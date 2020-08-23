TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 23, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;78;SE;12;59%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;80;ESE;6;45%
Alice;Clear;77;Calm;0;81%
Alpine;Clear;79;SSE;14;41%
Amarillo;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;6;53%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;52%
Austin;Clear;80;SE;3;61%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;87%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;91%
Beaumont;Cloudy;77;S;3;85%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;5;96%
Borger;Mostly clear;84;SSE;12;40%
Bowie;Clear;72;Calm;0;59%
Breckenridge;Mostly clear;80;SE;3;47%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%
Bridgeport;Clear;69;Calm;0;68%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;82;E;5;79%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;5;64%
Burnet;Clear;76;SE;3;68%
Canadian;Clear;80;S;10;44%
Castroville;Clear;77;Calm;0;64%
Childress;Clear;79;SE;10;46%
Cleburne;Mostly clear;81;SE;9;53%
College Station;Clear;77;Calm;0;73%
Comanche;Clear;75;SSE;6;61%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;83;E;12;76%
Corsicana;Clear;80;ESE;6;66%
Cotulla;Mostly clear;81;ESE;9;53%
Dalhart;Mostly clear;77;SSE;9;46%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;8;49%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;82;S;10;54%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;12;50%
Decatur;Clear;77;ENE;5;50%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;89;ESE;12;38%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;87;ESE;14;39%
Denton;Partly cloudy;84;E;8;40%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;5;40%
Dumas;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;56%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;81;E;2;77%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;3;23%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;75;N;1;87%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;89%
Fort Hood;Mostly clear;79;SSE;6;60%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;83;SE;15;45%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;84;ENE;6;44%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;83;SE;13;45%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;78;SSE;7;60%
Fredericksburg;Clear;73;Calm;0;65%
Gainesville;Clear;76;Calm;0;54%
Galveston;Cloudy;85;Calm;0;67%
Gatesville;Clear;77;Calm;0;69%
Georgetown;Clear;79;SE;5;68%
Giddings;Clear;78;Calm;0;74%
Gilmer;Clear;76;Calm;0;73%
Graham;Clear;75;E;3;52%
Granbury;Mostly clear;82;ESE;6;48%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;52%
Greenville;Clear;79;Calm;0;60%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;80;ENE;9;29%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;76;S;6;64%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;79;E;3;84%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;78%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;8;73%
Henderson;Clear;78;Calm;0;71%
Hereford;Mostly clear;77;SSE;8;48%
Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;9;57%
Hondo;Clear;77;E;3;63%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;69%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;69%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;78%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;75;NNW;3;78%
Huntsville;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;79%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;7;82%
Jacksonville;Clear;71;ENE;1;87%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;3;74%
Junction;Partly cloudy;83;SE;8;52%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;79;ESE;7;63%
Kerrville;Mostly clear;74;ESE;5;69%
Killeen;Mostly clear;79;SSE;6;60%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;79;SSE;6;60%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;79;E;7;78%
La Grange;Mostly clear;75;E;3;80%
Lago Vista;Clear;75;Calm;0;71%
Lancaster;Clear;76;Calm;0;69%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;10;60%
Llano;Mostly clear;75;E;5;73%
Longview;Mostly clear;77;ENE;2;72%
Lubbock;Clear;80;ESE;7;49%
Lufkin;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;87%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;83;E;8;69%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;53%
Mckinney;Clear;79;E;6;51%
Mesquite;Clear;75;SE;5;71%
Midland;Partly cloudy;86;SE;13;34%
Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;86;SE;13;34%
Midlothian;Clear;77;Calm;0;67%
Mineola;Clear;74;ENE;2;70%
Mineral Wells;Clear;77;SSE;5;55%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;76;Calm;0;78%
Nacogdoches;Clear;71;Calm;0;96%
New Braunfels;Clear;75;Calm;0;75%
Odessa;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;12;30%
Orange;Cloudy;80;SW;3;77%
Palacios;Cloudy;77;NE;6;84%
Palestine;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;92%
Pampa;Clear;79;SE;14;47%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;14;47%
Paris;Clear;74;E;7;76%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;15;34%
Perryton;Clear;73;S;8;56%
Plainview;Clear;73;SSE;8;58%
Pleasanton;Clear;76;Calm;0;78%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;E;7;75%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;84;E;7;71%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;79;E;8;86%
Randolph AFB;Clear;75;E;3;78%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;3;79%
Rockport;Clear;83;E;9;71%
Rocksprings;Clear;78;SE;6;57%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;10;48%
San Antonio;Clear;77;E;2;68%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly clear;75;ESE;5;73%
San Marcos;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%
Seminole;Mostly clear;82;ESE;8;39%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;80;ESE;8;54%
Snyder;Clear;81;SE;6;46%
Sonora;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;39%
Stephenville;Clear;77;Calm;0;55%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;79;SE;7;65%
Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;8;48%
Temple;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;13;55%
Terrell;Clear;79;Calm;0;61%
Tyler;Mostly clear;77;ENE;1;69%
Uvalde;Clear;78;ESE;7;57%
Vernon;Clear;78;SE;3;44%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;73;NE;3;80%
Waco;Clear;79;SE;5;55%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;76%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;72;ESE;3;80%
Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;8;50%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;12;32%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;10;70%
