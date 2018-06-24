TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;79;S;21;73%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;80;S;18;64%

Alice;Cloudy;82;S;13;79%

Alpine;Sunny;81;SW;9;30%

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;77;SSE;11;71%

Angleton;Partly sunny;84;S;17;79%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;81;S;13;69%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;73%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;82;S;18;71%

Bay;Partly sunny;84;S;16;78%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;83;S;7;85%

Beeville;Cloudy;80;S;10;86%

Borger;Partly sunny;73;SSE;10;84%

Bowie;Cloudy;80;ESE;9;77%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;84;SSW;13;59%

Brenham;Cloudy;82;S;10;88%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;83;S;12;62%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;83;SSE;14;87%

Brownwood;Sunny;80;S;15;66%

Burnet;Partly sunny;79;S;14;76%

Canadian;Sunny;74;ESE;16;79%

Castroville;Cloudy;80;SSE;9;71%

Childress;Sunny;76;ESE;14;79%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;82;S;20;69%

College Station;Partly sunny;79;S;20;90%

Comanche;Sunny;82;Calm;16;65%

Conroe;Cloudy;80;S;10;93%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;82;S;13;90%

Corsicana;Cloudy;82;S;14;73%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;78;ESE;8;86%

Dalhart;Fog;68;NNW;15;89%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;83;SSW;7;67%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;82;N;5;69%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;81;S;10;71%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;9;71%

Del Rio;Cloudy;80;SE;13;76%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;80;SSE;16;74%

Denton;Cloudy;82;S;10;66%

Dryden;Intermittent clouds;80;SE;12;75%

Dumas;Fog;66;SE;9;97%

Edinburg;Sunny;84;SE;9;80%

El Paso;Sunny;81;WSW;10;29%

Ellington;Partly sunny;82;SSE;10;88%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;13;80%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;81;S;21;69%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;81;S;7;73%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;81;S;14;68%

Fort Worth Nas;Intermittent clouds;82;S;9;64%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;69%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;78;SSW;14;67%

Gainesville;Cloudy;81;E;10;73%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;84;S;16;82%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;81;S;15;69%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;81;S;23;73%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;79;S;13;82%

Gilmer;Cloudy;79;S;6;80%

Graham;Cloudy;82;SE;9;73%

Granbury;Partly sunny;84;SSE;16;60%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;81;S;13;69%

Greenville;Cloudy;84;SW;7;65%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;80;SSW;10;19%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;80;SSW;21;69%

Harlingen;Cloudy;82;SSE;9;90%

Hearne;Cloudy;80;S;17;83%

Hebbronville;Sunny;80;S;15;76%

Henderson;Cloudy;81;SSW;8;77%

Hereford;Sunny;80;SSW;16;58%

Hillsboro;Sunny;83;S;21;70%

Hondo;Cloudy;80;SSE;15;81%

Houston;Intermittent clouds;80;S;7;92%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;83;S;7;87%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Intermittent clouds;82;S;7;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;82;S;10;86%

Houston Clover;Sunny;82;S;10;87%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;81;S;8;90%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;82;SSE;8;84%

Houston Intercontinental;Intermittent clouds;81;S;8;90%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;80;S;8;84%

Ingleside;Sunny;83;SSW;14;78%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;79;SSW;13;85%

Jasper;Partly sunny;82;S;5;85%

Junction;Cloudy;78;S;16;75%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;79;SSE;13;82%

Kerrville;Cloudy;76;S;17;79%

Killeen;Partly sunny;81;S;21;69%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Intermittent clouds;80;S;21;76%

Kingsville Nas;Sunny;82;SSE;18;84%

La Grange;Cloudy;83;S;15;83%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;79;SSW;15;79%

Lancaster;Cloudy;81;S;9;73%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;81;SSE;10;78%

Llano;Sunny;82;S;10;65%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;80;S;13;81%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;81;S;21;62%

Lufkin;Cloudy;79;SSE;8;90%

Mcallen;Sunny;82;SE;10;87%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;80;S;21;76%

Mckinney;Cloudy;82;S;13;69%

Mesquite;Cloudy;81;SSE;6;73%

Midland;Sunny;82;S;16;71%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;82;S;16;71%

Midlothian;Cloudy;81;S;9;73%

Mineola;Cloudy;79;SSW;12;83%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;81;S;12;66%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;82%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;80;S;12;84%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;81;S;20;73%

Odessa;Sunny;79;S;18;68%

Orange;Cloudy;85;S;14;82%

Palacios;Partly sunny;84;S;14;84%

Palestine;Cloudy;81;S;13;80%

Pampa;Fog;70;SE;13;94%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;72;SSE;14;77%

Paris;Showers;77;Calm;0;88%

Pecos;Sunny;82;SSE;3;37%

Perryton;Cloudy;70;NNE;14;76%

Plainview;Sunny;79;SSW;18;61%

Pleasanton;Sunny;82;S;13;72%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;83;SSE;17;80%

Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;84;SSE;10;78%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;84;S;15;75%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;81;S;16;78%

Robstown;Cloudy;81;S;12;88%

Rockport;Partly sunny;84;S;13;76%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;77;SSE;17;76%

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;81;S;12;71%

San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;81;S;10;78%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;SSE;12;81%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;81;S;17;78%

Seminole;Sunny;80;S;15;59%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;80;ESE;10;74%

Snyder;Sunny;81;S;21;68%

Sonora;Partly sunny;79;S;20;73%

Stephenville;Sunny;80;S;17;66%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;81;SW;8;72%

Sweetwater;Sunny;82;S;29;61%

Temple;Cloudy;79;S;26;84%

Terrell;Cloudy;81;S;12;71%

Tyler;Cloudy;80;SSW;16;80%

Uvalde;Cloudy;78;SE;9;80%

Vernon;Sunny;83;ESE;16;64%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;83;S;11;81%

Waco;Cloudy;82;S;14;71%

Weslaco;Partly sunny;80;SE;9;87%

Wharton;Partly sunny;83;S;10;76%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;83;SSE;8;69%

Wink;Sunny;78;S;17;61%

Zapata;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;11;71%

