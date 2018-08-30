TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 30, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;79;S;9;68%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;79;S;12;64%
Alice;Clear;75;Calm;0;93%
Alpine;Clear;65;WSW;3;75%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;69;S;11;65%
Angleton;Clear;75;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Clear;78;SSE;3;70%
Austin;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;81%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;87%
Bay;Clear;74;Calm;0;100%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;75;N;1;94%
Beeville;Clear;75;Calm;0;98%
Borger;Clear;71;Calm;0;78%
Bowie;Clear;75;S;3;79%
Breckenridge;Clear;78;S;6;70%
Brenham;Clear;72;Calm;0;97%
Bridgeport;Clear;77;Calm;0;71%
Brownsville;Clear;79;SE;6;90%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;5;78%
Burnet;Partly cloudy;77;S;6;81%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;3;89%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;77;E;5;90%
Childress;Clear;74;S;8;63%
Cleburne;Clear;75;S;6;88%
College Station;Clear;72;Calm;0;96%
Comanche;Clear;74;Calm;7;88%
Conroe;Clear;69;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;77;ESE;3;100%
Corsicana;Clear;73;S;5;90%
Cotulla;Clear;77;E;6;90%
Dalhart;Clear;63;SSW;8;90%
Dallas Love;Mostly clear;80;SSW;8;68%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;76;SSE;5;76%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;78;SSW;8;73%
Decatur;Clear;77;Calm;0;75%
Del Rio;Clear;80;ESE;9;76%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;81;ESE;10;70%
Denton;Clear;76;Calm;0;76%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;12;67%
Dumas;Mostly clear;66;S;9;84%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;6;87%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;76;S;6;42%
Ellington;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;88%
Falfurrias;Mostly clear;76;ESE;3;90%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;74;S;5;89%
Fort Worth;Clear;75;S;7;90%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;79;SSW;10;73%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;80;S;8;73%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;76;S;6;78%
Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;73;S;3;83%
Gainesville;Clear;75;S;3;78%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;7;87%
Gatesville;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;94%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;3;88%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;95%
Gilmer;Clear;74;Calm;0;95%
Graham;Clear;76;Calm;0;77%
Granbury;Clear;78;Calm;0;77%
Grand Prairie;Clear;78;SSE;3;70%
Greenville;Clear;77;Calm;0;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;74;SW;5;49%
Hamilton;Clear;73;S;7;100%
Harlingen;Clear;76;ESE;5;97%
Hearne;Clear;69;Calm;0;99%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;89%
Henderson;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%
Hereford;Mostly clear;73;SSW;8;59%
Hillsboro;Clear;75;S;6;79%
Hondo;Clear;76;ENE;5;90%
Houston;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Clear;74;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hooks;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hull;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%
Huntsville;Clear;73;Calm;0;90%
Ingleside;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;5;83%
Jacksonville;Clear;75;SW;3;93%
Jasper;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;98%
Junction;Clear;76;S;5;81%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;5;88%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;5;86%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;74;S;5;89%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;74;S;5;93%
Kingsville Nas;Showers;78;S;3;86%
La Grange;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;97%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;77;S;6;87%
Lancaster;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%
Laredo;Clear;81;SE;10;74%
Llano;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%
Longview;Clear;76;N;4;92%
Lubbock;Mostly clear;77;SSE;8;51%
Lufkin;Clear;71;Calm;0;96%
Mcallen;Clear;81;SE;7;84%
Mcgregor;Clear;74;S;7;87%
Mckinney;Clear;77;SSE;6;76%
Mesquite;Clear;73;SSE;5;86%
Midland;Clear;81;S;10;50%
Midland Airpark;Clear;81;S;10;50%
Midlothian;Clear;74;SSE;3;80%
Mineola;Clear;75;NNW;5;82%
Mineral Wells;Clear;72;SE;6;83%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%
Nacogdoches;Clear;73;SSE;3;96%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;77;SE;6;90%
Odessa;Clear;78;S;13;51%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Clear;78;NNE;3;100%
Palestine;Clear;73;Calm;0;95%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;86%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%
Paris;Clear;72;E;9;93%
Pecos;Clear;75;E;5;54%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;93%
Plainview;Clear;69;SSW;7;64%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;5;85%
Port Isabel;Clear;81;SSE;3;81%
Port Lavaca;Clear;78;NE;4;91%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;94%
Robstown;Showers;78;SE;3;89%
Rockport;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;5;81%
Rocksprings;Clear;73;SE;11;84%
San Angelo;Clear;77;S;5;66%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;5;91%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;E;5;81%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;87%
Seminole;Clear;70;Calm;0;65%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;77;SSE;7;78%
Snyder;Clear;78;SSE;10;53%
Sonora;Clear;77;SSE;7;73%
Stephenville;Clear;74;Calm;0;85%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%
Sweetwater;Clear;78;SSE;14;62%
Temple;Clear;73;S;7;93%
Terrell;Clear;75;SSW;5;84%
Tyler;Clear;76;SW;5;86%
Uvalde;Clear;76;ENE;6;80%
Vernon;Clear;81;S;9;59%
Victoria;Clear;77;NE;4;94%
Waco;Clear;75;S;12;84%
Weslaco;Mostly clear;79;ESE;5;88%
Wharton;Clear;73;Calm;0;95%
Wichita Falls;Clear;80;S;7;62%
Wink;Clear;76;SE;8;49%
Zapata;Clear;79;E;7;78%
_____
