TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;75;SSE;9;73%

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;74;SSE;7;64%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;5;93%

Alpine;Clear;73;Calm;0;54%

Amarillo;Cloudy;67;NW;2;85%

Angleton;Showers;76;Calm;0;97%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;3;94%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;78%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;78;NNE;6;86%

Bay;Thunderstorms;76;E;3;98%

Beaumont;Rain;75;ENE;4;98%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;3;100%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;78%

Bowie;Partly sunny;72;SE;3;95%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;76;SE;7;80%

Brenham;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;95%

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;92%

Brownsville;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;73;SE;3;83%

Burnet;Partly sunny;74;E;5;84%

Canadian;Partly sunny;68;ESE;6;85%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;73%

Childress;Cloudy;77;SSE;3;66%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;75;SE;9;94%

College Station;Cloudy;77;E;7;90%

Comanche;Mostly sunny;72;SE;5;100%

Conroe;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;79;ENE;7;87%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;63;W;12;90%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;79;SSE;6;78%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;5;87%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;8;93%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;6;88%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;83;E;8;67%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;80;E;7;72%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;7;83%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;3;65%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;14;94%

Edinburg;Partly sunny;77;ESE;1;85%

El Paso;Cloudy;76;SSW;3;56%

Ellington;Thunderstorms;77;S;3;94%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;70;ENE;3;100%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;8;87%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;75;SE;10;90%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;13;81%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;8;84%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;74;SE;5;92%

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;92%

Gainesville;Partly sunny;73;SE;5;92%

Galveston;Thunderstorms;77;W;6;90%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;88%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;75;E;3;94%

Giddings;Cloudy;77;ENE;5;91%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;97%

Graham;Partly sunny;73;SE;3;91%

Granbury;Mostly sunny;76;SE;6;83%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;3;94%

Greenville;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;5;52%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;74;SSE;7;94%

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;93%

Hearne;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;91%

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;71;ENE;3;92%

Henderson;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;92%

Hereford;Mostly sunny;67;Calm;1;88%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;E;3;76%

Houston;Rain;75;ESE;7;100%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Thunderstorms;78;SE;8;90%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Thunderstorms;75;ESE;7;100%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain;75;ESE;6;100%

Houston Clover;Thunderstorms;77;SE;6;90%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;76;ENE;6;87%

Houston Hull;Showers;77;ESE;7;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;76;E;8;93%

Huntsville;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;84%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;78;N;6;97%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;73;ESE;2;96%

Jasper;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;96%

Junction;Mostly sunny;77;E;3;76%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;78;E;7;80%

Kerrville;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;86%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;8;87%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;8;87%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;3;93%

La Grange;Cloudy;78;NNE;3;100%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;89%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;95%

Laredo;Cloudy;79;SSE;10;79%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%

Longview;Cloudy;75;NNE;1;92%

Lubbock;Cloudy;75;SSE;3;60%

Lufkin;Cloudy;75;E;5;93%

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;77;ESE;5;84%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;5;94%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;75;SE;5;90%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;98%

Midland;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;9;49%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;9;49%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;2;93%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;73;SE;8;90%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;94%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;75;E;3;94%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;84%

Odessa;Cloudy;80;S;8;44%

Orange;Cloudy;77;E;5;90%

Palacios;Showers;80;NE;5;93%

Palestine;Cloudy;75;E;5;100%

Pampa;Cloudy;68;E;8;85%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;68;E;3;88%

Paris;Partly sunny;72;ESE;7;93%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;77;E;8;44%

Perryton;Cloudy;67;ENE;8;88%

Plainview;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;68%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;86%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;80;WSW;3;87%

Port Isabel;Sunny;78;S;2;87%

Port Lavaca;Cloudy;79;W;5;97%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;3;87%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;3;93%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;3;90%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;88%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;76;S;5;68%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;2;90%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;3;90%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;5;94%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;54%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;86%

Snyder;Cloudy;76;SSE;9;60%

Sonora;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;78%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;6;86%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;72;ESE;5;95%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;76;SSE;13;63%

Temple;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;94%

Terrell;Partly sunny;74;E;3;93%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;1;90%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;76;ESE;3;92%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;5;74%

Victoria;Cloudy;77;N;3;92%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;76;E;3;87%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;85%

Wharton;Cloudy;76;ENE;7;92%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;74;ESE;16;88%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;12;46%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;1;82%

