TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Friday, October 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;57;N;25;45%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;56;N;26;40%
Alice;Clear;80;SSE;10;84%
Alpine;Clear;58;Calm;0;50%
Amarillo;Clear;35;N;26;65%
Angleton;Clear;80;SSE;7;81%
Arlington;Cloudy;60;N;17;76%
Austin;Cloudy;81;N;7;73%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;81;S;13;78%
Bay;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;6;89%
Beaumont;Clear;77;S;4;82%
Beeville;Clear;81;SE;6;86%
Borger;Mostly clear;37;N;17;54%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;16;61%
Breckenridge;Mostly clear;56;N;18;46%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;6;89%
Bridgeport;Cloudy;54;N;15;56%
Brownsville;Clear;82;SSE;12;81%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;63;N;16;48%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;79;S;14;73%
Canadian;Clear;38;N;17;64%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;9;73%
Childress;Clear;46;N;22;41%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;59;N;21;87%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;12;84%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;58;N;17;76%
Conroe;Clear;74;SE;3;93%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;81;SSE;10;81%
Corsicana;Thunderstorms;80;W;15;73%
Cotulla;Clear;83;SSE;16;79%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;34;N;29;47%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;60;N;15;83%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;61;NNE;23;78%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;60;N;20;80%
Decatur;Cloudy;54;N;14;58%
Del Rio;Clear;86;ESE;9;45%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;82;SE;10;52%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;57;N;22;68%
Dryden;Clear;72;NE;6;62%
Dumas;Partly cloudy;32;NNW;28;57%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;81;SE;9;85%
El Paso;Clear;69;W;7;30%
Ellington;Mostly clear;79;SE;5;73%
Falfurrias;Clear;81;SE;12;83%
Fort Hood;Clear;79;SSE;15;73%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;57;N;20;68%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;58;N;28;66%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;62;N;20;64%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;59;N;18;73%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;78;S;9;74%
Gainesville;Showers;53;N;16;65%
Galveston;Mostly clear;83;SSE;15;79%
Gatesville;Showers;68;NNW;18;82%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;80;S;12;76%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;81;S;5;83%
Gilmer;Rain;77;SSE;15;69%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;52;N;22;60%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;18;63%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;60;N;17;76%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;13;93%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;67;WNW;9;23%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;62;N;21;72%
Harlingen;Mostly clear;79;SSE;8;90%
Hearne;Clear;80;SE;13;80%
Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;83%
Henderson;Clear;75;S;7;79%
Hereford;Clear;35;NNE;24;65%
Hillsboro;Thunderstorms;61;N;23;100%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;13;78%
Houston;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;79;SE;7;81%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;98%
Houston Clover;Mostly clear;79;SE;5;81%
Houston Hooks;Clear;79;SSE;3;78%
Houston Hull;Clear;79;SSE;8;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Clear;80;SSE;8;78%
Huntsville;Clear;78;SSE;5;81%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;S;9;81%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;73;SSE;9;88%
Jasper;Clear;74;Calm;0;92%
Junction;Clear;80;S;6;59%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;15;79%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;14;80%
Killeen;Clear;79;SSE;15;73%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;79;SSE;15;73%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;81;SSE;9;84%
La Grange;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;8;95%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;78;S;10;81%
Lancaster;Cloudy;58;N;16;96%
Laredo;Clear;85;SSW;6;68%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;81;S;7;73%
Longview;Mostly clear;77;S;9;73%
Lubbock;Clear;41;NNE;22;54%
Lufkin;Clear;71;SE;6;89%
Mcallen;Clear;82;SE;14;79%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;72;N;18;93%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;59;N;13;77%
Mesquite;Cloudy;58;NNW;15;100%
Midland;Clear;54;NE;28;47%
Midland Airpark;Clear;54;NE;28;47%
Midlothian;Showers;59;NNW;18;100%
Mineola;Thunderstorms;77;NW;10;72%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;57;N;23;57%
Mount Pleasant;Thunderstorms;76;W;8;72%
Nacogdoches;Clear;72;ESE;5;93%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;80;S;18;78%
Odessa;Clear;58;NE;20;45%
Orange;Clear;76;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Mostly clear;83;SSE;12;76%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;8;78%
Pampa;Clear;36;N;24;63%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;36;N;15;64%
Paris;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;17;100%
Pecos;Clear;69;NE;22;38%
Perryton;Cloudy;35;N;18;66%
Plainview;Clear;36;NNE;20;55%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;10;82%
Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;16;80%
Port Isabel;Clear;83;SSE;13;82%
Port Lavaca;Clear;82;SSE;8;86%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;15;84%
Robstown;Clear;81;SSE;10;83%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;12;74%
Rocksprings;Clear;76;SE;8;71%
San Angelo;Clear;67;NNE;22;44%
San Antonio;Cloudy;78;SSE;13;90%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;14;78%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;80;S;14;81%
Seminole;Clear;45;NNE;23;50%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;55;N;20;76%
Snyder;Clear;49;NNE;20;48%
Sonora;Clear;66;NNE;7;72%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;57;N;18;66%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;62;NNW;12;96%
Sweetwater;Clear;51;N;22;48%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;22;83%
Terrell;Cloudy;63;SE;15;81%
Tyler;Rain;78;SSE;11;69%
Uvalde;Clear;81;ESE;10;77%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;50;N;24;43%
Victoria;Clear;79;SSE;10;89%
Waco;Thunderstorms;73;NNW;25;83%
Weslaco;Mostly clear;79;SSE;9;86%
Wharton;Clear;76;SE;5;89%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;51;N;21;49%
Wink;Clear;65;NE;21;44%
Zapata;Mostly clear;82;SE;12;72%
