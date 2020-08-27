TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 27, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;79;S;9;73%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;74;SE;10;72%

Alice;Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;74%

Alpine;Sunny;72;Calm;0;40%

Amarillo;Sunny;69;S;6;59%

Angleton;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Partly sunny;75;N;9;78%

Austin;Mostly sunny;77;Calm;0;78%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;80;N;6;78%

Bay;Sunny;77;NW;7;89%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;12;85%

Beeville;Sunny;82;NE;7;85%

Borger;Mostly sunny;71;SW;5;75%

Bowie;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;91%

Breckenridge;Sunny;74;Calm;0;91%

Brenham;Partly sunny;79;NW;9;85%

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Sunny;81;SSW;7;90%

Brownwood;Sunny;77;Calm;0;73%

Burnet;Sunny;73;NNE;5;87%

Canadian;Cloudy;72;S;7;88%

Castroville;Partly sunny;83;ENE;6;63%

Childress;Sunny;74;S;5;84%

Cleburne;Sunny;77;NNE;8;83%

College Station;Sunny;78;NW;9;84%

Comanche;Sunny;74;Calm;0;94%

Conroe;Sunny;78;WNW;8;84%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;79%

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;77;NNW;10;87%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;84;E;8;66%

Dalhart;Sunny;61;SW;7;59%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;77;NE;5;78%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;75;NNE;5;84%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;74;NNE;6;90%

Decatur;Partly sunny;71;NNE;3;93%

Del Rio;Sunny;82;ENE;7;69%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;82;E;8;69%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;9;87%

Dryden;Sunny;80;E;5;67%

Dumas;Sunny;67;Calm;0;52%

Edinburg;Sunny;83;S;3;73%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;79;NE;2;34%

Ellington;Partly sunny;79;WSW;9;83%

Falfurrias;Sunny;77;Calm;0;93%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;6;86%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;74;N;8;90%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;74;N;7;87%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;80;NNW;6;72%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;74;Calm;0;83%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;94%

Galveston;Mostly sunny;81;W;9;81%

Gatesville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;83%

Georgetown;Sunny;74;NNW;6;90%

Giddings;Partly sunny;77;NNW;6;87%

Gilmer;Cloudy;73;NNE;9;88%

Graham;Sunny;74;Calm;0;88%

Granbury;Mostly sunny;76;N;6;86%

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;75;N;9;78%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;75;N;5;92%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;74;SW;7;34%

Hamilton;Sunny;75;ENE;3;91%

Harlingen;Sunny;80;S;8;90%

Hearne;Sunny;76;NW;8;85%

Hebbronville;Sunny;80;Calm;0;76%

Henderson;Showers;72;NNE;21;91%

Hereford;Sunny;69;SW;3;53%

Hillsboro;Sunny;77;N;8;92%

Hondo;Mostly sunny;76;NNE;5;79%

Houston;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;9;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;79;W;9;81%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;9;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;78;W;6;88%

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;79;W;6;78%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;77;WNW;6;81%

Houston Hull;Sunny;77;W;6;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;79;W;10;78%

Huntsville;Sunny;79;NW;9;78%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;89%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;77;N;8;77%

Jasper;Cloudy;73;E;18;95%

Junction;Sunny;73;Calm;0;87%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;79;N;6;75%

Kerrville;Sunny;77;Calm;0;79%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;6;86%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;74;WNW;6;86%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;80;WSW;3;90%

La Grange;Sunny;79;NNW;6;90%

Lago Vista;Sunny;76;N;5;85%

Lancaster;Sunny;76;NE;5;86%

Laredo;Sunny;82;ESE;4;74%

Llano;Sunny;77;Calm;0;78%

Longview;Rain;72;N;9;89%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;76;SSW;7;64%

Lufkin;Cloudy;75;NW;13;84%

Mcallen;Sunny;79;SE;7;87%

Mcgregor;Sunny;74;NNW;6;87%

Mckinney;Sunny;72;N;7;87%

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;73;N;7;94%

Midland;Sunny;76;SSE;8;65%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;76;SSE;8;65%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;75;N;6;94%

Mineola;Cloudy;75;NNE;6;84%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;72;NE;6;93%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;77;NE;8;89%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;73;N;18;93%

New Braunfels;Sunny;84;NE;6;66%

Odessa;Sunny;72;SE;8;63%

Orange;Cloudy;78;WSW;17;79%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;77;WNW;6;93%

Palestine;Partly sunny;77;NW;7;91%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;71;S;17;90%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;10;93%

Paris;Cloudy;74;ENE;10;96%

Pecos;Sunny;73;ESE;2;33%

Perryton;Sunny;71;S;14;88%

Plainview;Partly sunny;66;Calm;0;69%

Pleasanton;Sunny;83;ENE;5;71%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;83;WNW;3;83%

Port Isabel;Sunny;83;SSW;7;86%

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;79;NW;3;86%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;76;NNW;5;87%

Robstown;Partly sunny;86;W;3;76%

Rockport;Partly sunny;83;NE;3;73%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;3;83%

San Angelo;Sunny;71;E;5;78%

San Antonio;Sunny;82;NNE;2;73%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;74;Calm;0;93%

San Marcos;Sunny;77;NNW;7;87%

Seminole;Sunny;71;Calm;0;55%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;70;NE;6;93%

Snyder;Sunny;76;S;9;75%

Sonora;Mostly sunny;79;Calm;0;73%

Stephenville;Sunny;74;NE;3;88%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;76;ENE;7;97%

Sweetwater;Sunny;79;S;9;69%

Temple;Sunny;74;NNW;6;93%

Terrell;Mostly sunny;73;N;8;90%

Tyler;Cloudy;77;NNE;7;76%

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;80;ENE;9;71%

Vernon;Sunny;74;ESE;7;86%

Victoria;Sunny;80;NW;3;79%

Waco;Sunny;79;NNE;6;73%

Weslaco;Partly sunny;83;S;8;78%

Wharton;Sunny;79;NW;7;77%

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;72;E;3;90%

Wink;Sunny;69;E;6;50%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;1;75%

