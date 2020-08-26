TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Wednesday, August 26, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;78;SSE;5;63%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;74;Calm;0;58%

Alice;Sunny;87;N;6;62%

Alpine;Sunny;70;WSW;3;50%

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;68;SSE;7;62%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;81;NE;10;90%

Arlington;Sunny;79;Calm;0;69%

Austin;Sunny;79;NE;3;73%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;82;NNE;9;73%

Bay;Cloudy;80;NE;9;94%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;79;NE;7;91%

Beeville;Partly sunny;84;N;3;82%

Borger;Mostly sunny;73;S;12;54%

Bowie;Sunny;77;Calm;0;77%

Breckenridge;Sunny;76;Calm;0;68%

Brenham;Showers;80;E;5;91%

Bridgeport;Sunny;79;Calm;0;72%

Brownsville;Sunny;78;NW;6;86%

Brownwood;Sunny;79;ESE;5;64%

Burnet;Sunny;75;NE;6;78%

Canadian;Sunny;76;S;9;60%

Castroville;Sunny;79;Calm;0;66%

Childress;Sunny;75;Calm;0;61%

Cleburne;Sunny;81;E;5;73%

College Station;Rain;78;ENE;5;96%

Comanche;Sunny;76;Calm;0;73%

Conroe;Cloudy;81;E;7;83%

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;81;N;8;78%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;80;E;6;84%

Cotulla;Sunny;83;Calm;0;64%

Dalhart;Sunny;66;SSW;9;63%

Dallas Love;Sunny;80;ESE;5;76%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;79;E;5;73%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;79;E;3;81%

Decatur;Sunny;78;E;3;74%

Del Rio;Sunny;78;Calm;0;55%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;75;NE;7;58%

Denton;Sunny;76;Calm;0;81%

Dryden;Sunny;75;NW;2;45%

Dumas;Sunny;67;SSE;10;58%

Edinburg;Sunny;81;NNW;2;69%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;78;ESE;4;36%

Ellington;Cloudy;81;NE;12;88%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;77;NNW;5;84%

Fort Hood;Sunny;76;N;5;77%

Fort Worth;Sunny;78;E;6;78%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;80;E;5;73%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;83;ESE;3;65%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;73;Calm;0;88%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;73;Calm;0;78%

Gainesville;Sunny;78;Calm;0;77%

Galveston;Rain;82;NE;16;90%

Gatesville;Sunny;77;N;3;73%

Georgetown;Sunny;76;N;6;81%

Giddings;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;91%

Gilmer;Cloudy;79;E;3;85%

Graham;Sunny;79;Calm;0;72%

Granbury;Sunny;79;Calm;0;70%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;Calm;0;69%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;81;ENE;3;78%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;SE;7;40%

Hamilton;Sunny;78;Calm;0;73%

Harlingen;Sunny;76;NW;3;93%

Hearne;Rain;76;E;8;91%

Hebbronville;Sunny;82;N;5;64%

Henderson;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;89%

Hereford;Sunny;70;SW;6;49%

Hillsboro;Sunny;78;ENE;5;79%

Hondo;Sunny;72;NNE;7;73%

Houston;Cloudy;79;E;13;94%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;83;ENE;14;82%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;79;E;13;94%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;80;NE;7;97%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;82;NE;9;84%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;80;ENE;6;84%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;82;NE;8;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;81;ENE;10;87%

Huntsville;Cloudy;81;E;5;84%

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;85;N;12;77%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;80;ESE;3;88%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;81;ENE;8;91%

Junction;Sunny;66;WNW;3;74%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;78;N;3;74%

Kerrville;Sunny;76;Calm;0;69%

Killeen;Sunny;76;N;5;77%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;76;N;5;77%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;81%

La Grange;Showers;79;Calm;0;97%

Lago Vista;Sunny;77;N;6;80%

Lancaster;Sunny;80;ESE;5;76%

Laredo;Partly sunny;78;NNW;7;78%

Llano;Sunny;79;N;7;73%

Longview;Cloudy;80;ESE;3;82%

Lubbock;Sunny;76;SSE;4;46%

Lufkin;Sunny;81;ENE;9;84%

Mcallen;Sunny;80;NW;3;78%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;79;NE;6;78%

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;76;N;3;84%

Mesquite;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%

Midland;Sunny;75;ESE;5;45%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;75;ESE;5;45%

Midlothian;Sunny;78;ENE;3;81%

Mineola;Cloudy;80;ESE;3;84%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;77;ESE;3;76%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;79;ESE;5;91%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;14;78%

New Braunfels;Sunny;84;NNE;12;64%

Odessa;Sunny;71;ESE;5;45%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;82;NE;13;84%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;81;NNE;12;90%

Palestine;Cloudy;79;E;6;91%

Pampa;Mostly sunny;75;S;17;55%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;73;S;12;56%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;76;E;6;93%

Pecos;Sunny;71;S;2;33%

Perryton;Sunny;73;S;14;60%

Plainview;Sunny;68;SSW;5;54%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;83;NNW;8;76%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;82;NW;6;82%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;81;NNE;6;84%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;77;NNE;3;80%

Robstown;Partly sunny;83;N;6;70%

Rockport;Cloudy;83;N;12;76%

Rocksprings;Sunny;76;NE;2;61%

San Angelo;Sunny;67;Calm;0;70%

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;83;NNE;2;73%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;87%

San Marcos;Sunny;77;NNE;8;81%

Seminole;Sunny;71;SE;3;47%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;75;ENE;6;88%

Snyder;Sunny;77;SSE;8;54%

Sonora;Sunny;73;Calm;0;56%

Stephenville;Sunny;78;ESE;3;74%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;87%

Sweetwater;Sunny;78;SSE;9;57%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;87%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;79;E;6;81%

Tyler;Showers;82;SE;3;81%

Uvalde;Sunny;79;NE;7;55%

Vernon;Sunny;76;E;3;65%

Victoria;Rain;81;N;5;87%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;81;E;7;71%

Weslaco;Sunny;80;N;3;81%

Wharton;Cloudy;82;NE;7;79%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;76;E;8;74%

Wink;Sunny;68;ENE;3;48%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;83;NNE;1;75%

