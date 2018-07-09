TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CDT Monday, July 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Showers;74;S;5;90%
Abilene Dyess;Showers;76;SSE;12;72%
Alice;Partly sunny;91;SE;15;49%
Alpine;Partly sunny;80;E;7;48%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;96;SE;8;27%
Angleton;Cloudy;87;SSE;7;62%
Arlington;Sunny;86;NNE;12;58%
Austin;Mostly cloudy w/ showers;77;N;3;90%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;79;SSE;5;81%
Bay;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;68%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;87;S;5;69%
Beeville;Partly sunny;88;SSE;8;61%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;94;NW;7;25%
Bowie;Partly sunny;91;E;7;50%
Breckenridge;Sunny;79;SSE;8;70%
Brenham;Partly sunny;82;ENE;3;81%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny w/ showers;87;E;10;59%
Brownsville;Sunny;92;SE;15;53%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;13;51%
Burnet;Sunny;82;SSE;6;64%
Canadian;Partly sunny;93;E;5;34%
Castroville;Sunny;77;ENE;6;70%
Childress;Sunny;94;E;14;30%
Cleburne;Cloudy;91;SE;16;48%
College Station;Showers;77;SSE;6;93%
Comanche;Thunderstorms;78;S;11;69%
Conroe;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;87;SE;14;71%
Corsicana;Thunderstorms;82;SE;10;73%
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;94;SE;12;38%
Dalhart;Sunny;90;E;8;23%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;82;N;5;81%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;90;ESE;9;51%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;85;ENE;9;64%
Decatur;Sunny;86;NE;9;54%
Del Rio;Sunny;79;ENE;14;81%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;76;ENE;10;86%
Denton;Partly sunny;91;E;13;51%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;9;49%
Dumas;Sunny;87;N;5;29%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;94;SE;15;39%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;87;ENE;10;36%
Ellington;Cloudy;88;Calm;0;65%
Falfurrias;Sunny;92;ESE;15;46%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;81;SSE;15;72%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;91;NNE;13;49%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;90;E;16;49%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;95;SE;7;31%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;84;E;8;69%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;83;SSW;10;47%
Gainesville;Sunny;85;ESE;8;58%
Galveston;Partly sunny;87;SSE;10;71%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;88;SSE;12;58%
Georgetown;Showers;75;SSE;6;94%
Giddings;Cloudy;74;SSE;3;86%
Gilmer;Thunderstorms;88;SE;3;61%
Graham;Sunny;93;ESE;8;41%
Granbury;Partly sunny;90;ESE;6;46%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;86;NNE;12;58%
Greenville;Sunny;90;Calm;0;55%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;78;ENE;23;46%
Hamilton;Thunderstorms;74;W;9;100%
Harlingen;Sunny;91;SE;18;55%
Hearne;Partly sunny;79;SE;5;85%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;92;SSE;13;39%
Henderson;Cloudy;85;S;5;67%
Hereford;Partly sunny;89;SSE;8;29%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;89;SSE;8;59%
Hondo;Cloudy;80;E;13;78%
Houston;Sunny;86;Calm;0;65%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;85;WSW;3;69%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;86;Calm;0;65%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;72%
Houston Clover;Sunny;87;N;3;64%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;78;Calm;0;86%
Houston Hull;Sunny;88;Calm;0;65%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;78%
Huntsville;Sunny;78;Calm;0;75%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;88;SSE;13;64%
Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;80;W;5;83%
Jasper;Sunny;85;Calm;0;67%
Junction;Sunny;85;S;9;56%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;75;N;5;88%
Kerrville;Sunny;79;S;3;73%
Killeen;Partly sunny;81;SSE;15;72%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;80;SSE;15;76%
Kingsville Nas;Intermittent clouds;91;SE;17;49%
La Grange;Thunderstorms;75;NE;6;98%
Lago Vista;Showers;75;SSE;3;98%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;83;SSE;7;67%
Laredo;Partly sunny;95;SSE;15;33%
Llano;Partly sunny;93;SE;7;40%
Longview;Thunderstorms;85;S;5;70%
Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;87;N;10;36%
Lufkin;Cloudy;79;SW;14;73%
Mcallen;Sunny;95;ESE;16;38%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;92;S;22;45%
Mckinney;Sunny;85;E;6;64%
Mesquite;Cloudy;90;ESE;6;45%
Midland;Intermittent clouds;93;ESE;10;36%
Midland Airpark;Intermittent clouds;93;ESE;10;36%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;91;E;5;52%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;6;83%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;90;S;10;49%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;87;ENE;6;56%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;83;S;8;73%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;84%
Odessa;Partly sunny;86;SSE;10;41%
Orange;Partly sunny w/ showers;80;NE;5;87%
Palacios;Sunny;89;SSE;14;69%
Palestine;Partly Sunny w/ showers;75;SSE;5;94%
Pampa;Sunny;92;SSE;12;27%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;25%
Paris;Intermittent clouds;88;E;10;58%
Pecos;Sunny;87;E;13;44%
Perryton;Partly sunny;92;S;8;30%
Plainview;Partly sunny;88;ESE;8;31%
Pleasanton;Sunny;79;Calm;0;85%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;87;ESE;11;69%
Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;89;SE;15;58%
Port Lavaca;Cloudy;91;SE;12;58%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;72;NNW;7;100%
Robstown;Sunny;87;SE;14;61%
Rockport;Sunny;88;SE;12;69%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;81;ESE;9;68%
San Angelo;Thunderstorms;73;NNW;7;84%
San Antonio;Thunderstorms;89;SSE;6;60%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;79;N;7;84%
San Marcos;Rain;76;Calm;0;87%
Seminole;Partly sunny;82;SSE;3;52%
Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;85;ESE;6;66%
Snyder;Partly sunny w/ showers;86;SE;16;47%
Sonora;Partly sunny w/ showers;73;Calm;0;94%
Stephenville;Sunny;89;ESE;7;40%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;87;W;7;63%
Sweetwater;Sunny;85;SSE;15;49%
Temple;Sunny;81;S;13;73%
Terrell;Partly sunny w/ showers;90;SSE;20;51%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;85;WSW;7;70%
Uvalde;Sunny;80;NE;13;75%
Vernon;Partly sunny;96;E;7;29%
Victoria;Intermittent clouds;87;E;6;75%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;92;S;14;46%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;92;SE;15;49%
Wharton;Sunny;85;E;3;67%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;97;ESE;8;32%
Wink;Partly sunny;82;N;7;50%
Zapata;Intermittent clouds;93;SSE;13;35%
_____
