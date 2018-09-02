TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM CDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;83;ESE;13;52%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;83;SE;10;52%

Alice;Mostly clear;80;SE;6;84%

Alpine;Thunderstorms;64;Calm;0;96%

Amarillo;Cloudy;68;WSW;6;74%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%

Arlington;Clear;85;E;6;52%

Austin;Clear;84;N;7;66%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;17;69%

Bay;Clear;78;ENE;3;92%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;5;91%

Beeville;Clear;78;E;6;87%

Borger;Cloudy;70;SSE;5;72%

Bowie;Clear;79;Calm;0;66%

Breckenridge;Clear;85;SE;7;49%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;80%

Bridgeport;Clear;80;SE;5;62%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;83;SSE;10;85%

Brownwood;Clear;80;ESE;9;58%

Burnet;Clear;81;ESE;7;62%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;72%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;8;60%

Childress;Mostly clear;84;SSE;15;47%

Cleburne;Clear;82;ESE;8;61%

College Station;Clear;82;ESE;5;76%

Comanche;Clear;81;ESE;14;63%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;94%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;80;SE;8;96%

Corsicana;Clear;82;SE;6;65%

Cotulla;Clear;84;SSE;9;69%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;86%

Dallas Love;Mostly clear;87;SE;10;52%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;83;SE;9;59%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;85;SE;12;54%

Decatur;Clear;82;ESE;3;60%

Del Rio;Clear;89;E;9;44%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;86;ESE;10;46%

Denton;Clear;86;SE;12;54%

Dryden;Clear;82;E;8;51%

Dumas;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;90%

Edinburg;Clear;84;SE;13;76%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;79;NNE;8;46%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;94%

Falfurrias;Clear;82;SE;5;81%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;86;SE;14;54%

Fort Worth;Clear;85;ESE;8;61%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;84;SE;9;61%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;88;SE;9;47%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;80;SE;3;65%

Fredericksburg;Clear;81;E;6;49%

Gainesville;Clear;81;SE;10;63%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;9;82%

Gatesville;Clear;81;Calm;0;73%

Georgetown;Clear;86;SE;12;60%

Giddings;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;78%

Gilmer;Clear;80;ESE;3;69%

Graham;Clear;83;ESE;8;59%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;10;57%

Grand Prairie;Clear;85;E;6;52%

Greenville;Clear;79;Calm;0;69%

Guadalupe Pass;Showers;66;NNE;25;72%

Hamilton;Clear;81;SE;8;66%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;83;SSE;10;85%

Hearne;Clear;81;SE;3;72%

Hebbronville;Clear;80;Calm;0;76%

Henderson;Clear;80;SE;6;72%

Hereford;Cloudy;67;ESE;3;90%

Hillsboro;Clear;82;ESE;7;63%

Hondo;Clear;84;SE;12;64%

Houston;Showers;79;Calm;0;94%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;100%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;94%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;3;89%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;98%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;3;88%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;81;NNE;3;83%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;78;E;7;96%

Huntsville;Clear;82;Calm;0;71%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;83;SSE;9;80%

Jacksonville;Clear;79;SE;5;74%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Clear;82;Calm;0;52%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;86;ESE;13;60%

Kerrville;Clear;82;SE;6;57%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;86;SE;14;54%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;85;SE;8;60%

Kingsville Nas;Showers;82;SE;7;84%

La Grange;Mostly clear;82;Calm;0;83%

Lago Vista;Clear;84;SSE;10;66%

Lancaster;Clear;80;Calm;0;65%

Laredo;Clear;89;ESE;15;61%

Llano;Clear;84;E;6;54%

Longview;Clear;81;ESE;5;72%

Lubbock;Showers;75;SSE;13;54%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;6;78%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;17;71%

Mcgregor;Mostly clear;85;ESE;9;58%

Mckinney;Clear;84;SE;5;58%

Mesquite;Clear;79;SE;3;65%

Midland;Rain;70;ESE;7;88%

Midland Airpark;Rain;70;ESE;7;88%

Midlothian;Clear;82;Calm;0;62%

Mineola;Clear;79;E;7;70%

Mineral Wells;Clear;79;SE;7;64%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;80;E;6;66%

Nacogdoches;Clear;80;ESE;6;76%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;83;SE;10;67%

Odessa;Mostly clear;71;ENE;10;82%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;3;98%

Palacios;Mostly clear;83;SE;7;87%

Palestine;Clear;81;E;3;67%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;5;88%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

Paris;Clear;78;E;6;73%

Pecos;Clear;74;SW;6;67%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;8;75%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;69;W;3;70%

Pleasanton;Clear;83;SE;8;65%

Port Aransas;Mostly clear;84;SE;11;76%

Port Isabel;Clear;83;SE;13;80%

Port Lavaca;Clear;81;E;8;83%

Randolph AFB;Clear;84;SE;12;66%

Robstown;Clear;81;SE;6;82%

Rockport;Clear;83;SSE;8;73%

Rocksprings;Clear;78;E;6;56%

San Angelo;Clear;83;SSE;6;42%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;82;SE;11;68%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;83;SE;10;60%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;84;SE;15;66%

Seminole;Cloudy;71;S;9;70%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;80;ESE;7;66%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;85;W;6;39%

Sonora;Clear;84;Calm;0;44%

Stephenville;Clear;82;ESE;12;57%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;81;Calm;0;60%

Sweetwater;Clear;83;SE;12;42%

Temple;Clear;83;SE;13;67%

Terrell;Clear;82;ESE;6;58%

Tyler;Clear;81;SSE;7;68%

Uvalde;Clear;85;SE;15;61%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;15;46%

Victoria;Clear;80;ENE;7;81%

Waco;Clear;85;SE;14;56%

Weslaco;Clear;83;SE;13;79%

Wharton;Clear;76;Calm;0;87%

Wichita Falls;Clear;83;SE;7;56%

Wink;Partly cloudy;73;NE;9;76%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;14;60%

