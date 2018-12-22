TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM CST Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly sunny;59;NW;15;35%

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;59;NW;15;29%

Alice;Sunny;77;S;13;35%

Alpine;Cloudy;70;W;15;8%

Amarillo;Sunny;58;N;5;33%

Angleton;Mostly sunny;74;SSW;14;55%

Arlington;Sunny;66;WSW;12;25%

Austin;Sunny;75;SSW;6;25%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;76;SSW;16;27%

Bay;Sunny;74;SW;17;58%

Beaumont;Sunny;75;SSW;15;44%

Beeville;Sunny;78;SSW;8;29%

Borger;Mostly sunny;51;N;3;36%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;13;48%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;58;NE;13;36%

Brenham;Sunny;73;SSW;15;45%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;10;47%

Brownsville;Sunny;78;S;25;49%

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;69;WNW;12;25%

Burnet;Sunny;74;WSW;8;22%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;54;N;5;36%

Castroville;Sunny;74;WSW;6;25%

Childress;Sunny;59;NNW;8;29%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;68;W;10;30%

College Station;Sunny;72;SSW;18;42%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;8;25%

Conroe;Sunny;74;SW;18;44%

Corpus Christi;Sunny;77;S;21;41%

Corsicana;Sunny;68;SW;15;35%

Cotulla;Sunny;73;ENE;3;32%

Dalhart;Sunny;50;Calm;0;36%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;66;WSW;9;31%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;62;WSW;13;36%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;66;W;18;26%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;55;W;6;46%

Del Rio;Cloudy;69;NNW;3;31%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;27%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;60;W;14;40%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;15;14%

Dumas;Sunny;51;Calm;0;35%

Edinburg;Sunny;82;S;13;33%

El Paso;Sunny;69;WSW;8;21%

Ellington;Partly sunny;75;SSW;18;49%

Falfurrias;Sunny;78;SSE;15;31%

Fort Hood;Sunny;74;W;10;21%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;63;W;15;29%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;16;33%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;13;27%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;66;W;10;32%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;76;SW;10;20%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;56;N;10;45%

Galveston;Mostly sunny;68;S;16;75%

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;75;W;9;20%

Georgetown;Sunny;76;WSW;15;24%

Giddings;Sunny;72;SW;10;34%

Gilmer;Sunny;68;S;14;37%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;54;NW;12;50%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;14;29%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;66;WSW;12;25%

Greenville;Partly sunny;66;W;11;36%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;60;WSW;32;22%

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;73;W;10;26%

Harlingen;Sunny;79;S;24;38%

Hearne;Sunny;80;SSW;12;37%

Hebbronville;Sunny;77;E;4;24%

Henderson;Sunny;69;SSW;8;44%

Hereford;Sunny;57;SSE;3;31%

Hillsboro;Sunny;71;WSW;14;28%

Hondo;Sunny;73;W;3;27%

Houston;Sunny;77;N;12;41%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;75;SSW;22;46%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;77;N;12;41%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;77;SW;10;48%

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;15;51%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;73;SW;16;50%

Houston Hull;Sunny;76;SW;20;48%

Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;75;SSW;14;53%

Huntsville;Sunny;70;SSW;17;48%

Ingleside;Sunny;72;S;21;57%

Jacksonville;Sunny;68;SSW;15;47%

Jasper;Sunny;73;S;18;51%

Junction;Sunny;76;W;6;17%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;71;SSW;9;29%

Kerrville;Sunny;76;SSW;3;18%

Killeen;Sunny;74;W;10;21%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;75;SSW;8;23%

Kingsville Nas;Sunny;79;S;21;33%

La Grange;Sunny;75;SSW;12;36%

Lago Vista;Sunny;78;WSW;8;18%

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;67;W;12;30%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;30%

Llano;Sunny;79;SW;7;19%

Longview;Sunny;71;SSW;15;42%

Lubbock;Sunny;65;W;7;25%

Lufkin;Sunny;68;SSW;16;56%

Mcallen;Sunny;81;S;12;33%

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;72;WSW;8;28%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;64;W;15;32%

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;63;SSW;9;33%

Midland;Sunny;71;NNW;7;23%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;71;NNW;7;23%

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;68;W;12;33%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;68;SW;13;32%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;58;NW;17;38%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;68;SW;12;31%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;70;SSW;16;50%

New Braunfels;Sunny;74;SW;16;26%

Odessa;Sunny;70;NNW;8;17%

Orange;Sunny;71;SSW;15;61%

Palacios;Sunny;71;SSW;18;70%

Palestine;Sunny;71;S;16;36%

Pampa;Mostly sunny;55;NNW;3;32%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;52;WNW;6;37%

Paris;Mostly sunny;63;S;8;42%

Pecos;Mostly sunny;74;WSW;12;14%

Perryton;Sunny;50;Calm;0;44%

Plainview;Sunny;57;NNW;8;29%

Pleasanton;Sunny;72;SSW;5;31%

Port Aransas;Sunny;71;S;18;65%

Port Isabel;Sunny;76;S;21;50%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;75;SSW;20;53%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;71;SSW;10;29%

Robstown;Sunny;76;S;17;42%

Rockport;Sunny;72;S;16;56%

Rocksprings;Sunny;75;WNW;12;15%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;76;NW;13;19%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;8;28%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;72;SW;8;28%

San Marcos;Sunny;75;SW;15;29%

Seminole;Sunny;68;NNW;9;18%

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;60;NW;10;47%

Snyder;Sunny;61;NNW;9;29%

Sonora;Mostly sunny;79;NNW;10;12%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;69;WNW;10;22%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;65;SW;10;35%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;61;WNW;5;28%

Temple;Mostly sunny;75;SW;14;23%

Terrell;Partly sunny;65;SW;16;32%

Tyler;Sunny;69;SSW;15;43%

Uvalde;Sunny;71;Calm;0;29%

Vernon;Sunny;58;NNW;12;35%

Victoria;Sunny;79;SSW;17;41%

Waco;Sunny;71;WSW;9;28%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;S;17;34%

Wharton;Sunny;73;SSW;14;46%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;55;NNW;13;42%

Wink;Sunny;70;W;10;13%

Zapata;Sunny;79;NW;3;28%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather