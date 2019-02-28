TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CST Thursday, February 28, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;27;N;12;92%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;27;N;10;76%

Alice;Showers;69;E;6;96%

Alpine;Cloudy;56;N;5;23%

Amarillo;Clear;19;NNE;4;67%

Angleton;Fog;67;Calm;0;100%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;27;NW;11;98%

Austin;Cloudy;42;N;8;82%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;43;N;16;82%

Bay;Showers;63;WNW;3;99%

Beaumont;Cloudy;63;NNW;3;100%

Beeville;Cloudy;70;NE;5;91%

Borger;Clear;14;N;6;73%

Bowie;Clear;25;NW;11;93%

Breckenridge;Clear;25;NE;10;96%

Brenham;Showers;41;NNW;12;94%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;28;NNW;10;92%

Brownsville;Showers;71;SSE;9;100%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;28;N;10;100%

Burnet;Cloudy;36;N;10;96%

Canadian;Clear;12;Calm;0;87%

Castroville;Cloudy;58;NE;8;84%

Childress;Clear;17;NNE;9;70%

Cleburne;Cloudy;28;NNW;13;99%

College Station;Showers;39;NW;12;100%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;29;N;12;100%

Conroe;Showers;49;NNW;7;100%

Corpus Christi;Showers;68;E;8;96%

Corsicana;Showers;33;NNW;11;95%

Cotulla;Cloudy;66;ESE;7;100%

Dalhart;Clear;12;ENE;6;84%

Dallas Love;Ice;31;NNW;10;92%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;12;93%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Ice;29;NNW;15;92%

Decatur;Mostly clear;26;NNW;8;93%

Del Rio;Cloudy;66;E;5;93%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;64;E;6;100%

Denton;Clear;28;NNW;13;84%

Dryden;Mostly clear;57;NNE;6;84%

Dumas;Clear;11;N;5;83%

Edinburg;Cloudy;71;SSE;7;95%

El Paso;Clear;46;ENE;7;36%

Ellington;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;70;N;4;91%

Fort Hood;Showers;34;N;15;93%

Fort Worth;Ice;27;NW;12;96%

Fort Worth Alliance;Ice;29;NNW;12;90%

Fort Worth Nas;Ice;30;NW;12;88%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;10;93%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;39;NNW;7;90%

Gainesville;Clear;26;NW;11;93%

Galveston;Fog;65;Calm;0;96%

Gatesville;Cloudy;33;NW;10;98%

Georgetown;Cloudy;37;N;9;92%

Giddings;Showers;38;N;10;100%

Gilmer;Cloudy;35;NW;9;96%

Graham;Clear;25;NNW;9;100%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;31;NW;11;92%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;30;NW;11;92%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;5;94%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;51;SW;13;23%

Hamilton;Showers;31;N;12;98%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;69;S;9;92%

Hearne;Cloudy;36;NW;12;99%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;67;N;2;95%

Henderson;Cloudy;38;NNW;8;94%

Hereford;Clear;21;E;4;79%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;32;NW;12;99%

Hondo;Cloudy;63;E;12;86%

Houston;Showers;58;NW;5;98%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;63;NNW;10;96%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers;59;NNW;5;96%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;57;NW;6;99%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;66;N;2;98%

Houston Hooks;Showers;51;N;8;100%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;55;N;12;92%

Houston Intercontinental;Showers;53;NNE;16;100%

Huntsville;Showers;44;NNW;8;92%

Ingleside;Showers;69;E;5;94%

Jacksonville;Showers;41;NNW;8;81%

Jasper;Cloudy;55;N;3;100%

Junction;Cloudy;39;NE;8;88%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;55;N;11;87%

Kerrville;Cloudy;50;NNW;5;81%

Killeen;Showers;34;N;15;93%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers;34;NNW;10;96%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;69;E;5;100%

La Grange;Showers;41;N;9;95%

Lago Vista;Showers;52;NNE;7;69%

Lancaster;Cloudy;32;NNW;11;95%

Laredo;Cloudy;69;E;5;92%

Llano;Cloudy;37;NW;9;86%

Longview;Showers;41;NW;9;84%

Lubbock;Clear;25;SE;6;80%

Lufkin;Showers;47;NNW;5;100%

Mcallen;Cloudy;73;SSE;9;90%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;32;NNW;15;95%

Mckinney;Ice;30;NNW;13;88%

Mesquite;Freezing rain;30;NNW;12;100%

Midland;Clear;33;E;7;84%

Midland Airpark;Clear;33;E;7;84%

Midlothian;Cloudy;30;NW;12;98%

Mineola;Cloudy;33;NNW;9;95%

Mineral Wells;Clear;27;NNW;9;88%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;34;NW;11;92%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;45;NNW;6;100%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;47;NE;13;86%

Odessa;Clear;28;NE;6;77%

Orange;Cloudy;65;S;3;99%

Palacios;Cloudy;60;N;6;83%

Palestine;Showers;36;NW;8;100%

Pampa;Clear;11;NW;5;86%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;12;Calm;0;85%

Paris;Clear;30;NNW;12;92%

Pecos;Cloudy;38;NE;5;72%

Perryton;Clear;13;N;6;85%

Plainview;Clear;16;ESE;3;89%

Pleasanton;Showers;55;NNE;10;95%

Port Aransas;Showers;66;E;7;100%

Port Isabel;Showers;69;SSE;9;88%

Port Lavaca;Showers;62;NNE;6;91%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;50;NE;10;93%

Robstown;Showers;68;E;7;97%

Rockport;Cloudy;66;ESE;6;100%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;51;NNE;7;73%

San Angelo;Clear;33;NE;8;84%

San Antonio;Showers;56;NE;10;80%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;55;ENE;10;83%

San Marcos;Showers;44;N;15;88%

Seminole;Clear;26;E;4;83%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;29;NNW;11;92%

Snyder;Clear;26;NNE;11;73%

Sonora;Cloudy;37;N;9;86%

Stephenville;Mostly clear;28;N;12;94%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;33;NW;12;97%

Sweetwater;Clear;27;NNE;9;85%

Temple;Ice;33;NNW;13;100%

Terrell;Cloudy;32;NNW;9;88%

Tyler;Cloudy;37;NNW;9;88%

Uvalde;Cloudy;66;NE;6;90%

Vernon;Clear;22;N;10;81%

Victoria;Showers;55;NNE;8;91%

Waco;Cloudy;32;N;13;92%

Weslaco;Cloudy;71;SSE;6;90%

Wharton;Showers;51;NNW;8;99%

Wichita Falls;Clear;25;NNW;12;82%

Wink;Clear;31;N;6;78%

Zapata;Cloudy;71;NE;4;83%

_____

