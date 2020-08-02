TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 2, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Cloudy;67;S;6;72%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;68;SSE;5;69%

Alice;Sunny;73;Calm;0;93%

Alpine;Clear;71;SW;8;51%

Amarillo;Sunny;66;WSW;3;71%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;5;96%

Arlington;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;60%

Austin;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;87%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;93%

Bay;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;98%

Beaumont;Partly sunny;74;NNW;2;92%

Beeville;Sunny;73;NNW;6;100%

Borger;Mostly sunny;71;S;3;56%

Bowie;Sunny;66;Calm;0;90%

Breckenridge;Sunny;66;Calm;0;80%

Brenham;Sunny;73;Calm;0;99%

Bridgeport;Sunny;63;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Cloudy;79;N;5;90%

Brownwood;Sunny;64;Calm;0;77%

Burnet;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;73%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;93%

Castroville;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%

Childress;Mostly sunny;70;E;3;65%

Cleburne;Sunny;70;N;5;77%

College Station;Sunny;75;SSE;5;93%

Comanche;Sunny;70;NW;3;72%

Conroe;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;96%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;74;NNW;5;93%

Corsicana;Sunny;72;S;5;87%

Cotulla;Clear;73;ESE;5;96%

Dalhart;Mostly clear;64;N;5;77%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;59%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;3;65%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;5;75%

Decatur;Sunny;73;Calm;0;67%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;78;E;8;70%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;74;E;5;79%

Denton;Partly sunny;68;Calm;0;89%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;2;67%

Dumas;Partly sunny;58;W;5;86%

Edinburg;Cloudy;76;NNE;1;95%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;3;45%

Ellington;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;100%

Fort Hood;Sunny;74;Calm;0;68%

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;86%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;72;N;3;73%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;73;NW;3;77%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;65;Calm;0;92%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;69;Calm;0;93%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;91%

Galveston;Cloudy;81;NNW;5;81%

Gatesville;Sunny;68;Calm;0;72%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;83%

Giddings;Sunny;69;Calm;0;97%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;68;Calm;0;95%

Graham;Sunny;61;Calm;0;97%

Granbury;Sunny;67;Calm;0;82%

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;60%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;16;39%

Hamilton;Sunny;68;NNW;3;73%

Harlingen;Cloudy;77;NNE;3;96%

Hearne;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;69;ENE;3;91%

Henderson;Partly sunny;68;Calm;0;95%

Hereford;Clear;65;Calm;3;74%

Hillsboro;Sunny;69;Calm;0;77%

Hondo;Clear;71;NE;3;89%

Houston;Partly sunny;75;NNW;6;88%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;75;NNW;3;90%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;75;NNW;6;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;84%

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;72;NW;3;93%

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;73;N;5;96%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Huntsville;Sunny;75;SSW;3;87%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;77;N;3;92%

Jacksonville;Sunny;67;ESE;1;94%

Jasper;Fog;71;Calm;0;99%

Junction;Partly cloudy;71;W;3;78%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;72;Calm;0;91%

Kerrville;Sunny;69;Calm;0;91%

Killeen;Sunny;74;Calm;0;68%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;74;Calm;0;68%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;73;Calm;1;96%

La Grange;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;75;SW;3;85%

Lancaster;Sunny;68;Calm;0;88%

Laredo;Mostly clear;76;ESE;2;87%

Llano;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;68%

Longview;Partly sunny;69;WNW;0;93%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;3;60%

Lufkin;Fog;70;Calm;0;96%

Mcallen;Cloudy;76;NNW;7;90%

Mcgregor;Sunny;70;Calm;0;81%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;89%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;67;Calm;0;95%

Midland;Clear;72;SE;6;51%

Midland Airpark;Clear;72;SE;6;51%

Midlothian;Sunny;67;Calm;0;90%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;68;E;1;90%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;67;N;3;81%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;92%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;66;Calm;0;100%

New Braunfels;Sunny;72;Calm;0;87%

Odessa;Clear;72;ESE;7;49%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;95%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;97%

Palestine;Sunny;71;Calm;0;98%

Pampa;Sunny;65;WSW;7;68%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;59;Calm;0;87%

Paris;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;83%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;42%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;7;78%

Plainview;Clear;67;SW;3;65%

Pleasanton;Sunny;71;Calm;0;95%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;80;NW;4;88%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;80;WSW;2;91%

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;77;N;3;89%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;72;Calm;0;90%

Robstown;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;92%

Rockport;Partly sunny;78;NW;6;90%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;69;S;2;92%

San Angelo;Clear;71;Calm;0;56%

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;72;W;1;92%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;69;Calm;0;100%

San Marcos;Sunny;71;S;3;96%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;68%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;82%

Snyder;Clear;71;SSE;6;62%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;77%

Stephenville;Sunny;67;Calm;0;84%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;70;Calm;0;93%

Sweetwater;Sunny;71;SE;7;56%

Temple;Mostly sunny;72;S;6;93%

Terrell;Sunny;69;Calm;0;83%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;71;ESE;2;86%

Uvalde;Cloudy;70;NE;6;100%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;80%

Victoria;Sunny;73;N;2;93%

Waco;Sunny;69;N;5;83%

Weslaco;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;94%

Wharton;Sunny;70;Calm;0;96%

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;77%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;73;E;6;49%

Zapata;Mostly clear;71;ENE;3;93%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather