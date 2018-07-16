TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;74;S;6;76%

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;71%

Alice;Fog;74;SE;5;96%

Alpine;Clear;63;SW;9;84%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;5;78%

Angleton;Sunny;76;Calm;0;90%

Arlington;Sunny;79;S;7;73%

Austin;Cloudy;76;N;5;90%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;75;SSW;6;96%

Bay;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;98%

Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;77;SW;3;95%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;5;98%

Borger;Partly sunny;75;SSW;6;65%

Bowie;Sunny;74;SE;3;75%

Breckenridge;Hazy sunshine;76;S;6;69%

Brenham;Partly sunny;77;WSW;3;97%

Bridgeport;Sunny;73;Calm;0;74%

Brownsville;Clear;82;SSE;9;90%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;75;SSE;5;79%

Burnet;Partly sunny;77;S;8;84%

Canadian;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;92%

Castroville;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;91%

Childress;Sunny;75;NNE;6;75%

Cleburne;Sunny;77;SSE;8;83%

College Station;Partly sunny;74;S;3;100%

Comanche;Sunny;76;Calm;6;82%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;78;SSE;8;100%

Corsicana;Cloudy;77;SSW;8;87%

Cotulla;Clear;76;SSE;7;90%

Dalhart;Clear;64;WNW;6;83%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;83;SSW;7;67%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;81;S;6;68%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;81;S;9;66%

Decatur;Hazy sunshine;80;S;6;60%

Del Rio;Mostly clear;80;E;10;76%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;79;SE;12;77%

Denton;Sunny;78;S;7;70%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;75;ESE;7;64%

Dumas;Partly sunny;68;W;5;80%

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;80;SSE;9;91%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;69;N;2;85%

Ellington;Intermittent clouds;78;NW;2;89%

Falfurrias;Clear;76;E;3;92%

Fort Hood;Sunny;76;SSW;9;84%

Fort Worth;Sunny;78;S;7;73%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;82;S;10;62%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;81;S;7;60%

Fort Worth Spinks;Hazy sunshine;79;SSE;7;73%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;83%

Gainesville;Sunny;74;S;3;78%

Galveston;Cloudy;82;SSW;9;81%

Gatesville;Sunny;75;SSE;3;88%

Georgetown;Sunny;77;S;9;84%

Giddings;Cloudy;72;S;3;95%

Gilmer;Sunny;74;Calm;0;94%

Graham;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%

Granbury;Sunny;80;SE;5;67%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;S;7;73%

Greenville;Sunny;81;S;3;73%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;65;NE;17;75%

Hamilton;Sunny;74;S;8;86%

Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;9;97%

Hearne;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;75;SSE;3;94%

Henderson;Sunny;75;Calm;0;89%

Hereford;Partly cloudy;68;SE;5;83%

Hillsboro;Sunny;77;S;7;85%

Hondo;Cloudy;78;ESE;6;86%

Houston;Sunny;79;SSW;7;88%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;77;Calm;0;100%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;79;SSW;7;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;71;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;77;SSW;3;96%

Houston Hull;Sunny;78;S;3;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;96%

Huntsville;Sunny;76;S;7;93%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;81;SSW;9;84%

Jacksonville;Sunny;75;SSW;4;95%

Jasper;Fog;66;Calm;0;98%

Junction;Clear;76;SE;6;87%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;8;88%

Kerrville;Cloudy;74;SSE;9;85%

Killeen;Sunny;76;SSW;9;84%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;76;SSW;7;90%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;78;SSE;7;92%

La Grange;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;99%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;7;89%

Lancaster;Sunny;76;Calm;0;79%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;78;SE;14;81%

Llano;Sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Longview;Sunny;77;SSW;5;83%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;72;SE;4;76%

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;93%

Mcallen;Clear;82;SSE;12;87%

Mcgregor;Sunny;77;S;7;84%

Mckinney;Sunny;77;SSE;5;81%

Mesquite;Sunny;75;S;6;84%

Midland;Clear;75;Calm;0;72%

Midland Airpark;Clear;75;Calm;0;72%

Midlothian;Sunny;75;SSE;5;84%

Mineola;Sunny;77;S;5;85%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;74;SE;7;73%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;75;S;3;85%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;75;SSW;4;94%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;75;SW;3;93%

Odessa;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;80%

Orange;Sunny;79;WSW;3;98%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;8;84%

Palestine;Sunny;74;Calm;0;94%

Pampa;Sunny;72;SSW;5;70%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;73%

Paris;Sunny;78;SW;7;81%

Pecos;Clear;72;Calm;0;91%

Perryton;Sunny;70;Calm;0;91%

Plainview;Clear;67;Calm;0;80%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;76;ESE;5;100%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;82;S;14;84%

Port Isabel;Sunny;81;SSE;9;87%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;90%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;75;S;5;94%

Robstown;Clear;77;SE;6;94%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;81%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;71;SSE;10;92%

San Angelo;Clear;78;S;9;68%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;6;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;90%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;75;S;7;94%

Seminole;Clear;71;Calm;0;75%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;78;S;7;75%

Snyder;Clear;72;S;7;79%

Sonora;Clear;75;S;7;83%

Stephenville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;77%

Sulphur Springs;Hazy sunshine;78;Calm;0;81%

Sweetwater;Clear;74;S;9;63%

Temple;Sunny;76;S;9;90%

Terrell;Sunny;78;S;6;75%

Tyler;Sunny;77;SW;7;85%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;75;E;6;88%

Vernon;Sunny;73;NNE;5;84%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;5;94%

Waco;Sunny;78;S;9;81%

Weslaco;Mostly clear;79;SSE;9;90%

Wharton;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;95%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;75;SSW;6;85%

Wink;Mostly clear;72;NNE;3;90%

Zapata;Partly sunny;78;SSE;8;80%

_____

