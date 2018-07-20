TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Friday, July 20, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;80;SSW;9;44%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;84;S;17;32%

Alice;Fog;74;ESE;6;96%

Alpine;Clear;66;SW;8;52%

Amarillo;Sunny;77;SSW;10;40%

Angleton;Sunny;79;SSW;5;90%

Arlington;Sunny;82;S;5;57%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;77;N;5;87%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;76;S;7;93%

Bay;Partly sunny;78;SSW;6;100%

Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;79;WSW;4;92%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;3;98%

Borger;Clear;75;WSW;5;47%

Bowie;Sunny;81;S;7;48%

Breckenridge;Sunny;80;SW;3;44%

Brenham;Partly sunny;79;SW;8;94%

Bridgeport;Sunny;83;SW;8;41%

Brownsville;Clear;79;SSE;7;97%

Brownwood;Sunny;69;SSW;3;65%

Burnet;Sunny;78;S;5;81%

Canadian;Sunny;66;SW;3;78%

Castroville;Clear;74;E;3;95%

Childress;Sunny;82;SSW;13;37%

Cleburne;Sunny;79;S;8;69%

College Station;Partly sunny;76;SSW;7;100%

Comanche;Sunny;80;SSW;10;59%

Conroe;Cloudy;78;SW;7;100%

Corpus Christi;Clear;74;SSE;6;100%

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;78;S;7;81%

Cotulla;Clear;74;ESE;7;93%

Dalhart;Clear;64;SW;5;67%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;86;SSW;8;56%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;85;SSW;7;56%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;83;S;10;54%

Decatur;Sunny;83;SSW;7;43%

Del Rio;Clear;80;E;8;61%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;80;ESE;9;64%

Denton;Sunny;83;N;3;48%

Dryden;Sunny;75;NE;5;46%

Dumas;Clear;72;SSW;12;45%

Edinburg;Sunny;80;SSE;9;87%

El Paso;Mostly clear;76;NE;3;52%

Ellington;Mostly sunny;79;SW;3;88%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%

Fort Hood;Sunny;78;SSW;9;83%

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;79;S;7;61%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;85;SSW;12;45%

Fort Worth Nas;Intermittent clouds;84;SSE;6;44%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;82;SSW;6;55%

Fredericksburg;Clear;74;SSW;3;83%

Gainesville;Sunny;77;SSE;6;56%

Galveston;Partly sunny;82;SW;10;90%

Gatesville;Sunny;79;S;6;78%

Georgetown;Sunny;78;SSW;7;84%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;6;91%

Gilmer;Sunny;77;Calm;0;85%

Graham;Sunny;80;S;3;49%

Granbury;Sunny;82;SE;3;48%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;82;S;5;57%

Greenville;Sunny;81;S;6;69%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;78;ENE;9;22%

Hamilton;Sunny;76;SW;9;73%

Harlingen;Clear;78;SSE;8;100%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;75;S;5;100%

Hebbronville;Fog;73;Calm;0;95%

Henderson;Sunny;75;Calm;0;89%

Hereford;Clear;73;SW;8;43%

Hillsboro;Sunny;79;S;7;81%

Hondo;Clear;76;E;5;90%

Houston;Sunny;79;SW;8;94%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;79;SW;5;100%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;79;SW;8;94%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;74;NNW;1;100%

Houston Clover;Sunny;77;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;79;SSW;6;97%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;6;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;81;WSW;7;93%

Huntsville;Cloudy;78;SSW;9;90%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;8;84%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;77;SW;4;86%

Jasper;Sunny;68;Calm;0;98%

Junction;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;73%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;74;SSE;5;92%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;89%

Killeen;Sunny;78;SSW;9;83%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;77;SSW;9;90%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;77;SSE;7;93%

La Grange;Partly sunny;78;SSW;5;97%

Lago Vista;Sunny;77;SSW;5;86%

Lancaster;Sunny;75;Calm;0;77%

Laredo;Mostly clear;79;SE;10;81%

Llano;Clear;79;Calm;0;73%

Longview;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;6;76%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;76;SW;12;34%

Lufkin;Sunny;75;SW;3;96%

Mcallen;Clear;80;SSE;8;90%

Mcgregor;Sunny;78;S;7;84%

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;6;64%

Mesquite;Sunny;79;S;6;73%

Midland;Cloudy;80;S;9;36%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;80;S;9;36%

Midlothian;Sunny;79;SSW;3;75%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;78;S;6;78%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;79;S;7;50%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;74;Calm;0;84%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;77;N;3;90%

New Braunfels;Fog;71;S;5;96%

Odessa;Cloudy;80;SSW;7;33%

Orange;Sunny;80;W;3;95%

Palacios;Sunny;84;SSW;12;82%

Palestine;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%

Pampa;Sunny;77;SW;9;35%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;68;Calm;0;55%

Paris;Mostly sunny;78;S;8;73%

Pecos;Clear;74;NNE;3;44%

Perryton;Sunny;65;S;5;69%

Plainview;Clear;67;WSW;6;52%

Pleasanton;Clear;73;Calm;0;100%

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;82;S;9;84%

Port Isabel;Sunny;81;SSE;8;83%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;80;SSW;5;89%

Randolph AFB;Clear;72;S;5;100%

Robstown;Clear;75;SE;6;95%

Rockport;Partly sunny;80;S;5;87%

Rocksprings;Sunny;73;SSE;8;88%

San Angelo;Mostly clear;78;S;8;44%

San Antonio;Sunny;77;S;5;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;76;Calm;0;100%

San Marcos;Sunny;75;S;7;93%

Seminole;Clear;71;Calm;0;44%

Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;81;SSW;8;57%

Snyder;Sunny;78;S;7;42%

Sonora;Clear;77;Calm;0;64%

Stephenville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;58%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;81;SSW;9;67%

Sweetwater;Clear;79;S;10;38%

Temple;Sunny;76;S;12;93%

Terrell;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;7;72%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;79;SW;7;79%

Uvalde;Clear;73;ENE;7;92%

Vernon;Sunny;82;SW;7;41%

Victoria;Sunny;77;SSE;6;90%

Waco;Sunny;78;S;9;84%

Weslaco;Clear;78;SSE;9;94%

Wharton;Sunny;76;SW;3;96%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;84;WSW;5;42%

Wink;Clear;72;ESE;3;42%

Zapata;Partly sunny;78;SE;7;78%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather