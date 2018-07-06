TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM CDT Thursday, July 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;89;E;9;38%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;90;ENE;12;32%
Alice;Sunny;86;ENE;12;64%
Alpine;Cloudy;71;E;6;85%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;86;ESE;16;44%
Angleton;Sunny;87;ENE;5;67%
Arlington;Sunny;95;NNE;8;33%
Austin;Sunny;93;Calm;0;35%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;92;NNE;8;42%
Bay;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;72%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;88;NE;5;68%
Beeville;Sunny;83;E;8;73%
Borger;Sunny;89;E;10;37%
Bowie;Cloudy;90;Calm;0;45%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;93;SE;5;29%
Brenham;Sunny;92;Calm;0;46%
Bridgeport;Cloudy;92;ENE;13;41%
Brownsville;Sunny;88;E;13;65%
Brownwood;Sunny;89;E;7;36%
Burnet;Partly sunny;91;ENE;8;38%
Canadian;Sunny;91;ESE;8;44%
Castroville;Partly sunny;92;E;10;35%
Childress;Sunny;93;E;7;32%
Cleburne;Sunny;97;NE;7;29%
College Station;Partly sunny;94;W;8;43%
Comanche;Sunny;92;ESE;7;34%
Conroe;Sunny;91;NW;7;53%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;85;E;12;76%
Corsicana;Sunny;95;NE;7;38%
Cotulla;Sunny;88;E;9;53%
Dalhart;Sunny;85;E;8;39%
Dallas Love;Intermittent clouds;96;NE;10;36%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;96;NE;7;36%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;94;NE;10;39%
Decatur;Sunny;91;N;13;47%
Del Rio;Sunny;84;Calm;0;56%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;6;54%
Denton;Partly sunny;83;N;10;71%
Dryden;Cloudy;75;SE;10;85%
Dumas;Sunny;85;E;9;41%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;88;E;13;59%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;93;E;17;24%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;90;Calm;0;62%
Falfurrias;Sunny;89;ENE;14;55%
Fort Hood;Sunny;93;ESE;5;33%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;95;NE;9;39%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;94;NNE;15;42%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;97;NNE;6;30%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;97;N;5;31%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;86;E;7;45%
Gainesville;Partly sunny;93;ENE;12;43%
Galveston;Sunny;85;SW;3;74%
Gatesville;Sunny;93;Calm;0;33%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;93;N;5;35%
Giddings;Sunny;91;E;6;44%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;83;Calm;0;68%
Graham;Sunny;95;E;7;33%
Granbury;Partly sunny;96;SSE;5;29%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;95;NNE;8;33%
Greenville;Partly sunny;90;NE;10;55%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;79;E;40;41%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;29%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;87;E;17;64%
Hearne;Sunny;91;Calm;0;44%
Hebbronville;Sunny;86;E;16;51%
Henderson;Sunny;77;Calm;0;87%
Hereford;Partly sunny;91;ENE;10;27%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;97;ESE;6;33%
Hondo;Sunny;90;E;8;49%
Houston;Sunny;91;Calm;0;48%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;87;WSW;5;69%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;91;Calm;0;48%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;86;Calm;0;67%
Houston Clover;Sunny;87;Calm;0;64%
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;90;WSW;5;61%
Houston Hull;Sunny;88;Calm;0;56%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;93;Calm;0;48%
Huntsville;Thunderstorms;82;ENE;8;73%
Ingleside;Sunny;86;SE;10;69%
Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;89;E;6;65%
Jasper;Sunny;88;W;7;65%
Junction;Mostly cloudy;88;E;12;49%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;92;NNE;8;42%
Kerrville;Partly sunny;87;ENE;9;50%
Killeen;Sunny;93;ESE;5;33%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;94;E;8;36%
Kingsville Nas;Intermittent clouds;90;E;12;53%
La Grange;Sunny;92;Calm;0;49%
Lago Vista;Sunny;91;NE;6;41%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;95;ENE;7;39%
Laredo;Cloudy;82;ESE;18;69%
Llano;Sunny;91;ESE;3;40%
Longview;Cloudy;83;NNE;7;68%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;86;E;15;41%
Lufkin;Cloudy;84;N;15;64%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;91;ENE;17;56%
Mcgregor;Sunny;96;E;7;34%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;91;NE;15;49%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;93;NNW;5;38%
Midland;Intermittent clouds;88;E;16;38%
Midland Airpark;Intermittent clouds;88;E;16;38%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;95;NE;7;38%
Mineola;Thunderstorms;79;NNE;7;85%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;95;ENE;8;31%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;80;NNE;3;71%
Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;77;NW;9;83%
New Braunfels;Sunny;92;E;9;40%
Odessa;Cloudy;84;ESE;16;42%
Orange;Thunderstorms;77;S;8;92%
Palacios;Sunny;87;NE;5;64%
Palestine;Partly sunny;92;NNE;6;44%
Pampa;Sunny;88;E;9;39%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;39%
Paris;Cloudy;83;NNE;6;79%
Pecos;Cloudy;83;ESE;20;53%
Perryton;Sunny;89;SE;10;42%
Plainview;Partly sunny;87;E;14;36%
Pleasanton;Sunny;92;ESE;7;38%
Port Aransas;Sunny;85;E;11;74%
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;86;E;15;69%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;87;Calm;0;65%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;91;E;10;46%
Robstown;Sunny;85;ESE;10;68%
Rockport;Sunny;85;E;8;69%
Rocksprings;Intermittent clouds;82;ENE;9;54%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;88;NE;8;47%
San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;87;E;9;56%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;93;E;10;43%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;91;ENE;8;40%
Seminole;Partly sunny;86;E;13;35%
Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;90;ENE;10;55%
Snyder;Partly sunny;88;ENE;16;38%
Sonora;Sunny;88;ESE;13;39%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;92;ESE;5;32%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;E;8;59%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;88;E;10;34%
Temple;Sunny;93;NE;3;37%
Terrell;Thunderstorms;89;ENE;16;52%
Tyler;Cloudy;84;NE;7;69%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;90;ENE;10;46%
Vernon;Cloudy;91;ESE;18;41%
Victoria;Partly sunny;85;ESE;7;71%
Waco;Partly sunny;96;E;6;30%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;89;E;13;60%
Wharton;Sunny;87;Calm;0;53%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;94;NE;15;42%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;86;E;20;39%
Zapata;Cloudy;92;ENE;10;41%
_____
