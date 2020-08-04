TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Tuesday, August 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly sunny;72;SE;9;78%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;74;SSE;6;63%
Alice;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;96%
Alpine;Sunny;76;WSW;6;37%
Amarillo;Sunny;68;SSE;10;80%
Angleton;Sunny;79;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Sunny;75;NNE;3;60%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;81%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;3;81%
Bay;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;89%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;1;95%
Beeville;Mostly sunny;78;Calm;0;100%
Borger;Sunny;70;SE;16;65%
Bowie;Partly sunny;74;SE;3;62%
Breckenridge;Sunny;76;ESE;10;65%
Brenham;Partly sunny;80;W;3;83%
Bridgeport;Sunny;75;E;9;58%
Brownsville;Sunny;79;Calm;0;93%
Brownwood;Sunny;79;SE;8;60%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%
Canadian;Sunny;67;SE;8;71%
Castroville;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;91%
Childress;Mostly sunny;70;SE;12;72%
Cleburne;Sunny;75;ENE;7;68%
College Station;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;84%
Comanche;Sunny;75;SE;8;73%
Conroe;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;84%
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;97%
Corsicana;Sunny;76;NE;5;66%
Cotulla;Sunny;78;Calm;0;90%
Dalhart;Sunny;66;SSE;8;77%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;77;E;5;51%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;76;ENE;7;57%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;75;NE;5;63%
Decatur;Sunny;73;ENE;8;64%
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;77;E;7;76%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;75;ESE;8;79%
Denton;Mostly sunny;73;E;3;65%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;73;ENE;2;72%
Dumas;Sunny;65;SE;15;82%
Edinburg;Sunny;80;ESE;2;92%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;83;SE;3;36%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;6;83%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;74;SSE;3;100%
Fort Hood;Sunny;75;N;5;80%
Fort Worth;Sunny;75;ENE;7;59%
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;75;ENE;5;61%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;81;NE;5;51%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;72;N;5;82%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;72;E;6;67%
Galveston;Mostly sunny;83;W;7;82%
Gatesville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;73%
Georgetown;Sunny;75;W;3;84%
Giddings;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;77%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;69%
Graham;Mostly sunny;76;E;7;60%
Granbury;Sunny;77;E;8;60%
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;75;NNE;3;60%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;60%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;73;W;9;45%
Hamilton;Sunny;78;E;8;59%
Harlingen;Sunny;78;E;5;96%
Hearne;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;77%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;3;95%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;3;73%
Hereford;Sunny;70;Calm;6;75%
Hillsboro;Sunny;77;ENE;10;60%
Hondo;Sunny;73;Calm;0;87%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;WNW;3;73%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;80;WNW;9;84%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;81;WNW;3;73%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;80;W;5;89%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;3;84%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;5;78%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;3;87%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;W;6;73%
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;77;SW;3;78%
Ingleside;Sunny;83;N;3;98%
Jacksonville;Sunny;74;NE;2;82%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;79%
Junction;Sunny;72;Calm;0;83%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;87%
Killeen;Sunny;75;N;5;80%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;75;N;5;80%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;79;N;3;85%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;88%
Lancaster;Sunny;76;ENE;5;59%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;78;ESE;3;79%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;83%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;76;N;2;71%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;76;SSE;5;64%
Lufkin;Sunny;77;Calm;0;76%
Mcallen;Sunny;78;E;6;92%
Mcgregor;Sunny;73;N;7;80%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;72;N;3;68%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;73%
Midland;Mostly sunny;75;SSE;9;61%
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;75;SSE;9;61%
Midlothian;Sunny;76;ENE;6;64%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;3;60%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;73;SE;5;73%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;75;Calm;0;65%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;90%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;78;NE;5;84%
Odessa;Partly sunny;73;SSE;9;61%
Orange;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;80%
Palacios;Mostly sunny;80;NNW;3;93%
Palestine;Sunny;79;ENE;3;63%
Pampa;Sunny;67;SE;22;73%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;68;SE;16;68%
Paris;Sunny;72;NNE;8;68%
Pecos;Sunny;75;SSE;5;50%
Perryton;Sunny;64;SE;15;76%
Plainview;Partly sunny;67;E;7;83%
Pleasanton;Sunny;78;ESE;3;86%
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;82;SW;3;84%
Port Isabel;Sunny;80;SSE;1;87%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;91%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;76;N;7;91%
Robstown;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;88%
Rockport;Sunny;79;W;3;87%
Rocksprings;Sunny;74;SSE;8;84%
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;67;Calm;0;86%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;1;91%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%
San Marcos;Cloudy;75;NNE;7;96%
Seminole;Cloudy;72;SSE;3;68%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;72;NE;5;64%
Snyder;Sunny;74;SE;8;67%
Sonora;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;77%
Stephenville;Sunny;76;E;8;61%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;5;60%
Sweetwater;Sunny;78;SSE;7;58%
Temple;Mostly sunny;73;NW;6;96%
Terrell;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;3;73%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;79;NE;3;62%
Uvalde;Sunny;75;E;8;85%
Vernon;Mostly sunny;72;ESE;10;63%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;79;W;1;86%
Waco;Sunny;75;NNE;7;70%
Weslaco;Sunny;80;SE;3;85%
Wharton;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;86%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;69;E;5;72%
Wink;Mostly sunny;75;SE;10;57%
Zapata;Sunny;80;SSE;4;84%
