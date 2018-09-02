TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM CDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Showers;77;SW;5;78%
Abilene Dyess;Showers;87;E;13;47%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;101;E;5;31%
Alpine;Cloudy;77;NE;5;50%
Amarillo;Cloudy;90;S;13;32%
Angleton;Showers;77;Calm;0;90%
Arlington;Partly sunny;91;E;12;43%
Austin;Cloudy;96;N;5;35%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;97;E;12;37%
Bay;Showers;77;N;4;93%
Beaumont;Cloudy;78;E;5;87%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;93;SE;6;46%
Borger;Showers;86;SSE;12;38%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;88;N;6;57%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;95;S;7;38%
Brenham;Cloudy;81;NNE;5;84%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;92;SE;10;43%
Brownsville;Sunny;98;S;19;41%
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;94;E;5;35%
Burnet;Cloudy;92;N;6;43%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;92;S;11;33%
Castroville;Partly sunny;96;SE;5;34%
Childress;Mostly sunny;93;SSW;8;34%
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;93;E;11;44%
College Station;Cloudy;86;ESE;5;69%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;93;E;6;41%
Conroe;Cloudy;81;N;4;88%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;94;ESE;16;55%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;92;ENE;10;48%
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;98;N;5;38%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;7;40%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;92;SE;14;50%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;90;E;13;51%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;93;ESE;14;45%
Decatur;Mostly sunny;91;ESE;10;44%
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;89;W;6;51%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;92;Calm;0;49%
Denton;Mostly sunny;92;ESE;14;48%
Dryden;Cloudy;94;E;5;36%
Dumas;Cloudy;86;SSE;12;35%
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;102;SSE;11;28%
El Paso;Cloudy;82;NNW;13;38%
Ellington;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;100%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;99;ESE;4;33%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;13;36%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;91;E;14;53%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;94;SE;17;45%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;95;SSE;14;38%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;93;E;20;43%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;93;NNE;5;32%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;11;49%
Galveston;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;94;ENE;6;41%
Georgetown;Cloudy;95;ENE;8;42%
Giddings;Cloudy;85;ESE;10;64%
Gilmer;Cloudy;86;ENE;8;61%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;91;E;10;50%
Granbury;Mostly sunny;93;E;10;43%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;91;E;12;43%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;90;ENE;6;53%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;86;WSW;22;33%
Hamilton;Showers;90;ENE;7;46%
Harlingen;Sunny;100;S;13;36%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;5;67%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;98;ESE;2;31%
Henderson;Cloudy;85;E;9;63%
Hereford;Cloudy;84;SSW;12;41%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;92;ENE;9;49%
Hondo;Mostly sunny;98;SSE;8;38%
Houston;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;73%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;80;ESE;3;96%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;73%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;77;N;3;96%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;78;NE;3;100%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;85;E;5;74%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;80;SE;3;87%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;82;N;3;84%
Huntsville;Cloudy;88;N;5;54%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;91;SE;10;60%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;88;E;8;56%
Jasper;Rain;79;ESE;7;89%
Junction;Partly sunny;97;ESE;8;30%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;95;SE;6;38%
Kerrville;Rain;92;NNW;5;39%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;13;36%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;95;ESE;7;42%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;98;E;14;44%
La Grange;Cloudy;87;E;7;68%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;86;NW;5;58%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;91;E;8;48%
Laredo;Partly sunny;100;NNE;7;32%
Llano;Cloudy;93;N;5;40%
Longview;Showers;87;NE;7;61%
Lubbock;Cloudy;86;SW;8;37%
Lufkin;Showers;81;ENE;9;81%
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;104;SE;13;28%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;95;E;8;43%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;90;ESE;8;51%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;10;48%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;7;43%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;7;43%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;92;ESE;7;48%
Mineola;Partly sunny;88;E;8;53%
Mineral Wells;Thunderstorms;89;ESE;12;50%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;8;80%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;95;SE;7;40%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;83;SW;6;50%
Orange;Rain;78;NNE;5;93%
Palacios;Cloudy;83;ENE;12;79%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;92;ENE;8;47%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;89;S;12;32%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;88;S;2;31%
Paris;Partly sunny;88;E;12;58%
Pecos;Cloudy;87;E;9;38%
Perryton;Cloudy;89;SSE;13;36%
Plainview;Cloudy;82;SW;10;39%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;99;SE;3;30%
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;89;ESE;9;66%
Port Isabel;Sunny;89;S;16;53%
Port Lavaca;Cloudy;84;SE;8;73%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;95;ESE;9;40%
Robstown;Partly sunny;95;ESE;11;49%
Rockport;Mostly sunny;89;ESE;12;67%
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;91;N;6;40%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;93;ESE;12;30%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;97;E;5;36%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;99;ENE;8;30%
San Marcos;Cloudy;97;NE;8;39%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;4;48%
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;90;E;10;51%
Snyder;Cloudy;90;SE;5;38%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;6;45%
Stephenville;Cloudy;78;N;3;81%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;90;E;7;49%
Sweetwater;Cloudy;89;SSE;8;41%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;7;48%
Terrell;Mostly sunny;91;E;9;51%
Tyler;Partly sunny;88;E;9;50%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;97;S;4;37%
Vernon;Cloudy;99;SW;6;27%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;7;64%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;93;NE;9;43%
Weslaco;Sunny;101;SSE;13;32%
Wharton;Showers;80;E;7;79%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;78;SE;11;77%
Wink;Mostly sunny;84;ESE;7;48%
Zapata;Showers;103;NE;3;27%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather