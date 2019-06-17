TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Monday, June 17, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Cloudy;74;NE;3;84%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;72;NNE;6;76%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;6;87%

Alpine;Clear;72;S;6;67%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;62;ESE;7;98%

Angleton;Rain;76;NNE;9;86%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;9;100%

Austin;Thunderstorms;70;E;9;87%

Austin Bergstrom;Thunderstorms;72;E;11;88%

Bay;Cloudy;81;NE;8;88%

Beaumont;Cloudy;73;NE;10;87%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;9;81%

Borger;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;7;67%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;4;99%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;6;94%

Brenham;Thunderstorms;67;ESE;10;100%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;68;S;5;94%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;14;85%

Brownwood;Cloudy;67;N;7;100%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;69;S;10;90%

Canadian;Clear;61;SW;1;97%

Castroville;Thunderstorms;82;NE;11;70%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;80%

Cleburne;Cloudy;66;SSE;11;98%

College Station;Rain;66;S;12;95%

Comanche;Showers;67;N;7;100%

Conroe;Rain;67;NE;8;96%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;9;82%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;67;NNE;8;97%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;13;71%

Dalhart;Clear;62;SE;8;83%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;69;S;6;86%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;66;S;9;93%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;67;S;6;93%

Decatur;Cloudy;66;S;10;93%

Del Rio;Clear;86;ESE;9;58%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;82;ESE;10;69%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;67;S;8;93%

Dryden;Clear;76;NE;5;75%

Dumas;Clear;62;ESE;7;85%

Edinburg;Cloudy;82;SE;11;80%

El Paso;Clear;79;WSW;7;18%

Ellington;Thunderstorms;68;NNE;13;89%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;9;83%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;67;SSE;9;95%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;9;96%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;68;S;9;89%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;7;87%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;8;93%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;75;S;10;73%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;67;S;4;95%

Galveston;Rain;71;NE;17;91%

Gatesville;Thunderstorms;68;ENE;7;89%

Georgetown;Showers;66;SSW;10;93%

Giddings;Rain;68;E;11;98%

Gilmer;Clear;68;NNE;6;91%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;3;98%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;69;N;8;91%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;68;S;9;90%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;7;95%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;76;NE;22;30%

Hamilton;Thunderstorms;69;NE;10;97%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;12;85%

Hearne;Rain;66;ESE;9;94%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;81;N;7;81%

Henderson;Showers;66;SSE;8;94%

Hereford;Clear;65;SE;7;79%

Hillsboro;Clear;69;ESE;8;93%

Hondo;Cloudy;75;ENE;16;63%

Houston;Rain;68;N;13;96%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Thunderstorms;68;NNE;14;93%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Thunderstorms;67;N;13;96%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;67;NNE;11;95%

Houston Clover;Thunderstorms;69;NNE;15;89%

Houston Hooks;Rain;67;E;11;91%

Houston Hull;Thunderstorms;67;ENE;14;95%

Houston Intercontinental;Showers;70;ENE;15;93%

Huntsville;Rain;70;S;5;87%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;15;82%

Jacksonville;Rain;69;SSE;7;86%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;70;E;5;93%

Junction;Showers;70;N;7;78%

Kellyusa Airport;Thunderstorms;83;ESE;13;76%

Kerrville;Rain;67;SSE;14;88%

Killeen;Mostly clear;67;SSE;9;95%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;67;SW;3;90%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;83;SE;12;86%

La Grange;Rain;67;ESE;7;96%

Lago Vista;Thunderstorms;67;E;13;94%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;9;94%

Laredo;Cloudy;88;S;8;64%

Llano;Clear;73;E;8;88%

Longview;Clear;70;SSW;7;84%

Lubbock;Clear;68;E;10;75%

Lufkin;Showers;65;SE;10;100%

Mcallen;Cloudy;84;SE;14;76%

Mcgregor;Thunderstorms;67;SE;9;95%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;68;S;11;93%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;67;S;9;93%

Midland;Clear;77;E;13;69%

Midland Airpark;Clear;77;E;13;69%

Midlothian;Cloudy;66;SSE;7;98%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;69;S;7;90%

Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;65;SE;6;93%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;65;N;5;92%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;66;SE;6;100%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;81;SE;10;78%

Odessa;Clear;77;E;17;63%

Orange;Showers;70;N;6;98%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;13;71%

Palestine;Rain;67;ESE;6;98%

Pampa;Clear;61;SSE;6;89%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;62;S;7;87%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;66;WSW;6;94%

Pecos;Clear;81;ENE;15;58%

Perryton;Clear;67;N;4;88%

Plainview;Clear;62;E;7;89%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;81;SE;8;83%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;15;85%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;84;SSE;15;87%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;82;SE;10;84%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;10;88%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;10;87%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;16;82%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;74;NE;9;59%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;8;73%

San Antonio;Thunderstorms;79;SE;13;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;82;ESE;12;75%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;11;84%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;72;E;9;64%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;68;SW;7;93%

Snyder;Clear;73;NE;10;73%

Sonora;Mostly clear;73;N;7;77%

Stephenville;Clear;66;SSE;9;91%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;67;N;7;96%

Sweetwater;Clear;72;NNE;7;86%

Temple;Partly cloudy;66;ESE;7;96%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;6;93%

Tyler;Showers;69;SE;7;87%

Uvalde;Clear;82;E;10;83%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;84%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;11;89%

Waco;Thunderstorms;68;SSE;7;91%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;10;83%

Wharton;Rain;67;NE;16;89%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;70;NNE;6;95%

Wink;Clear;81;E;16;57%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;10;66%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather