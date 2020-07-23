TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Thursday, July 23, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;75;SSE;6;81%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;6;73%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;77;NNE;3;93%
Alpine;Clear;69;Calm;0;62%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;69;S;4;81%
Angleton;Partly sunny;76;N;3;97%
Arlington;Partly sunny;77;S;3;99%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;81%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
Bay;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;98%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;78;NNE;3;88%
Beeville;Partly sunny;77;NNE;3;100%
Borger;Sunny;76;S;7;66%
Bowie;Partly sunny;74;SSE;3;95%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;5;75%
Brenham;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;98%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;87%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;7;83%
Burnet;Partly sunny;76;SSE;3;84%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;3;80%
Childress;Cloudy;73;SE;6;90%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;75;SE;6;100%
College Station;Partly sunny;77;ENE;5;96%
Comanche;Partly sunny;73;SE;5;100%
Conroe;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;96%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;78;SSE;5;90%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;79;ESE;5;93%
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;68;S;9;87%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;9;78%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;77;SSE;6;90%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;7;84%
Decatur;Partly sunny;75;ESE;3;90%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;83;E;8;60%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;9;67%
Denton;Partly sunny;79;SSE;5;84%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;4;69%
Dumas;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;89%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;1;84%
El Paso;Cloudy;74;NNE;3;65%
Ellington;Partly sunny;79;NNE;3;88%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;87%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;77;SE;8;90%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;79;SSE;7;81%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;78;SE;9;87%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;75;S;3;92%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;90%
Gainesville;Partly sunny;74;SE;5;97%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;84;ENE;6;76%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;94%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;87%
Giddings;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;94%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;98%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;88%
Granbury;Partly sunny;78;SE;5;83%
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;77;S;3;99%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;68;ENE;13;72%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;76;SSE;7;92%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;93%
Hearne;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;93%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;74;ENE;3;93%
Henderson;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;96%
Hereford;Partly sunny;70;Calm;3;85%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;76;SSE;5;100%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;E;3;81%
Houston;Partly sunny;77;NNE;5;100%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;79;NNW;5;90%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;77;NNE;5;100%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;79;NNE;3;87%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;90%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;77;N;3;96%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;5;93%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;90%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;98%
Jacksonville;Fog;75;E;1;98%
Jasper;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;98%
Junction;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;2;88%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;6;84%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;87%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;87%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;90%
La Grange;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;100%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;93%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;95%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;79;E;9;83%
Llano;Partly sunny;77;SE;5;83%
Longview;Partly sunny;74;N;1;95%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;71;SE;3;87%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;93%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;3;84%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;75;SSE;5;93%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;5;90%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;75;SE;3;99%
Midland;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;3;69%
Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;3;69%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;100%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;75;E;2;93%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;75;SE;9;90%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;94%
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%
Odessa;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;5;61%
Orange;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;94%
Palacios;Partly sunny;78;N;5;92%
Palestine;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Pampa;Sunny;72;SSE;10;82%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;68;ENE;3;82%
Paris;Partly sunny;73;SE;3;96%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;76;E;9;58%
Perryton;Sunny;68;SE;7;91%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;3;90%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;91%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;3;89%
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;79;S;1;91%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;79;NNW;3;88%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%
Robstown;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;92%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;6;79%
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;71;SSE;4;89%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;70%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;2;88%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;76;ENE;5;100%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;5;100%
Seminole;Partly cloudy;71;E;3;78%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;6;91%
Snyder;Partly sunny;72;S;3;78%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;75;ESE;3;85%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;5;97%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;9;79%
Temple;Partly sunny;77;SE;7;96%
Terrell;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;93%
Tyler;Partly sunny;75;E;2;96%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;75;ENE;6;92%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;76;E;5;91%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;3;95%
Waco;Partly sunny;78;SE;6;84%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%
Wharton;Partly sunny;75;N;3;95%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;75;ESE;13;90%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;9;61%
Zapata;Cloudy;80;ESE;4;79%
