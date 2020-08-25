TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM CDT Tuesday, August 25, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;95;N;7;23%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;21%

Alice;Sunny;98;E;7;33%

Alpine;Partly sunny;87;ENE;5;22%

Amarillo;Sunny;94;SSE;6;21%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;93;ENE;9;49%

Arlington;Partly sunny;97;E;9;29%

Austin;Mostly sunny;98;ESE;6;27%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;96;ENE;8;33%

Bay;Cloudy;92;E;6;51%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;89;NNE;6;71%

Beeville;Partly sunny;97;E;7;38%

Borger;Sunny;95;SSE;8;20%

Bowie;Partly sunny;93;ENE;6;34%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;97;ESE;3;23%

Brenham;Sunny;98;E;6;37%

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;95;ENE;7;30%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;89;NE;8;66%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;93;E;6;25%

Burnet;Mostly sunny;91;E;3;36%

Canadian;Sunny;93;SE;10;23%

Castroville;Sunny;100;E;7;21%

Childress;Sunny;92;SE;9;26%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;95;E;14;31%

College Station;Sunny;99;NE;14;30%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;93;E;5;31%

Conroe;Mostly sunny;95;ENE;9;43%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;95;SE;10;46%

Corsicana;Sunny;96;E;8;38%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;100;E;13;28%

Dalhart;Sunny;95;S;12;17%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;98;E;10;32%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;96;E;10;33%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;94;E;6;38%

Decatur;Partly sunny;94;E;10;33%

Del Rio;Partly sunny;99;N;6;28%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;98;ESE;8;27%

Denton;Mostly sunny;95;ESE;9;34%

Dryden;Sunny;93;ENE;7;22%

Dumas;Sunny;92;SSE;10;19%

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;89;ENE;5;52%

El Paso;Sunny;92;SE;6;19%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;93;NNE;7;49%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;84;SE;3;68%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;96;ENE;5;34%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;94;ENE;10;35%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;96;E;9;34%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;96;N;7;32%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;93;NE;5;33%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;92;E;5;25%

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;35%

Galveston;Mostly sunny;93;N;13;57%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;95;NE;9;31%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;95;NNE;8;34%

Giddings;Mostly sunny;100;ENE;7;29%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;91;NNE;8;47%

Graham;Sunny;95;E;8;26%

Granbury;Mostly sunny;97;ENE;6;26%

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;97;E;9;29%

Greenville;Partly sunny;95;E;6;31%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;84;ENE;18;21%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;96;E;6;27%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;93;NNE;16;53%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;100;E;8;32%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;94;ENE;9;33%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;92;E;8;47%

Hereford;Sunny;94;SE;9;14%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;97;ENE;10;34%

Hondo;Sunny;99;E;9;25%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;12;48%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;95;ENE;12;43%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;12;48%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;9;56%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;94;ENE;12;45%

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;94;N;6;40%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;97;NE;14;39%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;96;NE;16;45%

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;97;E;6;38%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;92;SE;9;51%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;92;ENE;6;49%

Jasper;Cloudy;86;NNE;7;71%

Junction;Partly sunny;97;NE;13;26%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;98;ENE;5;27%

Kerrville;Sunny;96;NE;8;23%

Killeen;Partly sunny;96;ENE;5;34%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;96;ENE;5;35%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;94;E;8;43%

La Grange;Mostly sunny;101;ENE;6;30%

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;94;ENE;5;32%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;95;NE;7;33%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;97;Calm;0;38%

Llano;Mostly sunny;97;E;12;26%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;91;NE;6;50%

Lubbock;Sunny;91;ESE;6;22%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;91;NE;13;51%

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;91;NNE;12;59%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;97;ENE;15;34%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;97;ENE;12;34%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;93;NNE;3;33%

Midland;Sunny;93;Calm;0;20%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;93;Calm;0;20%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;35%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;92;ENE;6;40%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;95;SE;8;31%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;93;Calm;0;44%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;89;ENE;8;54%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;99;E;6;27%

Odessa;Mostly sunny;93;S;12;20%

Orange;Cloudy;82;NE;6;86%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;96;NNE;10;43%

Palestine;Mostly sunny;94;ENE;6;43%

Pampa;Sunny;93;S;14;17%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;95;SSE;15;16%

Paris;Sunny;93;ESE;12;45%

Pecos;Sunny;96;ESE;12;17%

Perryton;Sunny;92;S;13;17%

Plainview;Mostly sunny;89;SE;7;22%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;98;NNE;7;29%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;7;58%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;89;NNE;9;67%

Port Lavaca;Cloudy;96;ESE;8;52%

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;96;NE;4;33%

Robstown;Cloudy;87;SE;8;52%

Rockport;Sunny;91;SE;9;53%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;88;ENE;6;33%

San Angelo;Sunny;97;ENE;12;23%

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;99;NE;4;23%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;96;N;9;29%

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;97;N;6;31%

Seminole;Partly sunny;93;ESE;9;20%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;95;NE;10;33%

Snyder;Partly sunny;94;E;7;21%

Sonora;Mostly sunny;93;Calm;0;24%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;94;Calm;0;27%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;94;ENE;12;36%

Sweetwater;Sunny;94;ENE;9;19%

Temple;Mostly sunny;96;NE;10;33%

Terrell;Mostly sunny;95;ENE;12;36%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;92;E;6;45%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;98;ESE;8;26%

Vernon;Sunny;95;ESE;10;26%

Victoria;Partly sunny;98;NE;6;34%

Waco;Partly sunny;97;E;7;30%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;90;NE;9;55%

Wharton;Sunny;97;NE;8;28%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;94;ESE;8;29%

Wink;Sunny;95;W;12;19%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;90;ESE;6;51%

