TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Friday, April 24, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;72;SSE;17;33%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;70;SSE;15;32%

Alice;Clear;66;E;6;69%

Alpine;Clear;57;SSW;8;25%

Amarillo;Cloudy;62;WSW;3;33%

Angleton;Clear;61;N;3;93%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;5;58%

Austin;Clear;70;SE;3;52%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;61;Calm;0;77%

Bay;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;90%

Beaumont;Clear;66;N;2;79%

Beeville;Clear;68;E;5;88%

Borger;Cloudy;68;SW;5;29%

Bowie;Cloudy;70;SSE;12;55%

Breckenridge;Clear;72;S;17;47%

Brenham;Clear;61;Calm;0;90%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;69;S;8;48%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;78;E;9;86%

Brownwood;Clear;66;SSE;12;55%

Burnet;Clear;68;SE;3;48%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;67%

Castroville;Clear;69;E;5;46%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;9;49%

Cleburne;Clear;64;SSE;10;72%

College Station;Clear;67;E;3;67%

Comanche;Clear;66;S;13;63%

Conroe;Clear;58;Calm;0;93%

Corpus Christi;Clear;75;E;9;75%

Corsicana;Clear;66;SE;8;72%

Cotulla;Clear;74;SSE;8;53%

Dalhart;Cloudy;58;NNW;6;38%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;7;51%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;68;S;9;60%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;69;S;9;60%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;9;54%

Del Rio;Clear;74;SE;6;30%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;69;SSW;7;40%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;9;56%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;70;NW;5;16%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;56;WNW;6;51%

Edinburg;Clear;74;SSE;2;83%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;71;WNW;5;15%

Ellington;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;72%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;62%

Fort Hood;Clear;65;SSE;6;67%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;68;SSE;12;58%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;69;S;13;50%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;71;S;15;50%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;66;SSE;9;63%

Fredericksburg;Clear;62;Calm;0;57%

Gainesville;Cloudy;64;S;6;68%

Galveston;Clear;75;NNE;5;68%

Gatesville;Clear;64;Calm;0;67%

Georgetown;Clear;68;Calm;0;60%

Giddings;Clear;64;E;5;79%

Gilmer;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;94%

Graham;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;8;53%

Granbury;Clear;69;SE;10;57%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;5;58%

Greenville;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;82%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;23;19%

Hamilton;Clear;62;S;7;74%

Harlingen;Clear;71;S;6;93%

Hearne;Clear;66;Calm;0;68%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;66;S;6;70%

Henderson;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;97%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;54%

Hillsboro;Clear;67;SE;8;65%

Hondo;Clear;69;E;7;44%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;1;70%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;50%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;1;68%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;65;NNW;3;67%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;80%

Houston Hull;Clear;63;Calm;0;77%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;72%

Huntsville;Clear;64;SSW;3;74%

Ingleside;Clear;73;ESE;7;87%

Jacksonville;Clear;57;WNW;1;91%

Jasper;Clear;60;Calm;0;96%

Junction;Clear;71;Calm;0;40%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;71;SE;5;44%

Kerrville;Clear;64;Calm;0;58%

Killeen;Clear;65;SSE;6;67%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;65;SSE;6;67%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;67;ENE;6;78%

La Grange;Clear;65;Calm;0;74%

Lago Vista;Clear;68;ESE;7;56%

Lancaster;Mostly clear;64;S;3;73%

Laredo;Clear;79;ESE;7;49%

Llano;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;63%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;2;93%

Lubbock;Cloudy;70;W;7;23%

Lufkin;Clear;61;Calm;0;89%

Mcallen;Clear;75;SE;5;73%

Mcgregor;Clear;66;SSE;7;69%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;66;SE;9;69%

Mesquite;Cloudy;65;S;7;68%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;8;24%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;8;24%

Midlothian;Clear;61;SSE;3;79%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;2;92%

Mineral Wells;Clear;66;SSE;10;60%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;94%

Nacogdoches;Clear;58;Calm;0;93%

New Braunfels;Clear;67;Calm;0;52%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;7;18%

Orange;Clear;62;Calm;0;90%

Palacios;Clear;66;E;5;89%

Palestine;Clear;57;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;42%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;55;E;3;62%

Paris;Cloudy;62;SSE;5;83%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;64;SW;7;21%

Perryton;Cloudy;61;SE;12;52%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;5;42%

Pleasanton;Clear;65;Calm;0;54%

Port Aransas;Clear;76;E;8;86%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;7;95%

Port Lavaca;Clear;68;E;3;93%

Randolph AFB;Clear;66;E;3;53%

Robstown;Clear;69;SE;5;68%

Rockport;Clear;78;E;10;68%

Rocksprings;Clear;69;SSE;8;41%

San Angelo;Clear;72;SSE;8;33%

San Antonio;Clear;68;SE;2;49%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;67;SE;3;54%

San Marcos;Clear;65;ESE;3;58%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;9;25%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;67;SSE;13;63%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;64;S;7;37%

Sonora;Clear;57;Calm;0;54%

Stephenville;Clear;63;S;5;64%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;66;S;6;73%

Sweetwater;Mostly clear;71;SSE;18;32%

Temple;Clear;66;S;9;67%

Terrell;Cloudy;66;SE;6;69%

Tyler;Mostly clear;61;W;2;87%

Uvalde;Clear;66;NE;5;51%

Vernon;Clear;66;SSE;10;52%

Victoria;Clear;69;E;3;72%

Waco;Clear;70;SE;10;56%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;3;88%

Wharton;Mostly clear;60;SE;3;82%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;12;56%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;12;18%

Zapata;Clear;78;ESE;4;43%

