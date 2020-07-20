TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;7;68%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;75;SSE;5;58%

Alice;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;94%

Alpine;Clear;70;SSW;7;61%

Amarillo;Cloudy;68;SW;7;84%

Angleton;Cloudy;76;N;5;93%

Arlington;Sunny;79;SSW;3;72%

Austin;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;75%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;93%

Bay;Partly sunny;75;N;3;97%

Beaumont;Cloudy;76;NNE;3;93%

Beeville;Partly sunny;75;N;5;100%

Borger;Cloudy;74;WSW;8;66%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;3;88%

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;77;S;5;72%

Brenham;Partly sunny;75;N;3;96%

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;76;S;3;77%

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;77;NNE;3;90%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;73;SE;5;83%

Burnet;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;76%

Canadian;Cloudy;70;ESE;6;87%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;82%

Childress;Cloudy;77;WNW;5;66%

Cleburne;Sunny;75;S;5;88%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%

Comanche;Mostly sunny;73;S;6;88%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;75;NNW;3;93%

Corsicana;Sunny;77;SSE;3;84%

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;75;E;5;96%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;7;93%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;81;S;6;68%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;76;Calm;2;85%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;78;S;6;81%

Decatur;Sunny;78;S;7;73%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;80;E;8;63%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;77;E;8;70%

Denton;Mostly sunny;79;SE;5;73%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;4;61%

Dumas;Cloudy;66;SW;16;86%

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;76;NE;2;85%

El Paso;Cloudy;79;N;2;44%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;88%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;2;95%

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;77;SE;5;81%

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;77;S;5;81%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;80;S;7;71%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;79;S;5;76%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;74;Calm;0;86%

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;93%

Gainesville;Sunny;73;SSE;6;90%

Galveston;Cloudy;83;NE;7;79%

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;88%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;77;S;3;81%

Giddings;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;92%

Gilmer;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;84%

Granbury;Mostly sunny;78;SE;3;74%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;SSW;3;72%

Greenville;Sunny;77;Calm;0;89%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;69;NNE;14;65%

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;73;S;6;92%

Harlingen;Sunny;75;NNE;5;93%

Hearne;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;88%

Hebbronville;Showers;70;Calm;0;93%

Henderson;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Hereford;Cloudy;71;Calm;9;73%

Hillsboro;Sunny;75;SE;6;99%

Hondo;Mostly sunny;74;E;3;84%

Houston;Cloudy;79;N;5;88%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;81;NNE;6;81%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;79;N;5;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;97%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;3;87%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;77;N;6;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;77;N;5;93%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;87%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;3;88%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;72;ESE;1;94%

Jasper;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;76%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;87%

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;72;S;3;86%

Killeen;Mostly sunny;77;SE;5;81%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;77;SE;5;81%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;75;NNW;5;93%

La Grange;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;100%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;86%

Lancaster;Sunny;73;Calm;0;92%

Laredo;Cloudy;74;SE;5;92%

Llano;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;88%

Longview;Partly sunny;75;W;1;93%

Lubbock;Cloudy;73;NW;3;71%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;78;Calm;0;84%

Mcgregor;Sunny;74;SSE;3;87%

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;77;Calm;0;81%

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;74;SSE;5;95%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;5;51%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;5;51%

Midlothian;Sunny;73;Calm;0;91%

Mineola;Sunny;74;E;2;91%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;75;SE;7;84%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;74;Calm;0;94%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;84%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;77;S;8;47%

Orange;Cloudy;77;NE;3;92%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;77;N;6;90%

Palestine;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Cloudy;71;SSW;6;77%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;70;ENE;5;77%

Paris;Sunny;74;ESE;5;90%

Pecos;Cloudy;76;E;9;53%

Perryton;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;85%

Plainview;Cloudy;71;WSW;12;71%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;92%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;79;NNW;1;93%

Port Isabel;Sunny;77;N;3;94%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;76;NNW;5;96%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;95%

Robstown;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;3;90%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;7;85%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;74;S;5;61%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;74;ENE;1;93%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;96%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;72;E;3;93%

Seminole;Cloudy;73;NNW;8;61%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;77;SSE;6;82%

Snyder;Cloudy;74;S;6;54%

Sonora;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;73%

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;73;S;3;82%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;77;S;5;85%

Sweetwater;Cloudy;75;S;7;55%

Temple;Sunny;76;S;5;90%

Terrell;Sunny;76;SSE;5;87%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;75;ENE;1;88%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;72;E;5;93%

Vernon;Cloudy;78;S;3;67%

Victoria;Partly sunny;74;NNE;2;90%

Waco;Sunny;77;SSW;6;84%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;3;94%

Wharton;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;95%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;76;S;7;78%

Wink;Cloudy;78;SE;10;49%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;76;E;3;92%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather