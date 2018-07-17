TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;85;SW;14;45%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;83;S;12;44%

Alice;Partly sunny;85;S;10;71%

Alpine;Sunny;76;SSW;3;54%

Amarillo;Sunny;84;WSW;6;52%

Angleton;Sunny;83;Calm;0;85%

Arlington;Sunny;84;SW;9;54%

Austin;Sunny;79;SW;8;76%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;84;SW;13;64%

Bay;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;83%

Beaumont;Cloudy;86;SW;6;75%

Beeville;Cloudy;80;SSW;12;89%

Borger;Sunny;80;SW;3;57%

Bowie;Sunny;87;SW;10;47%

Breckenridge;Hazy sunshine;87;SW;10;47%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;12;82%

Bridgeport;Sunny;88;WSW;7;45%

Brownsville;Sunny;84;SSE;9;84%

Brownwood;Hazy sunshine;89;SSW;9;47%

Burnet;Sunny;77;SSW;13;76%

Canadian;Sunny;83;Calm;0;64%

Castroville;Partly sunny;82;SSW;8;65%

Childress;Sunny;89;WSW;13;40%

Cleburne;Sunny;86;SW;12;58%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;83;SW;10;73%

Comanche;Sunny;84;SW;15;54%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;12;90%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;85;S;10;79%

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;81;SW;10;71%

Cotulla;Sunny;83;SSE;12;69%

Dalhart;Sunny;75;W;5;63%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;86;SW;7;58%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;86;SW;8;56%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;85;SW;10;56%

Decatur;Sunny;87;WSW;13;48%

Del Rio;Sunny;79;ESE;13;76%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;79;SE;12;73%

Denton;Sunny;86;SW;8;50%

Dryden;Hazy sunshine;82;S;9;45%

Dumas;Sunny;81;SSW;8;46%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;88;SE;6;65%

El Paso;Hazy sunshine;76;N;2;67%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;5;90%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;83;S;13;78%

Fort Hood;Sunny;80;SSW;14;64%

Fort Worth;Sunny;83;SW;7;62%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;86;SW;10;52%

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;87;SW;9;50%

Fort Worth Spinks;Hazy sunshine;90;SSW;13;48%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;78;SSW;9;61%

Gainesville;Sunny;88;WSW;9;44%

Galveston;Sunny;84;WSW;7;82%

Gatesville;Sunny;84;SW;12;51%

Georgetown;Sunny;78;SSW;13;78%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;7;77%

Gilmer;Sunny;79;SSW;7;72%

Graham;Sunny;85;SW;9;54%

Granbury;Sunny;90;SW;9;48%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;84;SW;9;54%

Greenville;Sunny;88;SSW;8;54%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;68;W;7;72%

Hamilton;Sunny;87;SW;13;46%

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;10;87%

Hearne;Partly sunny;81;SSW;10;76%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;80;S;12;76%

Henderson;Sunny;82;SW;7;71%

Hereford;Sunny;83;SSW;7;49%

Hillsboro;Sunny;84;SSW;12;61%

Hondo;Partly sunny;80;SE;8;78%

Houston;Cloudy;84;W;8;74%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;SW;10;85%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;84;W;8;74%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;83;W;6;83%

Houston Clover;Sunny;81;WSW;6;90%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;9;84%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;83;W;7;85%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;81;W;10;87%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;80;SW;12;76%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;85;SW;12;75%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;83;SW;6;72%

Jasper;Partly sunny;82;SW;5;81%

Junction;Sunny;77;N;5;76%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;82;S;12;69%

Kerrville;Sunny;79;S;9;68%

Killeen;Sunny;80;SSW;14;64%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;81;SW;13;66%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;8;82%

La Grange;Cloudy;83;WSW;9;79%

Lago Vista;Sunny;80;SW;9;73%

Lancaster;Sunny;87;SW;12;55%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;81;SE;12;73%

Llano;Sunny;84;S;3;54%

Longview;Intermittent clouds;85;SW;5;62%

Lubbock;Hazy sunshine;85;SW;9;42%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;78;WSW;8;86%

Mcallen;Sunny;81;SE;12;84%

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;83;SSW;9;58%

Mckinney;Sunny;86;SSW;8;58%

Mesquite;Hazy sunshine;84;SSW;8;61%

Midland;Sunny;83;SSW;9;44%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;83;SSW;9;44%

Midlothian;Sunny;86;SW;10;58%

Mineola;Sunny;85;SW;6;62%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;83;Calm;0;56%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;83;SW;8;62%

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;79;N;5;81%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;10;69%

Odessa;Sunny;79;S;15;44%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;84;W;9;83%

Palacios;Partly sunny;86;SW;9;79%

Palestine;Sunny;81;SW;9;72%

Pampa;Sunny;85;WSW;9;41%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;82;Calm;0;50%

Paris;Sunny;85;SW;13;62%

Pecos;Sunny;78;Calm;0;61%

Perryton;Sunny;84;W;5;46%

Plainview;Sunny;81;WSW;13;46%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;83;S;12;71%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;85;SW;9;75%

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;87;SSE;6;71%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;87;SW;7;73%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;79;WSW;8;78%

Robstown;Sunny;83;S;10;78%

Rockport;Partly sunny;85;SSW;5;71%

Rocksprings;Hazy sunshine;80;SSE;8;62%

San Angelo;Sunny;81;SSW;14;53%

San Antonio;Hazy sunshine;84;SSW;6;68%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;81;S;5;76%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;81;SW;13;76%

Seminole;Sunny;80;SSW;10;43%

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;90;SW;8;48%

Snyder;Sunny;82;SSW;10;46%

Sonora;Sunny;81;S;9;57%

Stephenville;Sunny;85;WSW;12;53%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;WSW;10;57%

Sweetwater;Sunny;84;SSW;15;44%

Temple;Sunny;80;SSW;12;71%

Terrell;Sunny;82;SSW;8;64%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;84;SW;8;63%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;74%

Vernon;Sunny;91;SW;10;32%

Victoria;Hazy sunshine;85;SW;3;77%

Waco;Sunny;87;SW;12;45%

Weslaco;Partly sunny;84;SE;6;77%

Wharton;Partly sunny;84;WSW;8;77%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;86;SW;9;43%

Wink;Sunny;78;SE;12;47%

Zapata;Hazy sunshine;85;SSE;8;61%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather