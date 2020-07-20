TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM CDT Monday, July 20, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;9;42%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;13;36%
Alice;Partly cloudy;79;SE;5;87%
Alpine;Clear;77;SE;14;50%
Amarillo;Thunderstorms;67;NNW;10;87%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;84%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;8;60%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;7;60%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;7;69%
Bay;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%
Beaumont;Partly cloudy;79;ENE;2;94%
Beeville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;5;98%
Borger;Rain;71;NNW;9;78%
Bowie;Clear;77;Calm;0;73%
Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;6;48%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;85%
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;81;SSE;6;59%
Brownsville;Mostly clear;81;E;3;84%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;82;SE;8;44%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;62%
Canadian;Showers;84;SSW;10;46%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;86;SE;8;54%
Childress;Cloudy;87;SSE;13;39%
Cleburne;Partly cloudy;84;SE;12;65%
College Station;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;9;67%
Comanche;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;53%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;84%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;9;81%
Corsicana;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;7;76%
Cotulla;Partly cloudy;87;SE;14;58%
Dalhart;Cloudy;68;SE;12;89%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;88;SE;9;51%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;84;W;4;70%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;10;60%
Decatur;Mostly clear;81;SE;5;62%
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;12;35%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;8;41%
Denton;Partly cloudy;85;SE;7;54%
Dryden;Partly cloudy;83;SE;6;44%
Dumas;Thunderstorms;66;Calm;0;96%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;77%
El Paso;Cloudy;84;NNW;4;36%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;6;73%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;3;87%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;84;S;12;60%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;84;SE;9;62%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;12;56%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;87;SE;13;55%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;82;SE;6;67%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;80;SSE;9;61%
Gainesville;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;65%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;85;E;10;71%
Gatesville;Cloudy;84;SE;6;57%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;71%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;85;S;3;70%
Gilmer;Clear;77;Calm;0;85%
Graham;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;6;58%
Granbury;Partly cloudy;86;SE;8;56%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;8;60%
Greenville;Clear;81;SE;6;73%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;76;ENE;14;41%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;83;SE;9;53%
Harlingen;Mostly clear;78;ESE;7;86%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;83;SE;3;67%
Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;9;78%
Henderson;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;87%
Hereford;Thunderstorms;70;Calm;11;86%
Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;9;69%
Hondo;Partly cloudy;86;SE;15;54%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;14;78%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;SE;5;76%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;14;78%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;97%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;83;SE;3;73%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;81%
Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;84;SE;7;74%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;7;87%
Huntsville;Partly cloudy;84;S;6;69%
Ingleside;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;90%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;78;SE;2;85%
Jasper;Cloudy;81;Calm;0;81%
Junction;Partly cloudy;86;SE;6;42%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;86;SE;8;57%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;82;SE;8;60%
Killeen;Cloudy;84;S;12;60%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;84;S;12;60%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;5;87%
La Grange;Partly cloudy;82;S;5;80%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;8;70%
Lancaster;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;76%
Laredo;Cloudy;88;SSE;5;56%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;7;61%
Longview;Mostly clear;79;S;2;83%
Lubbock;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;8;41%
Lufkin;Partly cloudy;79;SE;3;81%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;12;73%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;9;60%
Mckinney;Mostly clear;83;S;6;64%
Mesquite;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;79%
Midland;Partly cloudy;86;S;10;36%
Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;86;S;10;36%
Midlothian;Mostly clear;82;Calm;0;73%
Mineola;Clear;75;ESE;2;82%
Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;82;SE;6;57%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;79;Calm;0;85%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;73%
New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;84;SE;8;64%
Odessa;Mostly clear;86;S;13;34%
Orange;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;89%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;82;E;5;84%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;74%
Pampa;Thunderstorms;70;NW;24;88%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Thunderstorms;70;Calm;11;82%
Paris;Clear;82;SE;9;71%
Pecos;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;14;39%
Perryton;Rain;71;W;21;73%
Plainview;Cloudy;78;SE;7;45%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;83;SE;9;63%
Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;5;85%
Port Isabel;Clear;81;ESE;4;84%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;5;83%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;8;70%
Robstown;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;80%
Rockport;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;10;76%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;48%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;38%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;84;SE;5;65%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;83;SE;9;62%
San Marcos;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;6;71%
Seminole;Partly cloudy;83;S;6;40%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;83;SE;8;62%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;12;39%
Sonora;Partly cloudy;84;Calm;0;36%
Stephenville;Partly cloudy;82;SE;9;59%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;83;SE;6;64%
Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;84;SE;9;38%
Temple;Cloudy;85;S;14;60%
Terrell;Clear;82;Calm;0;71%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;2;80%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;10;55%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;12;51%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;84%
Waco;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;3;64%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;5;82%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;76;E;3;82%
Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;8;59%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;13;36%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;84;ESE;9;63%
