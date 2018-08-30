TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 30, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;79;S;9;68%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;79;S;12;64%

Alice;Clear;75;Calm;0;93%

Alpine;Clear;65;WSW;3;75%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;69;S;11;65%

Angleton;Clear;75;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Clear;78;SSE;3;70%

Austin;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;81%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;87%

Bay;Clear;74;Calm;0;100%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;75;N;1;94%

Beeville;Clear;75;Calm;0;98%

Borger;Clear;71;Calm;0;78%

Bowie;Clear;75;S;3;79%

Breckenridge;Clear;78;S;6;70%

Brenham;Clear;72;Calm;0;97%

Bridgeport;Clear;77;Calm;0;71%

Brownsville;Clear;79;SE;6;90%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;5;78%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;77;S;6;81%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;3;89%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;77;E;5;90%

Childress;Clear;74;S;8;63%

Cleburne;Clear;75;S;6;88%

College Station;Clear;72;Calm;0;96%

Comanche;Clear;74;Calm;7;88%

Conroe;Clear;69;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;77;ESE;3;100%

Corsicana;Clear;73;S;5;90%

Cotulla;Clear;77;E;6;90%

Dalhart;Clear;63;SSW;8;90%

Dallas Love;Mostly clear;80;SSW;8;68%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;76;SSE;5;76%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;78;SSW;8;73%

Decatur;Clear;77;Calm;0;75%

Del Rio;Clear;80;ESE;9;76%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;81;ESE;10;70%

Denton;Clear;76;Calm;0;76%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;12;67%

Dumas;Mostly clear;66;S;9;84%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;6;87%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;76;S;6;42%

Ellington;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;88%

Falfurrias;Mostly clear;76;ESE;3;90%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;74;S;5;89%

Fort Worth;Clear;75;S;7;90%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;79;SSW;10;73%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;80;S;8;73%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;76;S;6;78%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;73;S;3;83%

Gainesville;Clear;75;S;3;78%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;7;87%

Gatesville;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;94%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;3;88%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;95%

Gilmer;Clear;74;Calm;0;95%

Graham;Clear;76;Calm;0;77%

Granbury;Clear;78;Calm;0;77%

Grand Prairie;Clear;78;SSE;3;70%

Greenville;Clear;77;Calm;0;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;74;SW;5;49%

Hamilton;Clear;73;S;7;100%

Harlingen;Clear;76;ESE;5;97%

Hearne;Clear;69;Calm;0;99%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;89%

Henderson;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%

Hereford;Mostly clear;73;SSW;8;59%

Hillsboro;Clear;75;S;6;79%

Hondo;Clear;76;ENE;5;90%

Houston;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Clear;74;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hooks;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hull;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%

Huntsville;Clear;73;Calm;0;90%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;5;83%

Jacksonville;Clear;75;SW;3;93%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;98%

Junction;Clear;76;S;5;81%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;5;88%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;5;86%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;74;S;5;89%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;74;S;5;93%

Kingsville Nas;Showers;78;S;3;86%

La Grange;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;97%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;77;S;6;87%

Lancaster;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%

Laredo;Clear;81;SE;10;74%

Llano;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%

Longview;Clear;76;N;4;92%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;77;SSE;8;51%

Lufkin;Clear;71;Calm;0;96%

Mcallen;Clear;81;SE;7;84%

Mcgregor;Clear;74;S;7;87%

Mckinney;Clear;77;SSE;6;76%

Mesquite;Clear;73;SSE;5;86%

Midland;Clear;81;S;10;50%

Midland Airpark;Clear;81;S;10;50%

Midlothian;Clear;74;SSE;3;80%

Mineola;Clear;75;NNW;5;82%

Mineral Wells;Clear;72;SE;6;83%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%

Nacogdoches;Clear;73;SSE;3;96%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;77;SE;6;90%

Odessa;Clear;78;S;13;51%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Clear;78;NNE;3;100%

Palestine;Clear;73;Calm;0;95%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;86%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%

Paris;Clear;72;E;9;93%

Pecos;Clear;75;E;5;54%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;93%

Plainview;Clear;69;SSW;7;64%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;5;85%

Port Isabel;Clear;81;SSE;3;81%

Port Lavaca;Clear;78;NE;4;91%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;94%

Robstown;Showers;78;SE;3;89%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;5;81%

Rocksprings;Clear;73;SE;11;84%

San Angelo;Clear;77;S;5;66%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;5;91%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;E;5;81%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;87%

Seminole;Clear;70;Calm;0;65%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;77;SSE;7;78%

Snyder;Clear;78;SSE;10;53%

Sonora;Clear;77;SSE;7;73%

Stephenville;Clear;74;Calm;0;85%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%

Sweetwater;Clear;78;SSE;14;62%

Temple;Clear;73;S;7;93%

Terrell;Clear;75;SSW;5;84%

Tyler;Clear;76;SW;5;86%

Uvalde;Clear;76;ENE;6;80%

Vernon;Clear;81;S;9;59%

Victoria;Clear;77;NE;4;94%

Waco;Clear;75;S;12;84%

Weslaco;Mostly clear;79;ESE;5;88%

Wharton;Clear;73;Calm;0;95%

Wichita Falls;Clear;80;S;7;62%

Wink;Clear;76;SE;8;49%

Zapata;Clear;79;E;7;78%

