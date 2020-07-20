TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM CDT Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;9;42%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;13;36%

Alice;Partly cloudy;79;SE;5;87%

Alpine;Clear;77;SE;14;50%

Amarillo;Thunderstorms;67;NNW;10;87%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;84%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;8;60%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;7;60%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;7;69%

Bay;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;79;ENE;2;94%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;5;98%

Borger;Rain;71;NNW;9;78%

Bowie;Clear;77;Calm;0;73%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;6;48%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;85%

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;81;SSE;6;59%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;81;E;3;84%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;82;SE;8;44%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;62%

Canadian;Showers;84;SSW;10;46%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;86;SE;8;54%

Childress;Cloudy;87;SSE;13;39%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;84;SE;12;65%

College Station;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;9;67%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;53%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;84%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;9;81%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;7;76%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;87;SE;14;58%

Dalhart;Cloudy;68;SE;12;89%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;88;SE;9;51%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;84;W;4;70%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;10;60%

Decatur;Mostly clear;81;SE;5;62%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;12;35%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;8;41%

Denton;Partly cloudy;85;SE;7;54%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;83;SE;6;44%

Dumas;Thunderstorms;66;Calm;0;96%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;77%

El Paso;Cloudy;84;NNW;4;36%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;6;73%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;3;87%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;84;S;12;60%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;84;SE;9;62%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;12;56%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;87;SE;13;55%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;82;SE;6;67%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;80;SSE;9;61%

Gainesville;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;65%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;85;E;10;71%

Gatesville;Cloudy;84;SE;6;57%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;71%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;85;S;3;70%

Gilmer;Clear;77;Calm;0;85%

Graham;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;6;58%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;86;SE;8;56%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;8;60%

Greenville;Clear;81;SE;6;73%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;76;ENE;14;41%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;83;SE;9;53%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;78;ESE;7;86%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;83;SE;3;67%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;9;78%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;87%

Hereford;Thunderstorms;70;Calm;11;86%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;9;69%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;86;SE;15;54%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;14;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;SE;5;76%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;14;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;97%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;83;SE;3;73%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;81%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;84;SE;7;74%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;7;87%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;84;S;6;69%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;90%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;78;SE;2;85%

Jasper;Cloudy;81;Calm;0;81%

Junction;Partly cloudy;86;SE;6;42%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;86;SE;8;57%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;82;SE;8;60%

Killeen;Cloudy;84;S;12;60%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;84;S;12;60%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;5;87%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;82;S;5;80%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;8;70%

Lancaster;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;76%

Laredo;Cloudy;88;SSE;5;56%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;7;61%

Longview;Mostly clear;79;S;2;83%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;8;41%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;79;SE;3;81%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;12;73%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;9;60%

Mckinney;Mostly clear;83;S;6;64%

Mesquite;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;79%

Midland;Partly cloudy;86;S;10;36%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;86;S;10;36%

Midlothian;Mostly clear;82;Calm;0;73%

Mineola;Clear;75;ESE;2;82%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;82;SE;6;57%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;79;Calm;0;85%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;73%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;84;SE;8;64%

Odessa;Mostly clear;86;S;13;34%

Orange;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;89%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;82;E;5;84%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;74%

Pampa;Thunderstorms;70;NW;24;88%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Thunderstorms;70;Calm;11;82%

Paris;Clear;82;SE;9;71%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;14;39%

Perryton;Rain;71;W;21;73%

Plainview;Cloudy;78;SE;7;45%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;83;SE;9;63%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;5;85%

Port Isabel;Clear;81;ESE;4;84%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;5;83%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;8;70%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;80%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;10;76%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;48%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;38%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;84;SE;5;65%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;83;SE;9;62%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;6;71%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;83;S;6;40%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;83;SE;8;62%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;12;39%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;84;Calm;0;36%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;82;SE;9;59%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;83;SE;6;64%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;84;SE;9;38%

Temple;Cloudy;85;S;14;60%

Terrell;Clear;82;Calm;0;71%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;2;80%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;10;55%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;12;51%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;84%

Waco;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;3;64%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;5;82%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;76;E;3;82%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;8;59%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;13;36%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;84;ESE;9;63%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather