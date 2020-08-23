TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;78;SE;12;59%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;80;ESE;6;45%

Alice;Clear;77;Calm;0;81%

Alpine;Clear;79;SSE;14;41%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;6;53%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;52%

Austin;Clear;80;SE;3;61%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;87%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;91%

Beaumont;Cloudy;77;S;3;85%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;5;96%

Borger;Mostly clear;84;SSE;12;40%

Bowie;Clear;72;Calm;0;59%

Breckenridge;Mostly clear;80;SE;3;47%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%

Bridgeport;Clear;69;Calm;0;68%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;82;E;5;79%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;5;64%

Burnet;Clear;76;SE;3;68%

Canadian;Clear;80;S;10;44%

Castroville;Clear;77;Calm;0;64%

Childress;Clear;79;SE;10;46%

Cleburne;Mostly clear;81;SE;9;53%

College Station;Clear;77;Calm;0;73%

Comanche;Clear;75;SSE;6;61%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;83;E;12;76%

Corsicana;Clear;80;ESE;6;66%

Cotulla;Mostly clear;81;ESE;9;53%

Dalhart;Mostly clear;77;SSE;9;46%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;8;49%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;82;S;10;54%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;12;50%

Decatur;Clear;77;ENE;5;50%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;89;ESE;12;38%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;87;ESE;14;39%

Denton;Partly cloudy;84;E;8;40%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;5;40%

Dumas;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;56%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;81;E;2;77%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;3;23%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;75;N;1;87%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;89%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;79;SSE;6;60%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;83;SE;15;45%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;84;ENE;6;44%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;83;SE;13;45%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;78;SSE;7;60%

Fredericksburg;Clear;73;Calm;0;65%

Gainesville;Clear;76;Calm;0;54%

Galveston;Cloudy;85;Calm;0;67%

Gatesville;Clear;77;Calm;0;69%

Georgetown;Clear;79;SE;5;68%

Giddings;Clear;78;Calm;0;74%

Gilmer;Clear;76;Calm;0;73%

Graham;Clear;75;E;3;52%

Granbury;Mostly clear;82;ESE;6;48%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;52%

Greenville;Clear;79;Calm;0;60%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;80;ENE;9;29%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;76;S;6;64%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;79;E;3;84%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;78%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;8;73%

Henderson;Clear;78;Calm;0;71%

Hereford;Mostly clear;77;SSE;8;48%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;9;57%

Hondo;Clear;77;E;3;63%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;69%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;69%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;78%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;75;NNW;3;78%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;79%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;7;82%

Jacksonville;Clear;71;ENE;1;87%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;3;74%

Junction;Partly cloudy;83;SE;8;52%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;79;ESE;7;63%

Kerrville;Mostly clear;74;ESE;5;69%

Killeen;Mostly clear;79;SSE;6;60%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;79;SSE;6;60%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;79;E;7;78%

La Grange;Mostly clear;75;E;3;80%

Lago Vista;Clear;75;Calm;0;71%

Lancaster;Clear;76;Calm;0;69%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;10;60%

Llano;Mostly clear;75;E;5;73%

Longview;Mostly clear;77;ENE;2;72%

Lubbock;Clear;80;ESE;7;49%

Lufkin;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;87%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;83;E;8;69%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;53%

Mckinney;Clear;79;E;6;51%

Mesquite;Clear;75;SE;5;71%

Midland;Partly cloudy;86;SE;13;34%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;86;SE;13;34%

Midlothian;Clear;77;Calm;0;67%

Mineola;Clear;74;ENE;2;70%

Mineral Wells;Clear;77;SSE;5;55%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;76;Calm;0;78%

Nacogdoches;Clear;71;Calm;0;96%

New Braunfels;Clear;75;Calm;0;75%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;12;30%

Orange;Cloudy;80;SW;3;77%

Palacios;Cloudy;77;NE;6;84%

Palestine;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;92%

Pampa;Clear;79;SE;14;47%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;14;47%

Paris;Clear;74;E;7;76%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;15;34%

Perryton;Clear;73;S;8;56%

Plainview;Clear;73;SSE;8;58%

Pleasanton;Clear;76;Calm;0;78%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;E;7;75%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;84;E;7;71%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;79;E;8;86%

Randolph AFB;Clear;75;E;3;78%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;3;79%

Rockport;Clear;83;E;9;71%

Rocksprings;Clear;78;SE;6;57%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;10;48%

San Antonio;Clear;77;E;2;68%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly clear;75;ESE;5;73%

San Marcos;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%

Seminole;Mostly clear;82;ESE;8;39%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;80;ESE;8;54%

Snyder;Clear;81;SE;6;46%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;39%

Stephenville;Clear;77;Calm;0;55%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;79;SE;7;65%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;8;48%

Temple;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;13;55%

Terrell;Clear;79;Calm;0;61%

Tyler;Mostly clear;77;ENE;1;69%

Uvalde;Clear;78;ESE;7;57%

Vernon;Clear;78;SE;3;44%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;73;NE;3;80%

Waco;Clear;79;SE;5;55%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;76%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;72;ESE;3;80%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;8;50%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;12;32%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;10;70%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather