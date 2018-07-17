TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;85;SW;14;45%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;83;S;12;44%
Alice;Partly sunny;85;S;10;71%
Alpine;Sunny;76;SSW;3;54%
Amarillo;Sunny;84;WSW;6;52%
Angleton;Sunny;83;Calm;0;85%
Arlington;Sunny;84;SW;9;54%
Austin;Sunny;79;SW;8;76%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;84;SW;13;64%
Bay;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;83%
Beaumont;Cloudy;86;SW;6;75%
Beeville;Cloudy;80;SSW;12;89%
Borger;Sunny;80;SW;3;57%
Bowie;Sunny;87;SW;10;47%
Breckenridge;Hazy sunshine;87;SW;10;47%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;12;82%
Bridgeport;Sunny;88;WSW;7;45%
Brownsville;Sunny;84;SSE;9;84%
Brownwood;Hazy sunshine;89;SSW;9;47%
Burnet;Sunny;77;SSW;13;76%
Canadian;Sunny;83;Calm;0;64%
Castroville;Partly sunny;82;SSW;8;65%
Childress;Sunny;89;WSW;13;40%
Cleburne;Sunny;86;SW;12;58%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;83;SW;10;73%
Comanche;Sunny;84;SW;15;54%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;12;90%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;85;S;10;79%
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;81;SW;10;71%
Cotulla;Sunny;83;SSE;12;69%
Dalhart;Sunny;75;W;5;63%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;86;SW;7;58%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;86;SW;8;56%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;85;SW;10;56%
Decatur;Sunny;87;WSW;13;48%
Del Rio;Sunny;79;ESE;13;76%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;79;SE;12;73%
Denton;Sunny;86;SW;8;50%
Dryden;Hazy sunshine;82;S;9;45%
Dumas;Sunny;81;SSW;8;46%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;88;SE;6;65%
El Paso;Hazy sunshine;76;N;2;67%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;5;90%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;83;S;13;78%
Fort Hood;Sunny;80;SSW;14;64%
Fort Worth;Sunny;83;SW;7;62%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;86;SW;10;52%
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;87;SW;9;50%
Fort Worth Spinks;Hazy sunshine;90;SSW;13;48%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;78;SSW;9;61%
Gainesville;Sunny;88;WSW;9;44%
Galveston;Sunny;84;WSW;7;82%
Gatesville;Sunny;84;SW;12;51%
Georgetown;Sunny;78;SSW;13;78%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;7;77%
Gilmer;Sunny;79;SSW;7;72%
Graham;Sunny;85;SW;9;54%
Granbury;Sunny;90;SW;9;48%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;84;SW;9;54%
Greenville;Sunny;88;SSW;8;54%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;68;W;7;72%
Hamilton;Sunny;87;SW;13;46%
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;10;87%
Hearne;Partly sunny;81;SSW;10;76%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;80;S;12;76%
Henderson;Sunny;82;SW;7;71%
Hereford;Sunny;83;SSW;7;49%
Hillsboro;Sunny;84;SSW;12;61%
Hondo;Partly sunny;80;SE;8;78%
Houston;Cloudy;84;W;8;74%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;SW;10;85%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;84;W;8;74%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;83;W;6;83%
Houston Clover;Sunny;81;WSW;6;90%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;9;84%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;83;W;7;85%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;81;W;10;87%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;80;SW;12;76%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;85;SW;12;75%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;83;SW;6;72%
Jasper;Partly sunny;82;SW;5;81%
Junction;Sunny;77;N;5;76%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;82;S;12;69%
Kerrville;Sunny;79;S;9;68%
Killeen;Sunny;80;SSW;14;64%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;81;SW;13;66%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;8;82%
La Grange;Cloudy;83;WSW;9;79%
Lago Vista;Sunny;80;SW;9;73%
Lancaster;Sunny;87;SW;12;55%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;81;SE;12;73%
Llano;Sunny;84;S;3;54%
Longview;Intermittent clouds;85;SW;5;62%
Lubbock;Hazy sunshine;85;SW;9;42%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;78;WSW;8;86%
Mcallen;Sunny;81;SE;12;84%
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;83;SSW;9;58%
Mckinney;Sunny;86;SSW;8;58%
Mesquite;Hazy sunshine;84;SSW;8;61%
Midland;Sunny;83;SSW;9;44%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;83;SSW;9;44%
Midlothian;Sunny;86;SW;10;58%
Mineola;Sunny;85;SW;6;62%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;83;Calm;0;56%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;83;SW;8;62%
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;79;N;5;81%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;10;69%
Odessa;Sunny;79;S;15;44%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;84;W;9;83%
Palacios;Partly sunny;86;SW;9;79%
Palestine;Sunny;81;SW;9;72%
Pampa;Sunny;85;WSW;9;41%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;82;Calm;0;50%
Paris;Sunny;85;SW;13;62%
Pecos;Sunny;78;Calm;0;61%
Perryton;Sunny;84;W;5;46%
Plainview;Sunny;81;WSW;13;46%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;83;S;12;71%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;85;SW;9;75%
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;87;SSE;6;71%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;87;SW;7;73%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;79;WSW;8;78%
Robstown;Sunny;83;S;10;78%
Rockport;Partly sunny;85;SSW;5;71%
Rocksprings;Hazy sunshine;80;SSE;8;62%
San Angelo;Sunny;81;SSW;14;53%
San Antonio;Hazy sunshine;84;SSW;6;68%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;81;S;5;76%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;81;SW;13;76%
Seminole;Sunny;80;SSW;10;43%
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;90;SW;8;48%
Snyder;Sunny;82;SSW;10;46%
Sonora;Sunny;81;S;9;57%
Stephenville;Sunny;85;WSW;12;53%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;WSW;10;57%
Sweetwater;Sunny;84;SSW;15;44%
Temple;Sunny;80;SSW;12;71%
Terrell;Sunny;82;SSW;8;64%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;84;SW;8;63%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;74%
Vernon;Sunny;91;SW;10;32%
Victoria;Hazy sunshine;85;SW;3;77%
Waco;Sunny;87;SW;12;45%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;84;SE;6;77%
Wharton;Partly sunny;84;WSW;8;77%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;86;SW;9;43%
Wink;Sunny;78;SE;12;47%
Zapata;Hazy sunshine;85;SSE;8;61%
_____
