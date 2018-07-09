TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CDT Monday, July 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Showers;74;S;5;90%

Abilene Dyess;Showers;76;SSE;12;72%

Alice;Partly sunny;91;SE;15;49%

Alpine;Partly sunny;80;E;7;48%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;96;SE;8;27%

Angleton;Cloudy;87;SSE;7;62%

Arlington;Sunny;86;NNE;12;58%

Austin;Mostly cloudy w/ showers;77;N;3;90%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;79;SSE;5;81%

Bay;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;68%

Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;87;S;5;69%

Beeville;Partly sunny;88;SSE;8;61%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;94;NW;7;25%

Bowie;Partly sunny;91;E;7;50%

Breckenridge;Sunny;79;SSE;8;70%

Brenham;Partly sunny;82;ENE;3;81%

Bridgeport;Partly sunny w/ showers;87;E;10;59%

Brownsville;Sunny;92;SE;15;53%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;13;51%

Burnet;Sunny;82;SSE;6;64%

Canadian;Partly sunny;93;E;5;34%

Castroville;Sunny;77;ENE;6;70%

Childress;Sunny;94;E;14;30%

Cleburne;Cloudy;91;SE;16;48%

College Station;Showers;77;SSE;6;93%

Comanche;Thunderstorms;78;S;11;69%

Conroe;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;87;SE;14;71%

Corsicana;Thunderstorms;82;SE;10;73%

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;94;SE;12;38%

Dalhart;Sunny;90;E;8;23%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;82;N;5;81%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;90;ESE;9;51%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;85;ENE;9;64%

Decatur;Sunny;86;NE;9;54%

Del Rio;Sunny;79;ENE;14;81%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;76;ENE;10;86%

Denton;Partly sunny;91;E;13;51%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;9;49%

Dumas;Sunny;87;N;5;29%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;94;SE;15;39%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;87;ENE;10;36%

Ellington;Cloudy;88;Calm;0;65%

Falfurrias;Sunny;92;ESE;15;46%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;81;SSE;15;72%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;91;NNE;13;49%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;90;E;16;49%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;95;SE;7;31%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;84;E;8;69%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;83;SSW;10;47%

Gainesville;Sunny;85;ESE;8;58%

Galveston;Partly sunny;87;SSE;10;71%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;88;SSE;12;58%

Georgetown;Showers;75;SSE;6;94%

Giddings;Cloudy;74;SSE;3;86%

Gilmer;Thunderstorms;88;SE;3;61%

Graham;Sunny;93;ESE;8;41%

Granbury;Partly sunny;90;ESE;6;46%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;86;NNE;12;58%

Greenville;Sunny;90;Calm;0;55%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;78;ENE;23;46%

Hamilton;Thunderstorms;74;W;9;100%

Harlingen;Sunny;91;SE;18;55%

Hearne;Partly sunny;79;SE;5;85%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;92;SSE;13;39%

Henderson;Cloudy;85;S;5;67%

Hereford;Partly sunny;89;SSE;8;29%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;89;SSE;8;59%

Hondo;Cloudy;80;E;13;78%

Houston;Sunny;86;Calm;0;65%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;85;WSW;3;69%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;86;Calm;0;65%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;72%

Houston Clover;Sunny;87;N;3;64%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;78;Calm;0;86%

Houston Hull;Sunny;88;Calm;0;65%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;78%

Huntsville;Sunny;78;Calm;0;75%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;88;SSE;13;64%

Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;80;W;5;83%

Jasper;Sunny;85;Calm;0;67%

Junction;Sunny;85;S;9;56%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;75;N;5;88%

Kerrville;Sunny;79;S;3;73%

Killeen;Partly sunny;81;SSE;15;72%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;80;SSE;15;76%

Kingsville Nas;Intermittent clouds;91;SE;17;49%

La Grange;Thunderstorms;75;NE;6;98%

Lago Vista;Showers;75;SSE;3;98%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;83;SSE;7;67%

Laredo;Partly sunny;95;SSE;15;33%

Llano;Partly sunny;93;SE;7;40%

Longview;Thunderstorms;85;S;5;70%

Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;87;N;10;36%

Lufkin;Cloudy;79;SW;14;73%

Mcallen;Sunny;95;ESE;16;38%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;92;S;22;45%

Mckinney;Sunny;85;E;6;64%

Mesquite;Cloudy;90;ESE;6;45%

Midland;Intermittent clouds;93;ESE;10;36%

Midland Airpark;Intermittent clouds;93;ESE;10;36%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;91;E;5;52%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;6;83%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;90;S;10;49%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;87;ENE;6;56%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;83;S;8;73%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;84%

Odessa;Partly sunny;86;SSE;10;41%

Orange;Partly sunny w/ showers;80;NE;5;87%

Palacios;Sunny;89;SSE;14;69%

Palestine;Partly Sunny w/ showers;75;SSE;5;94%

Pampa;Sunny;92;SSE;12;27%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;25%

Paris;Intermittent clouds;88;E;10;58%

Pecos;Sunny;87;E;13;44%

Perryton;Partly sunny;92;S;8;30%

Plainview;Partly sunny;88;ESE;8;31%

Pleasanton;Sunny;79;Calm;0;85%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;87;ESE;11;69%

Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;89;SE;15;58%

Port Lavaca;Cloudy;91;SE;12;58%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;72;NNW;7;100%

Robstown;Sunny;87;SE;14;61%

Rockport;Sunny;88;SE;12;69%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;81;ESE;9;68%

San Angelo;Thunderstorms;73;NNW;7;84%

San Antonio;Thunderstorms;89;SSE;6;60%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;79;N;7;84%

San Marcos;Rain;76;Calm;0;87%

Seminole;Partly sunny;82;SSE;3;52%

Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;85;ESE;6;66%

Snyder;Partly sunny w/ showers;86;SE;16;47%

Sonora;Partly sunny w/ showers;73;Calm;0;94%

Stephenville;Sunny;89;ESE;7;40%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;87;W;7;63%

Sweetwater;Sunny;85;SSE;15;49%

Temple;Sunny;81;S;13;73%

Terrell;Partly sunny w/ showers;90;SSE;20;51%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;85;WSW;7;70%

Uvalde;Sunny;80;NE;13;75%

Vernon;Partly sunny;96;E;7;29%

Victoria;Intermittent clouds;87;E;6;75%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;92;S;14;46%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;92;SE;15;49%

Wharton;Sunny;85;E;3;67%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;97;ESE;8;32%

Wink;Partly sunny;82;N;7;50%

Zapata;Intermittent clouds;93;SSE;13;35%

