;83%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;79;SSW;15;79%
Lancaster;Cloudy;81;S;9;73%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;81;SSE;10;78%
Llano;Sunny;82;S;10;65%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;80;S;13;81%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;81;S;21;62%
Lufkin;Cloudy;79;SSE;8;90%
Mcallen;Sunny;82;SE;10;87%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;80;S;21;76%
Mckinney;Cloudy;82;S;13;69%
Mesquite;Cloudy;81;SSE;6;73%
Midland;Sunny;82;S;16;71%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;82;S;16;71%
Midlothian;Cloudy;81;S;9;73%
Mineola;Cloudy;79;SSW;12;83%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;81;S;12;66%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;82%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;80;S;12;84%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;81;S;20;73%
Odessa;Sunny;79;S;18;68%
Orange;Cloudy;85;S;14;82%
Palacios;Partly sunny;84;S;14;84%
Palestine;Cloudy;81;S;13;80%
Pampa;Fog;70;SE;13;94%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;72;SSE;14;77%
Paris;Showers;77;Calm;0;88%
Pecos;Sunny;82;SSE;3;37%
Perryton;Cloudy;70;NNE;14;76%
Plainview;Sunny;79;SSW;18;61%
Pleasanton;Sunny;82;S;13;72%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;83;SSE;17;80%
Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;84;SSE;10;78%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;84;S;15;75%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;81;S;16;78%
Robstown;Cloudy;81;S;12;88%
Rockport;Partly sunny;84;S;13;76%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;77;SSE;17;76%
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;81;S;12;71%
San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;81;S;10;78%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;SSE;12;81%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;81;S;17;78%
Seminole;Sunny;80;S;15;59%
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;80;ESE;10;74%
Snyder;Sunny;81;S;21;68%
Sonora;Partly sunny;79;S;20;73%
Stephenville;Sunny;80;S;17;66%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;81;SW;8;72%
Sweetwater;Sunny;82;S;29;61%
Temple;Cloudy;79;S;26;84%
Terrell;Cloudy;81;S;12;71%
Tyler;Cloudy;80;SSW;16;80%
Uvalde;Cloudy;78;SE;9;80%
Vernon;Sunny;83;ESE;16;64%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;83;S;11;81%
Waco;Cloudy;82;S;14;71%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;80;SE;9;87%
Wharton;Partly sunny;83;S;10;76%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;83;SSE;8;69%
Wink;Sunny;78;S;17;61%
Zapata;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;11;71%
