TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Saturday, August 1, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;65;S;3;80%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;67;Calm;0;74%

Alice;Cloudy;79;NW;8;76%

Alpine;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;57%

Amarillo;Sunny;69;SW;5;75%

Angleton;Thunderstorms;75;WNW;6;93%

Arlington;Sunny;77;ENE;5;64%

Austin;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;87%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;76;SSE;5;93%

Bay;Cloudy;75;ENE;5;96%

Beaumont;Showers;79;NW;3;86%

Beeville;Cloudy;81;Calm;0;94%

Borger;Sunny;68;WSW;3;72%

Bowie;Sunny;71;NNW;5;82%

Breckenridge;Sunny;70;Calm;0;74%

Brenham;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;98%

Bridgeport;Sunny;73;Calm;0;77%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;84;SSW;7;84%

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;56%

Burnet;Sunny;76;N;6;66%

Canadian;Sunny;67;Calm;0;84%

Castroville;Partly sunny;76;SW;7;85%

Childress;Sunny;69;Calm;0;70%

Cleburne;Sunny;75;NE;7;73%

College Station;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;93%

Comanche;Sunny;73;NNW;3;64%

Conroe;Rain;73;NW;3;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;79;WNW;7;97%

Corsicana;Sunny;74;N;5;78%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;7;90%

Dalhart;Sunny;64;N;3;77%

Dallas Love;Sunny;76;Calm;0;71%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;75;N;3;75%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;75;N;7;84%

Decatur;Sunny;74;Calm;0;76%

Del Rio;Partly sunny;76;E;8;79%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;74;E;4;71%

Denton;Sunny;71;Calm;0;86%

Dryden;Sunny;71;NE;3;63%

Dumas;Sunny;67;WSW;6;72%

Edinburg;Cloudy;83;SSW;3;82%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;81;NNE;4;42%

Ellington;Thunderstorms;73;SSE;5;94%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;76;NNW;3;88%

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;73;N;8;75%

Fort Worth;Sunny;72;NNW;6;81%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;72;NNW;6;81%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;78;NNW;5;66%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;72;N;5;82%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;73;Calm;0;86%

Gainesville;Sunny;73;Calm;0;81%

Galveston;Cloudy;78;W;10;84%

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;64%

Georgetown;Sunny;75;Calm;0;87%

Giddings;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;85%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;73;N;7;72%

Graham;Sunny;71;Calm;0;80%

Granbury;Sunny;74;WNW;5;70%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;77;ENE;5;64%

Greenville;Sunny;79;NNE;3;69%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;72;NNE;6;54%

Hamilton;Sunny;77;Calm;0;60%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;93%

Hearne;Mostly sunny;78;Calm;0;83%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;73;N;5;88%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;6;87%

Hereford;Sunny;70;Calm;3;61%

Hillsboro;Sunny;77;NE;8;73%

Hondo;Partly sunny;71;SSW;6;93%

Houston;Cloudy;75;SW;10;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Thunderstorms;76;Calm;0;84%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Thunderstorms;75;SW;10;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Thunderstorms;71;NW;13;100%

Houston Clover;Thunderstorms;75;WSW;6;87%

Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;73;Calm;0;87%

Houston Hull;Showers;73;SSE;3;96%

Houston Intercontinental;Showers;75;SSW;6;87%

Huntsville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;8;92%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;75;NE;3;91%

Jasper;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Junction;Sunny;72;Calm;0;87%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;74;WSW;3;86%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;3;86%

Killeen;Mostly sunny;73;N;8;75%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;73;N;8;75%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;81%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;86%

Lago Vista;Sunny;79;NE;5;76%

Lancaster;Sunny;77;E;3;66%

Laredo;Cloudy;69;ENE;10;100%

Llano;Sunny;79;Calm;0;64%

Longview;Partly sunny;74;NNW;3;84%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;75;E;4;50%

Lufkin;Cloudy;76;SSW;5;93%

Mcallen;Cloudy;81;N;3;87%

Mcgregor;Sunny;72;Calm;0;83%

Mckinney;Sunny;72;N;3;87%

Mesquite;Sunny;73;N;3;83%

Midland;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;54%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;54%

Midlothian;Sunny;76;NE;5;74%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;75;NNE;3;72%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;75;Calm;0;76%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;73;SE;3;100%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;87%

Odessa;Sunny;71;Calm;0;65%

Orange;Thunderstorms;76;NNW;6;90%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;81;WSW;5;93%

Palestine;Sunny;78;NE;7;79%

Pampa;Sunny;72;SW;8;63%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;68;W;3;72%

Paris;Sunny;72;NNW;6;83%

Pecos;Mostly sunny;76;NNE;7;54%

Perryton;Sunny;68;WNW;7;73%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;5;51%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;77;W;7;86%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;84;SW;5;79%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;81;S;4;87%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;81;SW;6;93%

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;84%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;87%

Rockport;Mostly sunny;81;Calm;0;84%

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;75;WNW;2;81%

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;71;W;3;70%

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;78;W;1;76%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;73;W;6;90%

San Marcos;Thunderstorms;81;W;12;78%

Seminole;Sunny;73;W;5;65%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;75;N;2;90%

Snyder;Sunny;72;N;6;65%

Sonora;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;77%

Stephenville;Sunny;74;N;5;69%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;76;NNE;3;71%

Sweetwater;Sunny;75;NNE;3;52%

Temple;Mostly sunny;74;NE;5;84%

Terrell;Mostly sunny;72;E;3;87%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;77;NE;3;71%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;5;78%

Vernon;Sunny;73;N;3;69%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;5;85%

Waco;Sunny;73;N;5;78%

Weslaco;Cloudy;81;SW;6;87%

Wharton;Showers;70;NNE;12;92%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;73;NNW;6;65%

Wink;Mostly sunny;74;NNE;6;63%

Zapata;Showers;76;NNE;6;95%

_____

