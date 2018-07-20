TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Friday, July 20, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;80;SSW;9;44%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;84;S;17;32%
Alice;Fog;74;ESE;6;96%
Alpine;Clear;66;SW;8;52%
Amarillo;Sunny;77;SSW;10;40%
Angleton;Sunny;79;SSW;5;90%
Arlington;Sunny;82;S;5;57%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;77;N;5;87%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;76;S;7;93%
Bay;Partly sunny;78;SSW;6;100%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;79;WSW;4;92%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;3;98%
Borger;Clear;75;WSW;5;47%
Bowie;Sunny;81;S;7;48%
Breckenridge;Sunny;80;SW;3;44%
Brenham;Partly sunny;79;SW;8;94%
Bridgeport;Sunny;83;SW;8;41%
Brownsville;Clear;79;SSE;7;97%
Brownwood;Sunny;69;SSW;3;65%
Burnet;Sunny;78;S;5;81%
Canadian;Sunny;66;SW;3;78%
Castroville;Clear;74;E;3;95%
Childress;Sunny;82;SSW;13;37%
Cleburne;Sunny;79;S;8;69%
College Station;Partly sunny;76;SSW;7;100%
Comanche;Sunny;80;SSW;10;59%
Conroe;Cloudy;78;SW;7;100%
Corpus Christi;Clear;74;SSE;6;100%
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;78;S;7;81%
Cotulla;Clear;74;ESE;7;93%
Dalhart;Clear;64;SW;5;67%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;86;SSW;8;56%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;85;SSW;7;56%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;83;S;10;54%
Decatur;Sunny;83;SSW;7;43%
Del Rio;Clear;80;E;8;61%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;80;ESE;9;64%
Denton;Sunny;83;N;3;48%
Dryden;Sunny;75;NE;5;46%
Dumas;Clear;72;SSW;12;45%
Edinburg;Sunny;80;SSE;9;87%
El Paso;Mostly clear;76;NE;3;52%
Ellington;Mostly sunny;79;SW;3;88%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%
Fort Hood;Sunny;78;SSW;9;83%
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;79;S;7;61%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;85;SSW;12;45%
Fort Worth Nas;Intermittent clouds;84;SSE;6;44%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;82;SSW;6;55%
Fredericksburg;Clear;74;SSW;3;83%
Gainesville;Sunny;77;SSE;6;56%
Galveston;Partly sunny;82;SW;10;90%
Gatesville;Sunny;79;S;6;78%
Georgetown;Sunny;78;SSW;7;84%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;6;91%
Gilmer;Sunny;77;Calm;0;85%
Graham;Sunny;80;S;3;49%
Granbury;Sunny;82;SE;3;48%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;82;S;5;57%
Greenville;Sunny;81;S;6;69%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;78;ENE;9;22%
Hamilton;Sunny;76;SW;9;73%
Harlingen;Clear;78;SSE;8;100%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;75;S;5;100%
Hebbronville;Fog;73;Calm;0;95%
Henderson;Sunny;75;Calm;0;89%
Hereford;Clear;73;SW;8;43%
Hillsboro;Sunny;79;S;7;81%
Hondo;Clear;76;E;5;90%
Houston;Sunny;79;SW;8;94%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;79;SW;5;100%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;79;SW;8;94%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;74;NNW;1;100%
Houston Clover;Sunny;77;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;79;SSW;6;97%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;6;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;81;WSW;7;93%
Huntsville;Cloudy;78;SSW;9;90%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;8;84%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;77;SW;4;86%
Jasper;Sunny;68;Calm;0;98%
Junction;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;73%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;74;SSE;5;92%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;89%
Killeen;Sunny;78;SSW;9;83%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;77;SSW;9;90%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;77;SSE;7;93%
La Grange;Partly sunny;78;SSW;5;97%
Lago Vista;Sunny;77;SSW;5;86%
Lancaster;Sunny;75;Calm;0;77%
Laredo;Mostly clear;79;SE;10;81%
Llano;Clear;79;Calm;0;73%
Longview;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;6;76%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;76;SW;12;34%
Lufkin;Sunny;75;SW;3;96%
Mcallen;Clear;80;SSE;8;90%
Mcgregor;Sunny;78;S;7;84%
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;6;64%
Mesquite;Sunny;79;S;6;73%
Midland;Cloudy;80;S;9;36%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;80;S;9;36%
Midlothian;Sunny;79;SSW;3;75%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;78;S;6;78%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;79;S;7;50%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;74;Calm;0;84%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;77;N;3;90%
New Braunfels;Fog;71;S;5;96%
Odessa;Cloudy;80;SSW;7;33%
Orange;Sunny;80;W;3;95%
Palacios;Sunny;84;SSW;12;82%
Palestine;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%
Pampa;Sunny;77;SW;9;35%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;68;Calm;0;55%
Paris;Mostly sunny;78;S;8;73%
Pecos;Clear;74;NNE;3;44%
Perryton;Sunny;65;S;5;69%
Plainview;Clear;67;WSW;6;52%
Pleasanton;Clear;73;Calm;0;100%
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;82;S;9;84%
Port Isabel;Sunny;81;SSE;8;83%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;80;SSW;5;89%
Randolph AFB;Clear;72;S;5;100%
Robstown;Clear;75;SE;6;95%
Rockport;Partly sunny;80;S;5;87%
Rocksprings;Sunny;73;SSE;8;88%
San Angelo;Mostly clear;78;S;8;44%
San Antonio;Sunny;77;S;5;87%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;76;Calm;0;100%
San Marcos;Sunny;75;S;7;93%
Seminole;Clear;71;Calm;0;44%
Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;81;SSW;8;57%
Snyder;Sunny;78;S;7;42%
Sonora;Clear;77;Calm;0;64%
Stephenville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;58%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;81;SSW;9;67%
Sweetwater;Clear;79;S;10;38%
Temple;Sunny;76;S;12;93%
Terrell;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;7;72%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;79;SW;7;79%
Uvalde;Clear;73;ENE;7;92%
Vernon;Sunny;82;SW;7;41%
Victoria;Sunny;77;SSE;6;90%
Waco;Sunny;78;S;9;84%
Weslaco;Clear;78;SSE;9;94%
Wharton;Sunny;76;SW;3;96%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;84;WSW;5;42%
Wink;Clear;72;ESE;3;42%
Zapata;Partly sunny;78;SE;7;78%
