TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Thursday, August 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;92;SW;15;48%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;88;SSW;14;51%
Alice;Partly sunny;94;SSE;20;47%
Alpine;Partly sunny;89;N;8;32%
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;89;SW;8;47%
Angleton;Partly sunny w/ showers;90;S;9;61%
Arlington;Sunny;93;SSE;12;46%
Austin;Partly sunny;97;N;6;39%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;96;S;12;42%
Bay;Cloudy;91;S;10;63%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;90;SSW;6;62%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;93;S;12;50%
Borger;Sunny;91;SSW;9;35%
Bowie;Mostly sunny;92;S;8;50%
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;92;SSW;10;45%
Brenham;Partly sunny;93;SSE;6;52%
Bridgeport;Sunny;92;S;10;46%
Brownsville;Sunny;97;SSE;16;45%
Brownwood;Sunny;93;S;9;46%
Burnet;Sunny;91;SSW;12;46%
Canadian;Sunny;84;SSE;5;54%
Castroville;Cloudy;89;SE;7;59%
Childress;Sunny;93;WSW;7;39%
Cleburne;Sunny;90;S;9;57%
College Station;Partly sunny;95;SSE;15;46%
Comanche;Sunny;90;SSE;10;53%
Conroe;Sunny;92;WSW;5;53%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;94;SSE;18;55%
Corsicana;Sunny;93;S;14;53%
Cotulla;Sunny;92;SSE;8;55%
Dalhart;Sunny;89;SW;14;38%
Dallas Love;Sunny;95;S;9;50%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;93;S;13;46%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;94;SSW;16;47%
Decatur;Sunny;92;SW;9;50%
Del Rio;Sunny;89;E;13;64%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;86;ESE;16;65%
Denton;Sunny;94;SSW;13;48%
Dryden;Partly sunny;90;N;7;50%
Dumas;Sunny;81;SW;21;48%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;98;SE;16;41%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;90;SW;6;35%
Ellington;Partly sunny;91;S;7;66%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;94;SSE;10;45%
Fort Hood;Intermittent clouds;89;S;8;54%
Fort Worth;Sunny;94;S;10;51%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;94;S;13;48%
Fort Worth Nas;Intermittent clouds;92;N;6;48%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;93;S;8;49%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;89;S;9;45%
Gainesville;Sunny;92;SSW;10;50%
Galveston;Partly sunny;90;SSE;13;67%
Gatesville;Cloudy;91;N;6;48%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;91;S;14;52%
Giddings;Partly sunny;90;S;8;50%
Gilmer;Sunny;89;SSW;5;54%
Graham;Mostly sunny;94;WSW;8;47%
Granbury;Sunny;92;SSE;12;48%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;93;SSE;12;46%
Greenville;Sunny;93;SSW;12;46%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;90;WSW;15;29%
Hamilton;Sunny;92;SSE;8;47%
Harlingen;Sunny;98;SSE;16;41%
Hearne;Partly sunny;90;S;7;55%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;91;S;13;43%
Henderson;Partly sunny;89;S;9;63%
Hereford;Sunny;84;SSW;13;52%
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;91;S;7;58%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;9;62%
Houston;Partly sunny;92;Calm;0;52%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;94;SW;8;53%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;97;Calm;0;43%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;94;NW;7;56%
Houston Clover;Sunny;92;S;5;55%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;92;W;5;59%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;97;WSW;8;44%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;94;SSW;6;59%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;93;N;6;49%
Ingleside;Cloudy;92;SSE;15;62%
Jacksonville;Sunny;90;SSW;9;59%
Jasper;Cloudy;90;WSW;7;60%
Junction;Sunny;92;S;8;45%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;89;SSE;9;58%
Kerrville;Sunny;89;S;10;54%
Killeen;Intermittent clouds;89;S;8;54%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;90;SSE;12;57%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;93;SE;14;55%
La Grange;Partly sunny;96;S;9;48%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;91;S;5;47%
Lancaster;Sunny;91;S;8;57%
Laredo;Sunny;91;SE;8;51%
Llano;Mostly sunny;93;S;8;46%
Longview;Cloudy;92;SSW;10;53%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;91;SSW;11;38%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;91;S;10;56%
Mcallen;Sunny;100;SSE;16;36%
Mcgregor;Intermittent clouds;92;S;10;55%
Mckinney;Sunny;93;S;7;48%
Mesquite;Sunny;91;S;9;51%
Midland;Sunny;93;SSE;9;43%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;93;SSE;9;43%
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;91;S;9;57%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;91;SSW;10;55%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;94;SSE;12;47%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;92;SSW;10;58%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;91;SW;6;55%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;94;SSE;10;45%
Odessa;Sunny;89;S;9;46%
Orange;Partly sunny;91;NW;3;62%
Palacios;Sunny;92;S;14;61%
Palestine;Sunny;92;S;12;51%
Pampa;Sunny;89;SSW;10;34%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;90;Calm;0;29%
Paris;Sunny;91;SW;10;56%
Pecos;Sunny;92;Calm;0;35%
Perryton;Sunny;88;S;13;39%
Plainview;Sunny;87;WSW;13;44%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;95;SSE;6;39%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;90;SE;11;71%
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;92;SSE;16;63%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;96;S;12;51%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;91;S;8;54%
Robstown;Partly sunny;94;SSE;12;53%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;14;65%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;12;56%
San Angelo;Sunny;92;S;12;42%
San Antonio;Cloudy;94;SSE;9;51%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;94;S;8;43%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;92;S;12;51%
Seminole;Sunny;88;SSE;8;43%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;91;SSW;12;59%
Snyder;Sunny;88;S;13;52%
Sonora;Mostly sunny;88;S;10;48%
Stephenville;Sunny;91;Calm;0;46%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;90;Calm;0;50%
Sweetwater;Sunny;89;S;14;47%
Temple;Sunny;93;SSE;10;51%
Terrell;Sunny;92;SSW;10;51%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;92;SSW;11;54%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;86;SE;8;67%
Vernon;Sunny;96;S;9;35%
Victoria;Cloudy;94;SSW;10;55%
Waco;Sunny;93;S;9;48%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;95;SE;17;48%
Wharton;Partly Sunny w/ showers;85;E;8;57%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;93;SSW;8;41%
Wink;Sunny;93;SE;10;37%
Zapata;Partly sunny;97;SE;10;34%
