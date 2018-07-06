TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM CDT Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;89;E;9;38%

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;90;ENE;12;32%

Alice;Sunny;86;ENE;12;64%

Alpine;Cloudy;71;E;6;85%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;86;ESE;16;44%

Angleton;Sunny;87;ENE;5;67%

Arlington;Sunny;95;NNE;8;33%

Austin;Sunny;93;Calm;0;35%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;92;NNE;8;42%

Bay;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;72%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;88;NE;5;68%

Beeville;Sunny;83;E;8;73%

Borger;Sunny;89;E;10;37%

Bowie;Cloudy;90;Calm;0;45%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;93;SE;5;29%

Brenham;Sunny;92;Calm;0;46%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;92;ENE;13;41%

Brownsville;Sunny;88;E;13;65%

Brownwood;Sunny;89;E;7;36%

Burnet;Partly sunny;91;ENE;8;38%

Canadian;Sunny;91;ESE;8;44%

Castroville;Partly sunny;92;E;10;35%

Childress;Sunny;93;E;7;32%

Cleburne;Sunny;97;NE;7;29%

College Station;Partly sunny;94;W;8;43%

Comanche;Sunny;92;ESE;7;34%

Conroe;Sunny;91;NW;7;53%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;85;E;12;76%

Corsicana;Sunny;95;NE;7;38%

Cotulla;Sunny;88;E;9;53%

Dalhart;Sunny;85;E;8;39%

Dallas Love;Intermittent clouds;96;NE;10;36%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;96;NE;7;36%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;94;NE;10;39%

Decatur;Sunny;91;N;13;47%

Del Rio;Sunny;84;Calm;0;56%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;6;54%

Denton;Partly sunny;83;N;10;71%

Dryden;Cloudy;75;SE;10;85%

Dumas;Sunny;85;E;9;41%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;88;E;13;59%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;93;E;17;24%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;90;Calm;0;62%

Falfurrias;Sunny;89;ENE;14;55%

Fort Hood;Sunny;93;ESE;5;33%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;95;NE;9;39%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;94;NNE;15;42%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;97;NNE;6;30%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;97;N;5;31%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;86;E;7;45%

Gainesville;Partly sunny;93;ENE;12;43%

Galveston;Sunny;85;SW;3;74%

Gatesville;Sunny;93;Calm;0;33%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;93;N;5;35%

Giddings;Sunny;91;E;6;44%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;83;Calm;0;68%

Graham;Sunny;95;E;7;33%

Granbury;Partly sunny;96;SSE;5;29%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;95;NNE;8;33%

Greenville;Partly sunny;90;NE;10;55%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;79;E;40;41%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;29%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;87;E;17;64%

Hearne;Sunny;91;Calm;0;44%

Hebbronville;Sunny;86;E;16;51%

Henderson;Sunny;77;Calm;0;87%

Hereford;Partly sunny;91;ENE;10;27%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;97;ESE;6;33%

Hondo;Sunny;90;E;8;49%

Houston;Sunny;91;Calm;0;48%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;87;WSW;5;69%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;91;Calm;0;48%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;86;Calm;0;67%

Houston Clover;Sunny;87;Calm;0;64%

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;90;WSW;5;61%

Houston Hull;Sunny;88;Calm;0;56%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;93;Calm;0;48%

Huntsville;Thunderstorms;82;ENE;8;73%

Ingleside;Sunny;86;SE;10;69%

Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;89;E;6;65%

Jasper;Sunny;88;W;7;65%

Junction;Mostly cloudy;88;E;12;49%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;92;NNE;8;42%

Kerrville;Partly sunny;87;ENE;9;50%

Killeen;Sunny;93;ESE;5;33%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;94;E;8;36%

Kingsville Nas;Intermittent clouds;90;E;12;53%

La Grange;Sunny;92;Calm;0;49%

Lago Vista;Sunny;91;NE;6;41%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;95;ENE;7;39%

Laredo;Cloudy;82;ESE;18;69%

Llano;Sunny;91;ESE;3;40%

Longview;Cloudy;83;NNE;7;68%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;86;E;15;41%

Lufkin;Cloudy;84;N;15;64%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;91;ENE;17;56%

Mcgregor;Sunny;96;E;7;34%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;91;NE;15;49%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;93;NNW;5;38%

Midland;Intermittent clouds;88;E;16;38%

Midland Airpark;Intermittent clouds;88;E;16;38%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;95;NE;7;38%

Mineola;Thunderstorms;79;NNE;7;85%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;95;ENE;8;31%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;80;NNE;3;71%

Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;77;NW;9;83%

New Braunfels;Sunny;92;E;9;40%

Odessa;Cloudy;84;ESE;16;42%

Orange;Thunderstorms;77;S;8;92%

Palacios;Sunny;87;NE;5;64%

Palestine;Partly sunny;92;NNE;6;44%

Pampa;Sunny;88;E;9;39%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;39%

Paris;Cloudy;83;NNE;6;79%

Pecos;Cloudy;83;ESE;20;53%

Perryton;Sunny;89;SE;10;42%

Plainview;Partly sunny;87;E;14;36%

Pleasanton;Sunny;92;ESE;7;38%

Port Aransas;Sunny;85;E;11;74%

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;86;E;15;69%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;87;Calm;0;65%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;91;E;10;46%

Robstown;Sunny;85;ESE;10;68%

Rockport;Sunny;85;E;8;69%

Rocksprings;Intermittent clouds;82;ENE;9;54%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;88;NE;8;47%

San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;87;E;9;56%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;93;E;10;43%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;91;ENE;8;40%

Seminole;Partly sunny;86;E;13;35%

Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;90;ENE;10;55%

Snyder;Partly sunny;88;ENE;16;38%

Sonora;Sunny;88;ESE;13;39%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;92;ESE;5;32%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;E;8;59%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;88;E;10;34%

Temple;Sunny;93;NE;3;37%

Terrell;Thunderstorms;89;ENE;16;52%

Tyler;Cloudy;84;NE;7;69%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;90;ENE;10;46%

Vernon;Cloudy;91;ESE;18;41%

Victoria;Partly sunny;85;ESE;7;71%

Waco;Partly sunny;96;E;6;30%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;89;E;13;60%

Wharton;Sunny;87;Calm;0;53%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;94;NE;15;42%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;86;E;20;39%

Zapata;Cloudy;92;ENE;10;41%

_____

