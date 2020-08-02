TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Cloudy;67;S;6;72%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;68;SSE;5;69%
Alice;Sunny;73;Calm;0;93%
Alpine;Clear;71;SW;8;51%
Amarillo;Sunny;66;WSW;3;71%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;5;96%
Arlington;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;60%
Austin;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;87%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;93%
Bay;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;98%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;74;NNW;2;92%
Beeville;Sunny;73;NNW;6;100%
Borger;Mostly sunny;71;S;3;56%
Bowie;Sunny;66;Calm;0;90%
Breckenridge;Sunny;66;Calm;0;80%
Brenham;Sunny;73;Calm;0;99%
Bridgeport;Sunny;63;Calm;0;100%
Brownsville;Cloudy;79;N;5;90%
Brownwood;Sunny;64;Calm;0;77%
Burnet;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;73%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;93%
Castroville;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%
Childress;Mostly sunny;70;E;3;65%
Cleburne;Sunny;70;N;5;77%
College Station;Sunny;75;SSE;5;93%
Comanche;Sunny;70;NW;3;72%
Conroe;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;96%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;74;NNW;5;93%
Corsicana;Sunny;72;S;5;87%
Cotulla;Clear;73;ESE;5;96%
Dalhart;Mostly clear;64;N;5;77%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;59%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;3;65%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;5;75%
Decatur;Sunny;73;Calm;0;67%
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;78;E;8;70%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;74;E;5;79%
Denton;Partly sunny;68;Calm;0;89%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;2;67%
Dumas;Partly sunny;58;W;5;86%
Edinburg;Cloudy;76;NNE;1;95%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;3;45%
Ellington;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;100%
Fort Hood;Sunny;74;Calm;0;68%
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;86%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;72;N;3;73%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;73;NW;3;77%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;65;Calm;0;92%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;69;Calm;0;93%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;91%
Galveston;Cloudy;81;NNW;5;81%
Gatesville;Sunny;68;Calm;0;72%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;83%
Giddings;Sunny;69;Calm;0;97%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;68;Calm;0;95%
Graham;Sunny;61;Calm;0;97%
Granbury;Sunny;67;Calm;0;82%
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;60%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;16;39%
Hamilton;Sunny;68;NNW;3;73%
Harlingen;Cloudy;77;NNE;3;96%
Hearne;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;69;ENE;3;91%
Henderson;Partly sunny;68;Calm;0;95%
Hereford;Clear;65;Calm;3;74%
Hillsboro;Sunny;69;Calm;0;77%
Hondo;Clear;71;NE;3;89%
Houston;Partly sunny;75;NNW;6;88%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;75;NNW;3;90%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;75;NNW;6;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;84%
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;72;NW;3;93%
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;73;N;5;96%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
Huntsville;Sunny;75;SSW;3;87%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;77;N;3;92%
Jacksonville;Sunny;67;ESE;1;94%
Jasper;Fog;71;Calm;0;99%
Junction;Partly cloudy;71;W;3;78%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;72;Calm;0;91%
Kerrville;Sunny;69;Calm;0;91%
Killeen;Sunny;74;Calm;0;68%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;74;Calm;0;68%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;73;Calm;1;96%
La Grange;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;75;SW;3;85%
Lancaster;Sunny;68;Calm;0;88%
Laredo;Mostly clear;76;ESE;2;87%
Llano;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;68%
Longview;Partly sunny;69;WNW;0;93%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;3;60%
Lufkin;Fog;70;Calm;0;96%
Mcallen;Cloudy;76;NNW;7;90%
Mcgregor;Sunny;70;Calm;0;81%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;89%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;67;Calm;0;95%
Midland;Clear;72;SE;6;51%
Midland Airpark;Clear;72;SE;6;51%
Midlothian;Sunny;67;Calm;0;90%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;68;E;1;90%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;67;N;3;81%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;92%
Nacogdoches;Sunny;66;Calm;0;100%
New Braunfels;Sunny;72;Calm;0;87%
Odessa;Clear;72;ESE;7;49%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;95%
Palacios;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;97%
Palestine;Sunny;71;Calm;0;98%
Pampa;Sunny;65;WSW;7;68%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;59;Calm;0;87%
Paris;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;83%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;42%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;7;78%
Plainview;Clear;67;SW;3;65%
Pleasanton;Sunny;71;Calm;0;95%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;80;NW;4;88%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;80;WSW;2;91%
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;77;N;3;89%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;72;Calm;0;90%
Robstown;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;92%
Rockport;Partly sunny;78;NW;6;90%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;69;S;2;92%
San Angelo;Clear;71;Calm;0;56%
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;72;W;1;92%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;69;Calm;0;100%
San Marcos;Sunny;71;S;3;96%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;68%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;82%
Snyder;Clear;71;SSE;6;62%
Sonora;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;77%
Stephenville;Sunny;67;Calm;0;84%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;70;Calm;0;93%
Sweetwater;Sunny;71;SE;7;56%
Temple;Mostly sunny;72;S;6;93%
Terrell;Sunny;69;Calm;0;83%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;71;ESE;2;86%
Uvalde;Cloudy;70;NE;6;100%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;80%
Victoria;Sunny;73;N;2;93%
Waco;Sunny;69;N;5;83%
Weslaco;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;94%
Wharton;Sunny;70;Calm;0;96%
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;77%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;73;E;6;49%
Zapata;Mostly clear;71;ENE;3;93%
