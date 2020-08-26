TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;78;SSE;5;63%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;74;Calm;0;58%
Alice;Sunny;87;N;6;62%
Alpine;Sunny;70;WSW;3;50%
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;68;SSE;7;62%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;81;NE;10;90%
Arlington;Sunny;79;Calm;0;69%
Austin;Sunny;79;NE;3;73%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;82;NNE;9;73%
Bay;Cloudy;80;NE;9;94%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;79;NE;7;91%
Beeville;Partly sunny;84;N;3;82%
Borger;Mostly sunny;73;S;12;54%
Bowie;Sunny;77;Calm;0;77%
Breckenridge;Sunny;76;Calm;0;68%
Brenham;Showers;80;E;5;91%
Bridgeport;Sunny;79;Calm;0;72%
Brownsville;Sunny;78;NW;6;86%
Brownwood;Sunny;79;ESE;5;64%
Burnet;Sunny;75;NE;6;78%
Canadian;Sunny;76;S;9;60%
Castroville;Sunny;79;Calm;0;66%
Childress;Sunny;75;Calm;0;61%
Cleburne;Sunny;81;E;5;73%
College Station;Rain;78;ENE;5;96%
Comanche;Sunny;76;Calm;0;73%
Conroe;Cloudy;81;E;7;83%
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;81;N;8;78%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;80;E;6;84%
Cotulla;Sunny;83;Calm;0;64%
Dalhart;Sunny;66;SSW;9;63%
Dallas Love;Sunny;80;ESE;5;76%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;79;E;5;73%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;79;E;3;81%
Decatur;Sunny;78;E;3;74%
Del Rio;Sunny;78;Calm;0;55%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;75;NE;7;58%
Denton;Sunny;76;Calm;0;81%
Dryden;Sunny;75;NW;2;45%
Dumas;Sunny;67;SSE;10;58%
Edinburg;Sunny;81;NNW;2;69%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;78;ESE;4;36%
Ellington;Cloudy;81;NE;12;88%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;77;NNW;5;84%
Fort Hood;Sunny;76;N;5;77%
Fort Worth;Sunny;78;E;6;78%
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;80;E;5;73%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;83;ESE;3;65%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;73;Calm;0;88%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;73;Calm;0;78%
Gainesville;Sunny;78;Calm;0;77%
Galveston;Rain;82;NE;16;90%
Gatesville;Sunny;77;N;3;73%
Georgetown;Sunny;76;N;6;81%
Giddings;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;91%
Gilmer;Cloudy;79;E;3;85%
Graham;Sunny;79;Calm;0;72%
Granbury;Sunny;79;Calm;0;70%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;Calm;0;69%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;81;ENE;3;78%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;SE;7;40%
Hamilton;Sunny;78;Calm;0;73%
Harlingen;Sunny;76;NW;3;93%
Hearne;Rain;76;E;8;91%
Hebbronville;Sunny;82;N;5;64%
Henderson;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;89%
Hereford;Sunny;70;SW;6;49%
Hillsboro;Sunny;78;ENE;5;79%
Hondo;Sunny;72;NNE;7;73%
Houston;Cloudy;79;E;13;94%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;83;ENE;14;82%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;79;E;13;94%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;80;NE;7;97%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;82;NE;9;84%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;80;ENE;6;84%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;82;NE;8;87%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;81;ENE;10;87%
Huntsville;Cloudy;81;E;5;84%
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;85;N;12;77%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;80;ESE;3;88%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;81;ENE;8;91%
Junction;Sunny;66;WNW;3;74%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;78;N;3;74%
Kerrville;Sunny;76;Calm;0;69%
Killeen;Sunny;76;N;5;77%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;76;N;5;77%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;81%
La Grange;Showers;79;Calm;0;97%
Lago Vista;Sunny;77;N;6;80%
Lancaster;Sunny;80;ESE;5;76%
Laredo;Partly sunny;78;NNW;7;78%
Llano;Sunny;79;N;7;73%
Longview;Cloudy;80;ESE;3;82%
Lubbock;Sunny;76;SSE;4;46%
Lufkin;Sunny;81;ENE;9;84%
Mcallen;Sunny;80;NW;3;78%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;79;NE;6;78%
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;76;N;3;84%
Mesquite;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%
Midland;Sunny;75;ESE;5;45%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;75;ESE;5;45%
Midlothian;Sunny;78;ENE;3;81%
Mineola;Cloudy;80;ESE;3;84%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;77;ESE;3;76%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;79;ESE;5;91%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;14;78%
New Braunfels;Sunny;84;NNE;12;64%
Odessa;Sunny;71;ESE;5;45%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;82;NE;13;84%
Palacios;Mostly sunny;81;NNE;12;90%
Palestine;Cloudy;79;E;6;91%
Pampa;Mostly sunny;75;S;17;55%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;73;S;12;56%
Paris;Mostly cloudy;76;E;6;93%
Pecos;Sunny;71;S;2;33%
Perryton;Sunny;73;S;14;60%
Plainview;Sunny;68;SSW;5;54%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;83;NNW;8;76%
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;82;NW;6;82%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;81;NNE;6;84%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;77;NNE;3;80%
Robstown;Partly sunny;83;N;6;70%
Rockport;Cloudy;83;N;12;76%
Rocksprings;Sunny;76;NE;2;61%
San Angelo;Sunny;67;Calm;0;70%
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;83;NNE;2;73%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;87%
San Marcos;Sunny;77;NNE;8;81%
Seminole;Sunny;71;SE;3;47%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;75;ENE;6;88%
Snyder;Sunny;77;SSE;8;54%
Sonora;Sunny;73;Calm;0;56%
Stephenville;Sunny;78;ESE;3;74%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;87%
Sweetwater;Sunny;78;SSE;9;57%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;87%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;79;E;6;81%
Tyler;Showers;82;SE;3;81%
Uvalde;Sunny;79;NE;7;55%
Vernon;Sunny;76;E;3;65%
Victoria;Rain;81;N;5;87%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;81;E;7;71%
Weslaco;Sunny;80;N;3;81%
Wharton;Cloudy;82;NE;7;79%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;76;E;8;74%
Wink;Sunny;68;ENE;3;48%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;83;NNE;1;75%
_____
