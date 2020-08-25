TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM CDT Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;95;N;7;23%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;21%
Alice;Sunny;98;E;7;33%
Alpine;Partly sunny;87;ENE;5;22%
Amarillo;Sunny;94;SSE;6;21%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;93;ENE;9;49%
Arlington;Partly sunny;97;E;9;29%
Austin;Mostly sunny;98;ESE;6;27%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;96;ENE;8;33%
Bay;Cloudy;92;E;6;51%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;89;NNE;6;71%
Beeville;Partly sunny;97;E;7;38%
Borger;Sunny;95;SSE;8;20%
Bowie;Partly sunny;93;ENE;6;34%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;97;ESE;3;23%
Brenham;Sunny;98;E;6;37%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;95;ENE;7;30%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;89;NE;8;66%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;93;E;6;25%
Burnet;Mostly sunny;91;E;3;36%
Canadian;Sunny;93;SE;10;23%
Castroville;Sunny;100;E;7;21%
Childress;Sunny;92;SE;9;26%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;95;E;14;31%
College Station;Sunny;99;NE;14;30%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;93;E;5;31%
Conroe;Mostly sunny;95;ENE;9;43%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;95;SE;10;46%
Corsicana;Sunny;96;E;8;38%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;100;E;13;28%
Dalhart;Sunny;95;S;12;17%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;98;E;10;32%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;96;E;10;33%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;94;E;6;38%
Decatur;Partly sunny;94;E;10;33%
Del Rio;Partly sunny;99;N;6;28%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;98;ESE;8;27%
Denton;Mostly sunny;95;ESE;9;34%
Dryden;Sunny;93;ENE;7;22%
Dumas;Sunny;92;SSE;10;19%
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;89;ENE;5;52%
El Paso;Sunny;92;SE;6;19%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;93;NNE;7;49%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;84;SE;3;68%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;96;ENE;5;34%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;94;ENE;10;35%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;96;E;9;34%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;96;N;7;32%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;93;NE;5;33%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;92;E;5;25%
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;35%
Galveston;Mostly sunny;93;N;13;57%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;95;NE;9;31%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;95;NNE;8;34%
Giddings;Mostly sunny;100;ENE;7;29%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;91;NNE;8;47%
Graham;Sunny;95;E;8;26%
Granbury;Mostly sunny;97;ENE;6;26%
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;97;E;9;29%
Greenville;Partly sunny;95;E;6;31%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;84;ENE;18;21%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;96;E;6;27%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;93;NNE;16;53%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;100;E;8;32%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;94;ENE;9;33%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;92;E;8;47%
Hereford;Sunny;94;SE;9;14%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;97;ENE;10;34%
Hondo;Sunny;99;E;9;25%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;12;48%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;95;ENE;12;43%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;12;48%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;9;56%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;94;ENE;12;45%
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;94;N;6;40%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;97;NE;14;39%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;96;NE;16;45%
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;97;E;6;38%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;92;SE;9;51%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;92;ENE;6;49%
Jasper;Cloudy;86;NNE;7;71%
Junction;Partly sunny;97;NE;13;26%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;98;ENE;5;27%
Kerrville;Sunny;96;NE;8;23%
Killeen;Partly sunny;96;ENE;5;34%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;96;ENE;5;35%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;94;E;8;43%
La Grange;Mostly sunny;101;ENE;6;30%
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;94;ENE;5;32%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;95;NE;7;33%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;97;Calm;0;38%
Llano;Mostly sunny;97;E;12;26%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;91;NE;6;50%
Lubbock;Sunny;91;ESE;6;22%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;91;NE;13;51%
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;91;NNE;12;59%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;97;ENE;15;34%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;97;ENE;12;34%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;93;NNE;3;33%
Midland;Sunny;93;Calm;0;20%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;93;Calm;0;20%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;35%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;92;ENE;6;40%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;95;SE;8;31%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;93;Calm;0;44%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;89;ENE;8;54%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;99;E;6;27%
Odessa;Mostly sunny;93;S;12;20%
Orange;Cloudy;82;NE;6;86%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;96;NNE;10;43%
Palestine;Mostly sunny;94;ENE;6;43%
Pampa;Sunny;93;S;14;17%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;95;SSE;15;16%
Paris;Sunny;93;ESE;12;45%
Pecos;Sunny;96;ESE;12;17%
Perryton;Sunny;92;S;13;17%
Plainview;Mostly sunny;89;SE;7;22%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;98;NNE;7;29%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;7;58%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;89;NNE;9;67%
Port Lavaca;Cloudy;96;ESE;8;52%
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;96;NE;4;33%
Robstown;Cloudy;87;SE;8;52%
Rockport;Sunny;91;SE;9;53%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;88;ENE;6;33%
San Angelo;Sunny;97;ENE;12;23%
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;99;NE;4;23%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;96;N;9;29%
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;97;N;6;31%
Seminole;Partly sunny;93;ESE;9;20%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;95;NE;10;33%
Snyder;Partly sunny;94;E;7;21%
Sonora;Mostly sunny;93;Calm;0;24%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;94;Calm;0;27%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;94;ENE;12;36%
Sweetwater;Sunny;94;ENE;9;19%
Temple;Mostly sunny;96;NE;10;33%
Terrell;Mostly sunny;95;ENE;12;36%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;92;E;6;45%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;98;ESE;8;26%
Vernon;Sunny;95;ESE;10;26%
Victoria;Partly sunny;98;NE;6;34%
Waco;Partly sunny;97;E;7;30%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;90;NE;9;55%
Wharton;Sunny;97;NE;8;28%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;94;ESE;8;29%
Wink;Sunny;95;W;12;19%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;90;ESE;6;51%
_____
