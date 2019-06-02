TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 2, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;69;E;20;89%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;69;E;16;77%
Alice;Clear;75;Calm;0;93%
Alpine;Cloudy;74;SSW;10;43%
Amarillo;Cloudy;61;ESE;17;78%
Angleton;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;8;84%
Austin;Mostly clear;80;N;3;76%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;79;S;6;84%
Bay;Partly cloudy;77;N;3;92%
Beaumont;Clear;76;N;2;92%
Beeville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;85%
Borger;Cloudy;65;S;25;72%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;90%
Breckenridge;Cloudy;69;ESE;15;87%
Brenham;Clear;79;N;3;87%
Bridgeport;Cloudy;68;S;6;89%
Brownsville;Mostly clear;81;ESE;5;90%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;69;ENE;15;90%
Burnet;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;73%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;11;69%
Castroville;Clear;77;SSE;7;81%
Childress;Cloudy;67;N;16;93%
Cleburne;Showers;69;SE;11;92%
College Station;Clear;81;S;6;81%
Comanche;Cloudy;69;E;11;88%
Conroe;Clear;75;Calm;0;93%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;84%
Corsicana;Thunderstorms;72;W;8;87%
Cotulla;Clear;79;SE;13;84%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;8;89%
Dallas Love;Showers;71;N;3;86%
Dallas Redbird;Showers;70;E;10;83%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;71;E;5;83%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;83%
Del Rio;Cloudy;83;ESE;12;62%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;81;SE;16;69%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;18;89%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;15;66%
Dumas;Cloudy;59;S;14;88%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;6;84%
El Paso;Clear;78;E;8;24%
Ellington;Mostly clear;79;S;3;83%
Falfurrias;Clear;77;N;2;90%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;14;81%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;89%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;8;83%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;8;80%
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;70;S;7;88%
Fredericksburg;Clear;75;SSE;3;82%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;5;87%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;81;S;9;78%
Gatesville;Cloudy;73;NNE;6;80%
Georgetown;Clear;75;Calm;0;84%
Giddings;Clear;79;N;1;89%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;92%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;6;93%
Granbury;Showers;70;SSE;9;87%
Grand Prairie;Showers;71;NNE;9;85%
Greenville;Showers;75;WSW;5;82%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;36;75%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;10;82%
Harlingen;Clear;77;ESE;3;93%
Hearne;Clear;77;Calm;1;93%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;77;N;2;89%
Henderson;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;91%
Hereford;Clear;59;ESE;14;96%
Hillsboro;Showers;72;SSE;8;87%
Hondo;Clear;78;SSE;15;78%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;80;N;3;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;78;SSW;5;84%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;N;3;80%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;75;Calm;1;98%
Houston Clover;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;87%
Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;81%
Houston Hull;Mostly clear;76;S;3;97%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;3;84%
Huntsville;Clear;79;SSW;3;84%
Ingleside;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;10;83%
Jacksonville;Showers;76;NNW;2;86%
Jasper;Clear;71;Calm;0;96%
Junction;Clear;76;SE;5;76%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;77;SSE;11;84%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;74;SE;2;83%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;14;81%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;73;NNE;10;88%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;76;E;3;93%
La Grange;Clear;78;N;3;95%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;5;81%
Lancaster;Rain;70;N;9;88%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;9;74%
Llano;Clear;74;N;2;87%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;74;N;1;95%
Lubbock;Cloudy;63;E;20;89%
Lufkin;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;7;84%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;72;N;12;83%
Mckinney;Cloudy;71;NW;9;89%
Mesquite;Cloudy;72;NNW;8;87%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;15;64%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;15;64%
Midlothian;Cloudy;70;WSW;7;98%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;2;93%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;67;S;14;90%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;86%
Nacogdoches;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;5;90%
Odessa;Partly cloudy;78;S;18;59%
Orange;Clear;75;Calm;1;97%
Palacios;Clear;83;SSE;12;71%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;74;N;3;89%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;66;S;23;68%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;64;S;16;68%
Paris;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;90%
Pecos;Thunderstorms;78;E;19;62%
Perryton;Cloudy;67;N;6;69%
Plainview;Cloudy;61;E;18;84%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;6;90%
Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;82;SE;12;80%
Port Isabel;Clear;82;ESE;7;82%
Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;79;SSE;6;87%
Randolph AFB;Clear;75;Calm;0;94%
Robstown;Partly cloudy;77;SE;5;90%
Rockport;Mostly clear;81;SSE;12;81%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;73;SE;9;82%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;3;73%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;76;SE;8;88%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;78;SE;8;80%
San Marcos;Mostly clear;77;SSE;8;87%
Seminole;Cloudy;68;N;7;67%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;7;83%
Snyder;Cloudy;70;E;15;96%
Sonora;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;5;73%
Stephenville;Showers;67;SE;13;88%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;3;84%
Sweetwater;Cloudy;70;E;16;96%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;74;N;7;96%
Terrell;Rain;73;NW;8;80%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;4;88%
Uvalde;Mostly clear;77;ESE;7;85%
Vernon;Thunderstorms;69;NW;31;91%
Victoria;Mostly clear;78;SSE;6;86%
Waco;Cloudy;72;N;17;78%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;5;88%
Wharton;Clear;76;Calm;1;92%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;16;89%
Wink;Cloudy;76;SSE;14;71%
Zapata;Cloudy;81;SE;11;75%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather