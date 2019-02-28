TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CST Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;27;N;12;92%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;27;N;10;76%
Alice;Showers;69;E;6;96%
Alpine;Cloudy;56;N;5;23%
Amarillo;Clear;19;NNE;4;67%
Angleton;Fog;67;Calm;0;100%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;27;NW;11;98%
Austin;Cloudy;42;N;8;82%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;43;N;16;82%
Bay;Showers;63;WNW;3;99%
Beaumont;Cloudy;63;NNW;3;100%
Beeville;Cloudy;70;NE;5;91%
Borger;Clear;14;N;6;73%
Bowie;Clear;25;NW;11;93%
Breckenridge;Clear;25;NE;10;96%
Brenham;Showers;41;NNW;12;94%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;28;NNW;10;92%
Brownsville;Showers;71;SSE;9;100%
Brownwood;Mostly clear;28;N;10;100%
Burnet;Cloudy;36;N;10;96%
Canadian;Clear;12;Calm;0;87%
Castroville;Cloudy;58;NE;8;84%
Childress;Clear;17;NNE;9;70%
Cleburne;Cloudy;28;NNW;13;99%
College Station;Showers;39;NW;12;100%
Comanche;Partly cloudy;29;N;12;100%
Conroe;Showers;49;NNW;7;100%
Corpus Christi;Showers;68;E;8;96%
Corsicana;Showers;33;NNW;11;95%
Cotulla;Cloudy;66;ESE;7;100%
Dalhart;Clear;12;ENE;6;84%
Dallas Love;Ice;31;NNW;10;92%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;12;93%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Ice;29;NNW;15;92%
Decatur;Mostly clear;26;NNW;8;93%
Del Rio;Cloudy;66;E;5;93%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;64;E;6;100%
Denton;Clear;28;NNW;13;84%
Dryden;Mostly clear;57;NNE;6;84%
Dumas;Clear;11;N;5;83%
Edinburg;Cloudy;71;SSE;7;95%
El Paso;Clear;46;ENE;7;36%
Ellington;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;70;N;4;91%
Fort Hood;Showers;34;N;15;93%
Fort Worth;Ice;27;NW;12;96%
Fort Worth Alliance;Ice;29;NNW;12;90%
Fort Worth Nas;Ice;30;NW;12;88%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;10;93%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;39;NNW;7;90%
Gainesville;Clear;26;NW;11;93%
Galveston;Fog;65;Calm;0;96%
Gatesville;Cloudy;33;NW;10;98%
Georgetown;Cloudy;37;N;9;92%
Giddings;Showers;38;N;10;100%
Gilmer;Cloudy;35;NW;9;96%
Graham;Clear;25;NNW;9;100%
Granbury;Partly cloudy;31;NW;11;92%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;30;NW;11;92%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;5;94%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;51;SW;13;23%
Hamilton;Showers;31;N;12;98%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;69;S;9;92%
Hearne;Cloudy;36;NW;12;99%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;67;N;2;95%
Henderson;Cloudy;38;NNW;8;94%
Hereford;Clear;21;E;4;79%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;32;NW;12;99%
Hondo;Cloudy;63;E;12;86%
Houston;Showers;58;NW;5;98%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;63;NNW;10;96%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers;59;NNW;5;96%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;57;NW;6;99%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;66;N;2;98%
Houston Hooks;Showers;51;N;8;100%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;55;N;12;92%
Houston Intercontinental;Showers;53;NNE;16;100%
Huntsville;Showers;44;NNW;8;92%
Ingleside;Showers;69;E;5;94%
Jacksonville;Showers;41;NNW;8;81%
Jasper;Cloudy;55;N;3;100%
Junction;Cloudy;39;NE;8;88%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;55;N;11;87%
Kerrville;Cloudy;50;NNW;5;81%
Killeen;Showers;34;N;15;93%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers;34;NNW;10;96%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;69;E;5;100%
La Grange;Showers;41;N;9;95%
Lago Vista;Showers;52;NNE;7;69%
Lancaster;Cloudy;32;NNW;11;95%
Laredo;Cloudy;69;E;5;92%
Llano;Cloudy;37;NW;9;86%
Longview;Showers;41;NW;9;84%
Lubbock;Clear;25;SE;6;80%
Lufkin;Showers;47;NNW;5;100%
Mcallen;Cloudy;73;SSE;9;90%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;32;NNW;15;95%
Mckinney;Ice;30;NNW;13;88%
Mesquite;Freezing rain;30;NNW;12;100%
Midland;Clear;33;E;7;84%
Midland Airpark;Clear;33;E;7;84%
Midlothian;Cloudy;30;NW;12;98%
Mineola;Cloudy;33;NNW;9;95%
Mineral Wells;Clear;27;NNW;9;88%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;34;NW;11;92%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;45;NNW;6;100%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;47;NE;13;86%
Odessa;Clear;28;NE;6;77%
Orange;Cloudy;65;S;3;99%
Palacios;Cloudy;60;N;6;83%
Palestine;Showers;36;NW;8;100%
Pampa;Clear;11;NW;5;86%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;12;Calm;0;85%
Paris;Clear;30;NNW;12;92%
Pecos;Cloudy;38;NE;5;72%
Perryton;Clear;13;N;6;85%
Plainview;Clear;16;ESE;3;89%
Pleasanton;Showers;55;NNE;10;95%
Port Aransas;Showers;66;E;7;100%
Port Isabel;Showers;69;SSE;9;88%
Port Lavaca;Showers;62;NNE;6;91%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;50;NE;10;93%
Robstown;Showers;68;E;7;97%
Rockport;Cloudy;66;ESE;6;100%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;51;NNE;7;73%
San Angelo;Clear;33;NE;8;84%
San Antonio;Showers;56;NE;10;80%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;55;ENE;10;83%
San Marcos;Showers;44;N;15;88%
Seminole;Clear;26;E;4;83%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;29;NNW;11;92%
Snyder;Clear;26;NNE;11;73%
Sonora;Cloudy;37;N;9;86%
Stephenville;Mostly clear;28;N;12;94%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;33;NW;12;97%
Sweetwater;Clear;27;NNE;9;85%
Temple;Ice;33;NNW;13;100%
Terrell;Cloudy;32;NNW;9;88%
Tyler;Cloudy;37;NNW;9;88%
Uvalde;Cloudy;66;NE;6;90%
Vernon;Clear;22;N;10;81%
Victoria;Showers;55;NNE;8;91%
Waco;Cloudy;32;N;13;92%
Weslaco;Cloudy;71;SSE;6;90%
Wharton;Showers;51;NNW;8;99%
Wichita Falls;Clear;25;NNW;12;82%
Wink;Clear;31;N;6;78%
Zapata;Cloudy;71;NE;4;83%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather