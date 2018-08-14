TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;75;S;14;84%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;77;S;17;78%
Alice;Partly sunny;85;SSE;17;69%
Alpine;Sunny;73;SW;10;69%
Amarillo;Sunny;75;SW;10;77%
Angleton;Partly sunny;87;S;12;67%
Arlington;Cloudy;79;SSE;8;78%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;79;S;6;88%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;83;S;17;69%
Bay;Cloudy;85;S;8;74%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;86;S;2;72%
Beeville;Cloudy;83;S;15;75%
Borger;Partly sunny;71;NE;8;70%
Bowie;Cloudy;73;SSE;10;80%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;13;72%
Brenham;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;89%
Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;71;S;10;88%
Brownsville;Cloudy;89;S;12;67%
Brownwood;Sunny;76;S;7;75%
Burnet;Cloudy;77;S;9;78%
Canadian;Cloudy;69;SE;6;91%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;9;77%
Childress;Partly sunny;73;S;10;96%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;77;S;7;88%
College Station;Sunny;78;S;12;92%
Comanche;Partly sunny;75;Calm;10;82%
Conroe;Sunny;80;S;7;93%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;86;S;13;74%
Corsicana;Cloudy;82;S;14;73%
Cotulla;Sunny;78;SE;10;86%
Dalhart;Sunny;70;SW;10;83%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;79;S;8;87%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;77;N;6;87%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;76;S;10;90%
Decatur;Rain;68;S;20;89%
Del Rio;Cloudy;76;SE;9;90%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;76;SE;15;86%
Denton;Rain;70;SSW;9;87%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;76;E;5;78%
Dumas;Sunny;75;SW;8;71%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;88;SSE;8;67%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;79;S;6;49%
Ellington;Partly sunny;82;S;6;78%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;85;SSE;13;71%
Fort Hood;Intermittent clouds;78;S;15;75%
Fort Worth;Rain;73;Calm;0;100%
Fort Worth Alliance;Rain;73;SSW;10;87%
Fort Worth Nas;Showers;76;E;5;87%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;77;S;5;83%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;76;SSW;15;66%
Gainesville;Cloudy;71;S;18;78%
Galveston;Partly sunny;86;SSE;12;76%
Gatesville;Sunny;79;SSE;13;73%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;79;S;15;78%
Giddings;Cloudy;78;SW;8;80%
Gilmer;Cloudy;78;SSW;6;82%
Graham;Sunny;75;SSE;5;86%
Granbury;Cloudy;76;SE;7;85%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;79;SSE;8;78%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;8;78%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;69;WSW;15;70%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;78;SSW;18;71%
Harlingen;Sunny;83;SSE;18;85%
Hearne;Partly sunny;79;SSE;7;87%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;81;S;10;72%
Henderson;Cloudy;80;S;7;82%
Hereford;Mostly sunny;73;SSW;7;79%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;81;S;20;74%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;9;81%
Houston;Partly sunny;83;S;3;82%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;83;S;5;85%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;84;S;3;79%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;85;SE;4;76%
Houston Clover;Sunny;83;SSE;3;85%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;82;S;5;84%
Houston Hull;Sunny;85;SSE;7;74%
Houston Intercontinental;Intermittent clouds;83;S;5;85%
Huntsville;Sunny;80;S;8;84%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;86;S;14;70%
Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;80;SSW;7;84%
Jasper;Sunny;82;SSE;5;83%
Junction;Cloudy;75;S;9;81%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;80;S;7;76%
Kerrville;Partly sunny;77;S;13;76%
Killeen;Intermittent clouds;78;S;15;75%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;80;SSW;16;76%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;86;SSE;13;71%
La Grange;Cloudy;82;SSW;6;85%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;81;S;13;72%
Lancaster;Cloudy;78;SSW;8;79%
Laredo;Intermittent clouds;81;SSE;10;78%
Llano;Cloudy;79;S;14;73%
Longview;Cloudy;81;SSW;5;76%
Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;76;S;9;69%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;76;SE;6;93%
Mcallen;Cloudy;87;SSE;18;71%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;81;S;12;73%
Mckinney;Cloudy;76;S;10;93%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;79;S;6;83%
Midland;Partly sunny;76;S;12;76%
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;76;S;12;76%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;79;SSW;12;78%
Mineola;Cloudy;79;S;6;79%
Mineral Wells;Rain;72;SE;10;90%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;78;S;5;79%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;90%
New Braunfels;Sunny;82;S;14;71%
Odessa;Sunny;71;S;13;86%
Orange;Cloudy;87;S;7;76%
Palacios;Sunny;87;S;15;69%
Palestine;Partly sunny;79;S;12;84%
Pampa;Partly sunny;72;ENE;13;85%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;82%
Paris;Mostly sunny;70;SSE;5;93%
Pecos;Sunny;75;Calm;0;68%
Perryton;Partly sunny;71;ESE;3;84%
Plainview;Sunny;71;SW;9;80%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;71%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;87;SSE;12;72%
Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;87;SSE;8;70%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;88;S;10;63%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;82;S;17;73%
Robstown;Partly sunny;84;S;12;74%
Rockport;Partly sunny;86;S;12;69%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;74;SSE;13;79%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;14;73%
San Antonio;Cloudy;82;WSW;7;70%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;82;N;5;69%
San Marcos;Cloudy;80;SSW;9;81%
Seminole;Cloudy;69;S;9;93%
Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;74;S;12;83%
Snyder;Partly sunny;74;S;13;85%
Sonora;Cloudy;73;S;14;88%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;75;S;3;84%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;80;S;5;82%
Sweetwater;Sunny;78;SSE;18;73%
Temple;Mostly sunny;81;S;15;78%
Terrell;Cloudy;79;S;12;76%
Tyler;Cloudy;80;SSW;8;78%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;77;SE;12;82%
Vernon;Sunny;79;SSW;10;78%
Victoria;Partly sunny;87;S;5;70%
Waco;Partly Sunny w/ showers;84;SSW;17;62%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;84;SSE;9;78%
Wharton;Sunny;85;SSE;10;67%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;77;S;12;81%
Wink;Sunny;72;SE;13;83%
Zapata;Partly sunny;86;SSE;9;59%
