TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 7, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;75;S;6;68%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;74;SE;6;57%
Alice;Mostly clear;78;SW;6;81%
Alpine;Clear;75;S;7;42%
Amarillo;Cloudy;75;SSE;17;50%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;81;ENE;6;68%
Austin;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;66%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;76;W;3;87%
Bay;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;97%
Beaumont;Partly cloudy;77;NNE;3;79%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;80;W;5;89%
Borger;Cloudy;83;SSE;20;37%
Bowie;Clear;78;ESE;3;80%
Breckenridge;Clear;77;Calm;0;68%
Brenham;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;87%
Bridgeport;Clear;75;Calm;0;84%
Brownsville;Clear;78;Calm;0;81%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;82%
Burnet;Clear;78;Calm;0;61%
Canadian;Cloudy;77;SSE;12;70%
Castroville;Clear;76;E;2;85%
Childress;Mostly clear;78;SSE;12;61%
Cleburne;Mostly clear;79;E;6;83%
College Station;Mostly clear;81;NE;7;76%
Comanche;Clear;75;SSE;3;73%
Conroe;Mostly clear;77;N;3;87%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;76;SSW;5;93%
Corsicana;Mostly clear;79;ENE;3;76%
Cotulla;Clear;80;SE;3;73%
Dalhart;Cloudy;80;SSE;26;36%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;83;E;8;67%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;82;E;6;69%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;7;71%
Decatur;Clear;76;E;5;77%
Del Rio;Clear;84;E;8;52%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;80;E;8;58%
Denton;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;9;62%
Dryden;Clear;77;ESE;7;44%
Dumas;Cloudy;76;SE;20;44%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;77;NNW;1;87%
El Paso;Partly cloudy;84;W;3;7%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;73%
Falfurrias;Clear;74;SW;3;81%
Fort Hood;Mostly clear;81;ESE;6;68%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;E;8;66%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;83;E;6;64%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;83;E;9;62%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;75%
Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;87%
Gainesville;Clear;76;ESE;7;75%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;84;NE;10;74%
Gatesville;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;73%
Georgetown;Clear;79;Calm;0;73%
Giddings;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;80%
Gilmer;Clear;74;Calm;0;91%
Graham;Mostly clear;75;ESE;3;77%
Granbury;Partly cloudy;82;E;5;66%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;81;ENE;6;68%
Greenville;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;69;NE;22;46%
Hamilton;Mostly clear;77;E;5;73%
Harlingen;Clear;77;Calm;0;84%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;79%
Hebbronville;Clear;74;SSW;4;84%
Henderson;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;82%
Hereford;Cloudy;79;SSE;20;42%
Hillsboro;Mostly clear;78;ENE;7;85%
Hondo;Clear;74;N;5;81%
Houston;Partly cloudy;80;NNE;1;72%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;79;NNW;3;81%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;NNE;1;70%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;99%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;81%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;77;NNE;3;84%
Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;78;N;5;96%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;80;NNE;5;73%
Huntsville;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;78%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;80;S;3;89%
Jacksonville;Clear;71;NNE;2;93%
Jasper;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%
Junction;Clear;77;S;3;66%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;78%
Kerrville;Clear;72;Calm;0;84%
Killeen;Mostly clear;81;ESE;6;68%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;81;ESE;6;68%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;78;SSW;7;81%
La Grange;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;100%
Lago Vista;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;71%
Lancaster;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;88%
Laredo;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;73%
Llano;Clear;73;Calm;0;83%
Longview;Clear;74;N;1;91%
Lubbock;Cloudy;78;SE;11;51%
Lufkin;Mostly clear;77;NNE;3;78%
Mcallen;Clear;79;Calm;0;73%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;81;E;6;68%
Mckinney;Mostly clear;79;E;3;73%
Mesquite;Mostly clear;78;E;5;82%
Midland;Partly cloudy;78;SE;9;41%
Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;78;SE;9;41%
Midlothian;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;87%
Mineola;Clear;73;NE;2;97%
Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;80;SE;7;68%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;76;Calm;0;89%
Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;78%
New Braunfels;Clear;79;Calm;0;73%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;9;38%
Orange;Partly cloudy;78;N;3;80%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%
Palestine;Clear;75;ENE;6;90%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;24;50%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;77;SSW;17;53%
Paris;Clear;75;ENE;6;90%
Pecos;Partly cloudy;81;E;14;38%
Perryton;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;17;60%
Plainview;Cloudy;73;SSE;16;59%
Pleasanton;Clear;77;Calm;0;84%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;2;80%
Port Isabel;Clear;80;NNW;2;79%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;79;N;1;86%
Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;77;NNW;5;76%
Robstown;Partly cloudy;75;WSW;3;85%
Rockport;Partly cloudy;79;SW;3;84%
Rocksprings;Mostly clear;72;SE;3;72%
San Angelo;Clear;77;SSE;6;55%
San Antonio;Mostly clear;80;NE;1;80%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;84%
San Marcos;Clear;76;WNW;3;90%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;6;44%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;76;E;3;82%
Snyder;Clear;79;SE;9;54%
Sonora;Clear;77;Calm;0;60%
Stephenville;Mostly clear;77;E;5;72%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;75;E;3;94%
Sweetwater;Clear;78;SE;10;54%
Temple;Partly cloudy;78;E;7;78%
Terrell;Clear;79;ENE;6;78%
Tyler;Clear;75;NE;2;90%
Uvalde;Clear;74;Calm;0;72%
Vernon;Clear;79;SE;8;64%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;80;NE;1;79%
Waco;Mostly clear;80;E;5;66%
Weslaco;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;80%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;91%
Wichita Falls;Clear;76;ESE;13;77%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;14;36%
Zapata;Clear;74;SSE;3;74%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather