TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 2, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;69;E;20;89%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;69;E;16;77%

Alice;Clear;75;Calm;0;93%

Alpine;Cloudy;74;SSW;10;43%

Amarillo;Cloudy;61;ESE;17;78%

Angleton;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;8;84%

Austin;Mostly clear;80;N;3;76%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;79;S;6;84%

Bay;Partly cloudy;77;N;3;92%

Beaumont;Clear;76;N;2;92%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;85%

Borger;Cloudy;65;S;25;72%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;90%

Breckenridge;Cloudy;69;ESE;15;87%

Brenham;Clear;79;N;3;87%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;68;S;6;89%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;81;ESE;5;90%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;69;ENE;15;90%

Burnet;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;73%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;11;69%

Castroville;Clear;77;SSE;7;81%

Childress;Cloudy;67;N;16;93%

Cleburne;Showers;69;SE;11;92%

College Station;Clear;81;S;6;81%

Comanche;Cloudy;69;E;11;88%

Conroe;Clear;75;Calm;0;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;84%

Corsicana;Thunderstorms;72;W;8;87%

Cotulla;Clear;79;SE;13;84%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;8;89%

Dallas Love;Showers;71;N;3;86%

Dallas Redbird;Showers;70;E;10;83%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;71;E;5;83%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;83%

Del Rio;Cloudy;83;ESE;12;62%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;81;SE;16;69%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;18;89%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;15;66%

Dumas;Cloudy;59;S;14;88%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;6;84%

El Paso;Clear;78;E;8;24%

Ellington;Mostly clear;79;S;3;83%

Falfurrias;Clear;77;N;2;90%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;14;81%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;89%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;8;83%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;8;80%

Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;70;S;7;88%

Fredericksburg;Clear;75;SSE;3;82%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;5;87%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;81;S;9;78%

Gatesville;Cloudy;73;NNE;6;80%

Georgetown;Clear;75;Calm;0;84%

Giddings;Clear;79;N;1;89%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;92%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;6;93%

Granbury;Showers;70;SSE;9;87%

Grand Prairie;Showers;71;NNE;9;85%

Greenville;Showers;75;WSW;5;82%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;36;75%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;10;82%

Harlingen;Clear;77;ESE;3;93%

Hearne;Clear;77;Calm;1;93%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;77;N;2;89%

Henderson;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;91%

Hereford;Clear;59;ESE;14;96%

Hillsboro;Showers;72;SSE;8;87%

Hondo;Clear;78;SSE;15;78%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;80;N;3;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;78;SSW;5;84%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;N;3;80%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;75;Calm;1;98%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;87%

Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;81%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;76;S;3;97%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;3;84%

Huntsville;Clear;79;SSW;3;84%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;10;83%

Jacksonville;Showers;76;NNW;2;86%

Jasper;Clear;71;Calm;0;96%

Junction;Clear;76;SE;5;76%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;77;SSE;11;84%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;74;SE;2;83%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;14;81%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;73;NNE;10;88%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;76;E;3;93%

La Grange;Clear;78;N;3;95%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;5;81%

Lancaster;Rain;70;N;9;88%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;9;74%

Llano;Clear;74;N;2;87%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;74;N;1;95%

Lubbock;Cloudy;63;E;20;89%

Lufkin;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;7;84%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;72;N;12;83%

Mckinney;Cloudy;71;NW;9;89%

Mesquite;Cloudy;72;NNW;8;87%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;15;64%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;15;64%

Midlothian;Cloudy;70;WSW;7;98%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;2;93%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;67;S;14;90%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;86%

Nacogdoches;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;5;90%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;78;S;18;59%

Orange;Clear;75;Calm;1;97%

Palacios;Clear;83;SSE;12;71%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;74;N;3;89%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;66;S;23;68%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;64;S;16;68%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;90%

Pecos;Thunderstorms;78;E;19;62%

Perryton;Cloudy;67;N;6;69%

Plainview;Cloudy;61;E;18;84%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;6;90%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;82;SE;12;80%

Port Isabel;Clear;82;ESE;7;82%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;79;SSE;6;87%

Randolph AFB;Clear;75;Calm;0;94%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;77;SE;5;90%

Rockport;Mostly clear;81;SSE;12;81%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;73;SE;9;82%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;3;73%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;76;SE;8;88%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;78;SE;8;80%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;77;SSE;8;87%

Seminole;Cloudy;68;N;7;67%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;7;83%

Snyder;Cloudy;70;E;15;96%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;5;73%

Stephenville;Showers;67;SE;13;88%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;3;84%

Sweetwater;Cloudy;70;E;16;96%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;74;N;7;96%

Terrell;Rain;73;NW;8;80%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;4;88%

Uvalde;Mostly clear;77;ESE;7;85%

Vernon;Thunderstorms;69;NW;31;91%

Victoria;Mostly clear;78;SSE;6;86%

Waco;Cloudy;72;N;17;78%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;5;88%

Wharton;Clear;76;Calm;1;92%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;16;89%

Wink;Cloudy;76;SSE;14;71%

Zapata;Cloudy;81;SE;11;75%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather