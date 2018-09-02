TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM CDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Showers;77;SW;5;78%

Abilene Dyess;Showers;87;E;13;47%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;101;E;5;31%

Alpine;Cloudy;77;NE;5;50%

Amarillo;Cloudy;90;S;13;32%

Angleton;Showers;77;Calm;0;90%

Arlington;Partly sunny;91;E;12;43%

Austin;Cloudy;96;N;5;35%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;97;E;12;37%

Bay;Showers;77;N;4;93%

Beaumont;Cloudy;78;E;5;87%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;93;SE;6;46%

Borger;Showers;86;SSE;12;38%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;88;N;6;57%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;95;S;7;38%

Brenham;Cloudy;81;NNE;5;84%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;92;SE;10;43%

Brownsville;Sunny;98;S;19;41%

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;94;E;5;35%

Burnet;Cloudy;92;N;6;43%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;92;S;11;33%

Castroville;Partly sunny;96;SE;5;34%

Childress;Mostly sunny;93;SSW;8;34%

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;93;E;11;44%

College Station;Cloudy;86;ESE;5;69%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;93;E;6;41%

Conroe;Cloudy;81;N;4;88%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;94;ESE;16;55%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;92;ENE;10;48%

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;98;N;5;38%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;7;40%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;92;SE;14;50%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;90;E;13;51%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;93;ESE;14;45%

Decatur;Mostly sunny;91;ESE;10;44%

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;89;W;6;51%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;92;Calm;0;49%

Denton;Mostly sunny;92;ESE;14;48%

Dryden;Cloudy;94;E;5;36%

Dumas;Cloudy;86;SSE;12;35%

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;102;SSE;11;28%

El Paso;Cloudy;82;NNW;13;38%

Ellington;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;100%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;99;ESE;4;33%

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;13;36%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;91;E;14;53%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;94;SE;17;45%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;95;SSE;14;38%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;93;E;20;43%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;93;NNE;5;32%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;11;49%

Galveston;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;94;ENE;6;41%

Georgetown;Cloudy;95;ENE;8;42%

Giddings;Cloudy;85;ESE;10;64%

Gilmer;Cloudy;86;ENE;8;61%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;91;E;10;50%

Granbury;Mostly sunny;93;E;10;43%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;91;E;12;43%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;90;ENE;6;53%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;86;WSW;22;33%

Hamilton;Showers;90;ENE;7;46%

Harlingen;Sunny;100;S;13;36%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;5;67%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;98;ESE;2;31%

Henderson;Cloudy;85;E;9;63%

Hereford;Cloudy;84;SSW;12;41%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;92;ENE;9;49%

Hondo;Mostly sunny;98;SSE;8;38%

Houston;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;73%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;80;ESE;3;96%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;73%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;77;N;3;96%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;78;NE;3;100%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;85;E;5;74%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;80;SE;3;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;82;N;3;84%

Huntsville;Cloudy;88;N;5;54%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;91;SE;10;60%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;88;E;8;56%

Jasper;Rain;79;ESE;7;89%

Junction;Partly sunny;97;ESE;8;30%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;95;SE;6;38%

Kerrville;Rain;92;NNW;5;39%

Killeen;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;13;36%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;95;ESE;7;42%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;98;E;14;44%

La Grange;Cloudy;87;E;7;68%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;86;NW;5;58%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;91;E;8;48%

Laredo;Partly sunny;100;NNE;7;32%

Llano;Cloudy;93;N;5;40%

Longview;Showers;87;NE;7;61%

Lubbock;Cloudy;86;SW;8;37%

Lufkin;Showers;81;ENE;9;81%

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;104;SE;13;28%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;95;E;8;43%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;90;ESE;8;51%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;10;48%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;7;43%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;7;43%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;92;ESE;7;48%

Mineola;Partly sunny;88;E;8;53%

Mineral Wells;Thunderstorms;89;ESE;12;50%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;8;80%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;95;SE;7;40%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;83;SW;6;50%

Orange;Rain;78;NNE;5;93%

Palacios;Cloudy;83;ENE;12;79%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;92;ENE;8;47%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;89;S;12;32%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;88;S;2;31%

Paris;Partly sunny;88;E;12;58%

Pecos;Cloudy;87;E;9;38%

Perryton;Cloudy;89;SSE;13;36%

Plainview;Cloudy;82;SW;10;39%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;99;SE;3;30%

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;89;ESE;9;66%

Port Isabel;Sunny;89;S;16;53%

Port Lavaca;Cloudy;84;SE;8;73%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;95;ESE;9;40%

Robstown;Partly sunny;95;ESE;11;49%

Rockport;Mostly sunny;89;ESE;12;67%

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;91;N;6;40%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;93;ESE;12;30%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;97;E;5;36%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;99;ENE;8;30%

San Marcos;Cloudy;97;NE;8;39%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;4;48%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;90;E;10;51%

Snyder;Cloudy;90;SE;5;38%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;6;45%

Stephenville;Cloudy;78;N;3;81%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;90;E;7;49%

Sweetwater;Cloudy;89;SSE;8;41%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;7;48%

Terrell;Mostly sunny;91;E;9;51%

Tyler;Partly sunny;88;E;9;50%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;97;S;4;37%

Vernon;Cloudy;99;SW;6;27%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;7;64%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;93;NE;9;43%

Weslaco;Sunny;101;SSE;13;32%

Wharton;Showers;80;E;7;79%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;78;SE;11;77%

Wink;Mostly sunny;84;ESE;7;48%

Zapata;Showers;103;NE;3;27%

