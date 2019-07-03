TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Wednesday, July 3, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;79;SSE;15;66%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;81;SE;15;51%

Alice;Cloudy;79;SSE;9;87%

Alpine;Clear;74;SSE;6;55%

Amarillo;Mostly clear;72;SSW;10;64%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;78;S;8;81%

Arlington;Clear;76;SSE;7;76%

Austin;Cloudy;76;N;6;81%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;75;S;8;90%

Bay;Clear;79;SSE;5;90%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;3;89%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;5;83%

Borger;Clear;78;S;13;44%

Bowie;Clear;77;SSE;9;78%

Breckenridge;Clear;81;S;13;63%

Brenham;Clear;74;E;5;100%

Bridgeport;Clear;76;S;5;79%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;9;84%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;75;SSE;7;88%

Burnet;Clear;76;S;9;81%

Canadian;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;9;63%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;75;E;6;94%

Childress;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;75%

Cleburne;Clear;77;S;8;79%

College Station;Clear;76;E;5;90%

Comanche;Clear;74;SSE;9;99%

Conroe;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;10;81%

Corsicana;Clear;74;S;5;90%

Cotulla;Clear;79;E;12;90%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;75;N;8;51%

Dallas Love;Clear;79;SSE;8;71%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;76;S;10;79%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;77;S;12;76%

Decatur;Clear;78;SSE;12;76%

Del Rio;Clear;81;E;12;64%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;78;ESE;14;74%

Denton;Clear;79;SSE;10;66%

Dryden;Clear;81;ESE;16;62%

Dumas;Mostly clear;69;NW;15;66%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;82;SE;11;79%

El Paso;Clear;85;SSE;8;32%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;94%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;8;80%

Fort Hood;Clear;74;S;9;86%

Fort Worth;Clear;77;SE;9;76%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;79;SSE;13;71%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;80;SSE;13;68%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;75;SSE;7;84%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;85%

Gainesville;Clear;77;S;9;73%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;82;S;21;71%

Gatesville;Clear;73;SE;3;88%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;6;88%

Giddings;Clear;76;Calm;0;95%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;83%

Graham;Clear;78;SSE;6;75%

Granbury;Clear;79;SE;8;72%

Grand Prairie;Clear;76;SSE;7;76%

Greenville;Clear;77;S;3;78%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;75;NE;18;35%

Hamilton;Clear;73;Calm;0;88%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;14;83%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;77;S;12;80%

Henderson;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;79%

Hillsboro;Clear;74;SSE;7;100%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;13;87%

Houston;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;88%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;76;ESE;6;90%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;77;SE;8;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Clear;75;SSE;3;100%

Huntsville;Clear;76;Calm;0;84%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;12;81%

Jacksonville;Clear;75;SSE;4;94%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;97%

Junction;Clear;78;S;9;73%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;E;8;88%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;7;87%

Killeen;Clear;74;S;9;86%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;75;SSE;9;87%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;16;81%

La Grange;Clear;75;Calm;0;100%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;74;S;8;90%

Lancaster;Clear;74;S;3;86%

Laredo;Clear;84;SSE;13;66%

Llano;Clear;75;SSE;5;88%

Longview;Mostly clear;77;NNE;4;81%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;7;59%

Lufkin;Clear;74;SSE;6;96%

Mcallen;Mostly clear;81;SE;15;78%

Mcgregor;Clear;76;SE;9;96%

Mckinney;Clear;78;S;13;75%

Mesquite;Clear;74;S;6;88%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;78;S;14;61%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;78;S;14;61%

Midlothian;Clear;73;S;6;98%

Mineola;Clear;76;NNW;5;89%

Mineral Wells;Clear;78;SSE;12;70%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;76;Calm;0;88%

Nacogdoches;Clear;75;E;3;100%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;76;E;5;84%

Odessa;Mostly clear;73;SW;7;75%

Orange;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;12;73%

Palestine;Clear;74;SE;3;98%

Pampa;Mostly clear;74;SSE;10;56%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;73;S;10;56%

Paris;Clear;78;S;8;81%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;12;43%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;68%

Plainview;Cloudy;68;SSE;8;77%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;3;92%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;18;85%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;13;82%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;89%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;76;E;7;92%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;15;85%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;12;79%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;75;SE;13;73%

San Angelo;Clear;81;SSE;8;60%

San Antonio;Cloudy;78;E;8;86%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;78;E;6;78%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;8;90%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;73;S;6;58%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;78;SSE;9;78%

Snyder;Clear;80;SSE;12;50%

Sonora;Clear;79;SSE;12;69%

Stephenville;Clear;75;S;7;80%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;77;SSW;5;79%

Sweetwater;Clear;77;Calm;0;57%

Temple;Clear;75;SSE;10;96%

Terrell;Clear;78;S;9;73%

Tyler;Clear;77;S;7;86%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;75;E;12;94%

Vernon;Clear;80;SSE;7;64%

Victoria;Mostly clear;79;ENE;7;88%

Waco;Clear;77;SE;10;81%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;9;83%

Wharton;Clear;73;SSE;3;94%

Wichita Falls;Clear;79;SSE;8;73%

Wink;Clear;80;ESE;9;44%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;15;63%

