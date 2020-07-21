TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;75;SSE;9;73%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;74;SSE;7;64%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;5;93%
Alpine;Clear;73;Calm;0;54%
Amarillo;Cloudy;67;NW;2;85%
Angleton;Showers;76;Calm;0;97%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;3;94%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;78%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;78;NNE;6;86%
Bay;Thunderstorms;76;E;3;98%
Beaumont;Rain;75;ENE;4;98%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;3;100%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;78%
Bowie;Partly sunny;72;SE;3;95%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;76;SE;7;80%
Brenham;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;95%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;92%
Brownsville;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;73;SE;3;83%
Burnet;Partly sunny;74;E;5;84%
Canadian;Partly sunny;68;ESE;6;85%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;73%
Childress;Cloudy;77;SSE;3;66%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;75;SE;9;94%
College Station;Cloudy;77;E;7;90%
Comanche;Mostly sunny;72;SE;5;100%
Conroe;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;79;ENE;7;87%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;63;W;12;90%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;79;SSE;6;78%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;5;87%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;8;93%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;6;88%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;83;E;8;67%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;80;E;7;72%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;7;83%
Dryden;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;3;65%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;14;94%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;77;ESE;1;85%
El Paso;Cloudy;76;SSW;3;56%
Ellington;Thunderstorms;77;S;3;94%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;70;ENE;3;100%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;8;87%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;75;SE;10;90%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;13;81%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;8;84%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;74;SE;5;92%
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;92%
Gainesville;Partly sunny;73;SE;5;92%
Galveston;Thunderstorms;77;W;6;90%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;88%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;75;E;3;94%
Giddings;Cloudy;77;ENE;5;91%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;97%
Graham;Partly sunny;73;SE;3;91%
Granbury;Mostly sunny;76;SE;6;83%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;3;94%
Greenville;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;5;52%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;74;SSE;7;94%
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;93%
Hearne;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;91%
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;71;ENE;3;92%
Henderson;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;92%
Hereford;Mostly sunny;67;Calm;1;88%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;E;3;76%
Houston;Rain;75;ESE;7;100%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Thunderstorms;78;SE;8;90%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Thunderstorms;75;ESE;7;100%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain;75;ESE;6;100%
Houston Clover;Thunderstorms;77;SE;6;90%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;76;ENE;6;87%
Houston Hull;Showers;77;ESE;7;93%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;76;E;8;93%
Huntsville;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;84%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;78;N;6;97%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;73;ESE;2;96%
Jasper;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;96%
Junction;Mostly sunny;77;E;3;76%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;78;E;7;80%
Kerrville;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;86%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;8;87%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;8;87%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;3;93%
La Grange;Cloudy;78;NNE;3;100%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;89%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;95%
Laredo;Cloudy;79;SSE;10;79%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%
Longview;Cloudy;75;NNE;1;92%
Lubbock;Cloudy;75;SSE;3;60%
Lufkin;Cloudy;75;E;5;93%
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;77;ESE;5;84%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;5;94%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;75;SE;5;90%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;98%
Midland;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;9;49%
Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;9;49%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;2;93%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;73;SE;8;90%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;94%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;75;E;3;94%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;84%
Odessa;Cloudy;80;S;8;44%
Orange;Cloudy;77;E;5;90%
Palacios;Showers;80;NE;5;93%
Palestine;Cloudy;75;E;5;100%
Pampa;Cloudy;68;E;8;85%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;68;E;3;88%
Paris;Partly sunny;72;ESE;7;93%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;77;E;8;44%
Perryton;Cloudy;67;ENE;8;88%
Plainview;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;68%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;86%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;80;WSW;3;87%
Port Isabel;Sunny;78;S;2;87%
Port Lavaca;Cloudy;79;W;5;97%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;3;87%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;3;93%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;3;90%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;88%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;76;S;5;68%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;2;90%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;3;90%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;5;94%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;54%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;86%
Snyder;Cloudy;76;SSE;9;60%
Sonora;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;78%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;6;86%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;72;ESE;5;95%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;76;SSE;13;63%
Temple;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;94%
Terrell;Partly sunny;74;E;3;93%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;1;90%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;76;ESE;3;92%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;5;74%
Victoria;Cloudy;77;N;3;92%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;76;E;3;87%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;85%
Wharton;Cloudy;76;ENE;7;92%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;74;ESE;16;88%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;12;46%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;1;82%
_____
