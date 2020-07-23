TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Thursday, July 23, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;75;SSE;6;81%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;6;73%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;77;NNE;3;93%

Alpine;Clear;69;Calm;0;62%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;69;S;4;81%

Angleton;Partly sunny;76;N;3;97%

Arlington;Partly sunny;77;S;3;99%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;81%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Bay;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;98%

Beaumont;Partly sunny;78;NNE;3;88%

Beeville;Partly sunny;77;NNE;3;100%

Borger;Sunny;76;S;7;66%

Bowie;Partly sunny;74;SSE;3;95%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;5;75%

Brenham;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;98%

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;87%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;7;83%

Burnet;Partly sunny;76;SSE;3;84%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;3;80%

Childress;Cloudy;73;SE;6;90%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;75;SE;6;100%

College Station;Partly sunny;77;ENE;5;96%

Comanche;Partly sunny;73;SE;5;100%

Conroe;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;96%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;78;SSE;5;90%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;79;ESE;5;93%

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;68;S;9;87%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;9;78%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;77;SSE;6;90%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;7;84%

Decatur;Partly sunny;75;ESE;3;90%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;83;E;8;60%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;9;67%

Denton;Partly sunny;79;SSE;5;84%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;4;69%

Dumas;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;89%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;1;84%

El Paso;Cloudy;74;NNE;3;65%

Ellington;Partly sunny;79;NNE;3;88%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;87%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;77;SE;8;90%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;79;SSE;7;81%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;78;SE;9;87%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;75;S;3;92%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;90%

Gainesville;Partly sunny;74;SE;5;97%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;84;ENE;6;76%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;94%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;87%

Giddings;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;94%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;98%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;88%

Granbury;Partly sunny;78;SE;5;83%

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;77;S;3;99%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;68;ENE;13;72%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;76;SSE;7;92%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;93%

Hearne;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;93%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;74;ENE;3;93%

Henderson;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;96%

Hereford;Partly sunny;70;Calm;3;85%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;76;SSE;5;100%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;E;3;81%

Houston;Partly sunny;77;NNE;5;100%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;79;NNW;5;90%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;77;NNE;5;100%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;79;NNE;3;87%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;90%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;77;N;3;96%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;5;93%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;90%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;98%

Jacksonville;Fog;75;E;1;98%

Jasper;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;98%

Junction;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;2;88%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;6;84%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;87%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;87%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;90%

La Grange;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;100%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;93%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;95%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;79;E;9;83%

Llano;Partly sunny;77;SE;5;83%

Longview;Partly sunny;74;N;1;95%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;71;SE;3;87%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;93%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;3;84%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;75;SSE;5;93%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;5;90%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;75;SE;3;99%

Midland;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;3;69%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;3;69%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;100%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;75;E;2;93%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;75;SE;9;90%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;94%

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;5;61%

Orange;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;94%

Palacios;Partly sunny;78;N;5;92%

Palestine;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Sunny;72;SSE;10;82%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;68;ENE;3;82%

Paris;Partly sunny;73;SE;3;96%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;76;E;9;58%

Perryton;Sunny;68;SE;7;91%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;3;90%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;91%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;3;89%

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;79;S;1;91%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;79;NNW;3;88%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%

Robstown;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;92%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;6;79%

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;71;SSE;4;89%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;70%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;2;88%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;76;ENE;5;100%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;5;100%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;71;E;3;78%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;6;91%

Snyder;Partly sunny;72;S;3;78%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;75;ESE;3;85%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;5;97%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;9;79%

Temple;Partly sunny;77;SE;7;96%

Terrell;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;93%

Tyler;Partly sunny;75;E;2;96%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;75;ENE;6;92%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;76;E;5;91%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;3;95%

Waco;Partly sunny;78;SE;6;84%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

Wharton;Partly sunny;75;N;3;95%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;75;ESE;13;90%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;9;61%

Zapata;Cloudy;80;ESE;4;79%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather