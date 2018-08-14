TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;75;S;14;84%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;77;S;17;78%

Alice;Partly sunny;85;SSE;17;69%

Alpine;Sunny;73;SW;10;69%

Amarillo;Sunny;75;SW;10;77%

Angleton;Partly sunny;87;S;12;67%

Arlington;Cloudy;79;SSE;8;78%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;79;S;6;88%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;83;S;17;69%

Bay;Cloudy;85;S;8;74%

Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;86;S;2;72%

Beeville;Cloudy;83;S;15;75%

Borger;Partly sunny;71;NE;8;70%

Bowie;Cloudy;73;SSE;10;80%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;13;72%

Brenham;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;89%

Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;71;S;10;88%

Brownsville;Cloudy;89;S;12;67%

Brownwood;Sunny;76;S;7;75%

Burnet;Cloudy;77;S;9;78%

Canadian;Cloudy;69;SE;6;91%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;9;77%

Childress;Partly sunny;73;S;10;96%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;77;S;7;88%

College Station;Sunny;78;S;12;92%

Comanche;Partly sunny;75;Calm;10;82%

Conroe;Sunny;80;S;7;93%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;86;S;13;74%

Corsicana;Cloudy;82;S;14;73%

Cotulla;Sunny;78;SE;10;86%

Dalhart;Sunny;70;SW;10;83%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;79;S;8;87%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;77;N;6;87%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;76;S;10;90%

Decatur;Rain;68;S;20;89%

Del Rio;Cloudy;76;SE;9;90%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;76;SE;15;86%

Denton;Rain;70;SSW;9;87%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;76;E;5;78%

Dumas;Sunny;75;SW;8;71%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;88;SSE;8;67%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;79;S;6;49%

Ellington;Partly sunny;82;S;6;78%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;85;SSE;13;71%

Fort Hood;Intermittent clouds;78;S;15;75%

Fort Worth;Rain;73;Calm;0;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Rain;73;SSW;10;87%

Fort Worth Nas;Showers;76;E;5;87%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;77;S;5;83%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;76;SSW;15;66%

Gainesville;Cloudy;71;S;18;78%

Galveston;Partly sunny;86;SSE;12;76%

Gatesville;Sunny;79;SSE;13;73%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;79;S;15;78%

Giddings;Cloudy;78;SW;8;80%

Gilmer;Cloudy;78;SSW;6;82%

Graham;Sunny;75;SSE;5;86%

Granbury;Cloudy;76;SE;7;85%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;79;SSE;8;78%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;8;78%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;69;WSW;15;70%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;78;SSW;18;71%

Harlingen;Sunny;83;SSE;18;85%

Hearne;Partly sunny;79;SSE;7;87%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;81;S;10;72%

Henderson;Cloudy;80;S;7;82%

Hereford;Mostly sunny;73;SSW;7;79%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;81;S;20;74%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;9;81%

Houston;Partly sunny;83;S;3;82%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;83;S;5;85%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;84;S;3;79%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;85;SE;4;76%

Houston Clover;Sunny;83;SSE;3;85%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;82;S;5;84%

Houston Hull;Sunny;85;SSE;7;74%

Houston Intercontinental;Intermittent clouds;83;S;5;85%

Huntsville;Sunny;80;S;8;84%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;86;S;14;70%

Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;80;SSW;7;84%

Jasper;Sunny;82;SSE;5;83%

Junction;Cloudy;75;S;9;81%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;80;S;7;76%

Kerrville;Partly sunny;77;S;13;76%

Killeen;Intermittent clouds;78;S;15;75%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;80;SSW;16;76%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;86;SSE;13;71%

La Grange;Cloudy;82;SSW;6;85%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;81;S;13;72%

Lancaster;Cloudy;78;SSW;8;79%

Laredo;Intermittent clouds;81;SSE;10;78%

Llano;Cloudy;79;S;14;73%

Longview;Cloudy;81;SSW;5;76%

Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;76;S;9;69%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;76;SE;6;93%

Mcallen;Cloudy;87;SSE;18;71%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;81;S;12;73%

Mckinney;Cloudy;76;S;10;93%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;79;S;6;83%

Midland;Partly sunny;76;S;12;76%

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;76;S;12;76%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;79;SSW;12;78%

Mineola;Cloudy;79;S;6;79%

Mineral Wells;Rain;72;SE;10;90%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;78;S;5;79%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;90%

New Braunfels;Sunny;82;S;14;71%

Odessa;Sunny;71;S;13;86%

Orange;Cloudy;87;S;7;76%

Palacios;Sunny;87;S;15;69%

Palestine;Partly sunny;79;S;12;84%

Pampa;Partly sunny;72;ENE;13;85%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;82%

Paris;Mostly sunny;70;SSE;5;93%

Pecos;Sunny;75;Calm;0;68%

Perryton;Partly sunny;71;ESE;3;84%

Plainview;Sunny;71;SW;9;80%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;71%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;87;SSE;12;72%

Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;87;SSE;8;70%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;88;S;10;63%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;82;S;17;73%

Robstown;Partly sunny;84;S;12;74%

Rockport;Partly sunny;86;S;12;69%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;74;SSE;13;79%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;14;73%

San Antonio;Cloudy;82;WSW;7;70%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;82;N;5;69%

San Marcos;Cloudy;80;SSW;9;81%

Seminole;Cloudy;69;S;9;93%

Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;74;S;12;83%

Snyder;Partly sunny;74;S;13;85%

Sonora;Cloudy;73;S;14;88%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;75;S;3;84%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;80;S;5;82%

Sweetwater;Sunny;78;SSE;18;73%

Temple;Mostly sunny;81;S;15;78%

Terrell;Cloudy;79;S;12;76%

Tyler;Cloudy;80;SSW;8;78%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;77;SE;12;82%

Vernon;Sunny;79;SSW;10;78%

Victoria;Partly sunny;87;S;5;70%

Waco;Partly Sunny w/ showers;84;SSW;17;62%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;84;SSE;9;78%

Wharton;Sunny;85;SSE;10;67%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;77;S;12;81%

Wink;Sunny;72;SE;13;83%

Zapata;Partly sunny;86;SSE;9;59%

_____

