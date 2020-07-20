TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Monday, July 20, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;7;68%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;75;SSE;5;58%
Alice;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;94%
Alpine;Clear;70;SSW;7;61%
Amarillo;Cloudy;68;SW;7;84%
Angleton;Cloudy;76;N;5;93%
Arlington;Sunny;79;SSW;3;72%
Austin;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;75%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;93%
Bay;Partly sunny;75;N;3;97%
Beaumont;Cloudy;76;NNE;3;93%
Beeville;Partly sunny;75;N;5;100%
Borger;Cloudy;74;WSW;8;66%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;3;88%
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;77;S;5;72%
Brenham;Partly sunny;75;N;3;96%
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;76;S;3;77%
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;77;NNE;3;90%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;73;SE;5;83%
Burnet;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;76%
Canadian;Cloudy;70;ESE;6;87%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;82%
Childress;Cloudy;77;WNW;5;66%
Cleburne;Sunny;75;S;5;88%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%
Comanche;Mostly sunny;73;S;6;88%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;75;NNW;3;93%
Corsicana;Sunny;77;SSE;3;84%
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;75;E;5;96%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;7;93%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;81;S;6;68%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;76;Calm;2;85%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;78;S;6;81%
Decatur;Sunny;78;S;7;73%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;80;E;8;63%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;77;E;8;70%
Denton;Mostly sunny;79;SE;5;73%
Dryden;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;4;61%
Dumas;Cloudy;66;SW;16;86%
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;76;NE;2;85%
El Paso;Cloudy;79;N;2;44%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;88%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;2;95%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;77;SE;5;81%
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;77;S;5;81%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;80;S;7;71%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;79;S;5;76%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;74;Calm;0;86%
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;93%
Gainesville;Sunny;73;SSE;6;90%
Galveston;Cloudy;83;NE;7;79%
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;88%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;77;S;3;81%
Giddings;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;92%
Gilmer;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;84%
Granbury;Mostly sunny;78;SE;3;74%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;SSW;3;72%
Greenville;Sunny;77;Calm;0;89%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;69;NNE;14;65%
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;73;S;6;92%
Harlingen;Sunny;75;NNE;5;93%
Hearne;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;88%
Hebbronville;Showers;70;Calm;0;93%
Henderson;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
Hereford;Cloudy;71;Calm;9;73%
Hillsboro;Sunny;75;SE;6;99%
Hondo;Mostly sunny;74;E;3;84%
Houston;Cloudy;79;N;5;88%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;81;NNE;6;81%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;79;N;5;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;97%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;3;87%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;77;N;6;93%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;77;N;5;93%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;87%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;3;88%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;72;ESE;1;94%
Jasper;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;95%
Junction;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;76%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;87%
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;72;S;3;86%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;77;SE;5;81%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;77;SE;5;81%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;75;NNW;5;93%
La Grange;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;100%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;86%
Lancaster;Sunny;73;Calm;0;92%
Laredo;Cloudy;74;SE;5;92%
Llano;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;88%
Longview;Partly sunny;75;W;1;93%
Lubbock;Cloudy;73;NW;3;71%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;78;Calm;0;84%
Mcgregor;Sunny;74;SSE;3;87%
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;77;Calm;0;81%
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;74;SSE;5;95%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;5;51%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;5;51%
Midlothian;Sunny;73;Calm;0;91%
Mineola;Sunny;74;E;2;91%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;75;SE;7;84%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;74;Calm;0;94%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;84%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;77;S;8;47%
Orange;Cloudy;77;NE;3;92%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;77;N;6;90%
Palestine;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%
Pampa;Cloudy;71;SSW;6;77%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;70;ENE;5;77%
Paris;Sunny;74;ESE;5;90%
Pecos;Cloudy;76;E;9;53%
Perryton;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;85%
Plainview;Cloudy;71;WSW;12;71%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;92%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;79;NNW;1;93%
Port Isabel;Sunny;77;N;3;94%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;76;NNW;5;96%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;95%
Robstown;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;3;90%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;7;85%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;74;S;5;61%
San Antonio;Partly sunny;74;ENE;1;93%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;96%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;72;E;3;93%
Seminole;Cloudy;73;NNW;8;61%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;77;SSE;6;82%
Snyder;Cloudy;74;S;6;54%
Sonora;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;73%
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;73;S;3;82%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;77;S;5;85%
Sweetwater;Cloudy;75;S;7;55%
Temple;Sunny;76;S;5;90%
Terrell;Sunny;76;SSE;5;87%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;75;ENE;1;88%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;72;E;5;93%
Vernon;Cloudy;78;S;3;67%
Victoria;Partly sunny;74;NNE;2;90%
Waco;Sunny;77;SSW;6;84%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;3;94%
Wharton;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;95%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;76;S;7;78%
Wink;Cloudy;78;SE;10;49%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;76;E;3;92%
