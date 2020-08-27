TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;79;S;9;73%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;74;SE;10;72%
Alice;Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;74%
Alpine;Sunny;72;Calm;0;40%
Amarillo;Sunny;69;S;6;59%
Angleton;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Partly sunny;75;N;9;78%
Austin;Mostly sunny;77;Calm;0;78%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;80;N;6;78%
Bay;Sunny;77;NW;7;89%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;12;85%
Beeville;Sunny;82;NE;7;85%
Borger;Mostly sunny;71;SW;5;75%
Bowie;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;91%
Breckenridge;Sunny;74;Calm;0;91%
Brenham;Partly sunny;79;NW;9;85%
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%
Brownsville;Sunny;81;SSW;7;90%
Brownwood;Sunny;77;Calm;0;73%
Burnet;Sunny;73;NNE;5;87%
Canadian;Cloudy;72;S;7;88%
Castroville;Partly sunny;83;ENE;6;63%
Childress;Sunny;74;S;5;84%
Cleburne;Sunny;77;NNE;8;83%
College Station;Sunny;78;NW;9;84%
Comanche;Sunny;74;Calm;0;94%
Conroe;Sunny;78;WNW;8;84%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;79%
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;77;NNW;10;87%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;84;E;8;66%
Dalhart;Sunny;61;SW;7;59%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;77;NE;5;78%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;75;NNE;5;84%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;74;NNE;6;90%
Decatur;Partly sunny;71;NNE;3;93%
Del Rio;Sunny;82;ENE;7;69%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;82;E;8;69%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;9;87%
Dryden;Sunny;80;E;5;67%
Dumas;Sunny;67;Calm;0;52%
Edinburg;Sunny;83;S;3;73%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;79;NE;2;34%
Ellington;Partly sunny;79;WSW;9;83%
Falfurrias;Sunny;77;Calm;0;93%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;6;86%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;74;N;8;90%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;74;N;7;87%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;80;NNW;6;72%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;74;Calm;0;83%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;94%
Galveston;Mostly sunny;81;W;9;81%
Gatesville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;83%
Georgetown;Sunny;74;NNW;6;90%
Giddings;Partly sunny;77;NNW;6;87%
Gilmer;Cloudy;73;NNE;9;88%
Graham;Sunny;74;Calm;0;88%
Granbury;Mostly sunny;76;N;6;86%
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;75;N;9;78%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;75;N;5;92%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;74;SW;7;34%
Hamilton;Sunny;75;ENE;3;91%
Harlingen;Sunny;80;S;8;90%
Hearne;Sunny;76;NW;8;85%
Hebbronville;Sunny;80;Calm;0;76%
Henderson;Showers;72;NNE;21;91%
Hereford;Sunny;69;SW;3;53%
Hillsboro;Sunny;77;N;8;92%
Hondo;Mostly sunny;76;NNE;5;79%
Houston;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;9;78%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;79;W;9;81%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;9;78%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;78;W;6;88%
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;79;W;6;78%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;77;WNW;6;81%
Houston Hull;Sunny;77;W;6;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;79;W;10;78%
Huntsville;Sunny;79;NW;9;78%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;89%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;77;N;8;77%
Jasper;Cloudy;73;E;18;95%
Junction;Sunny;73;Calm;0;87%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;79;N;6;75%
Kerrville;Sunny;77;Calm;0;79%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;6;86%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;74;WNW;6;86%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;80;WSW;3;90%
La Grange;Sunny;79;NNW;6;90%
Lago Vista;Sunny;76;N;5;85%
Lancaster;Sunny;76;NE;5;86%
Laredo;Sunny;82;ESE;4;74%
Llano;Sunny;77;Calm;0;78%
Longview;Rain;72;N;9;89%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;76;SSW;7;64%
Lufkin;Cloudy;75;NW;13;84%
Mcallen;Sunny;79;SE;7;87%
Mcgregor;Sunny;74;NNW;6;87%
Mckinney;Sunny;72;N;7;87%
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;73;N;7;94%
Midland;Sunny;76;SSE;8;65%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;76;SSE;8;65%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;75;N;6;94%
Mineola;Cloudy;75;NNE;6;84%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;72;NE;6;93%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;77;NE;8;89%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;73;N;18;93%
New Braunfels;Sunny;84;NE;6;66%
Odessa;Sunny;72;SE;8;63%
Orange;Cloudy;78;WSW;17;79%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;77;WNW;6;93%
Palestine;Partly sunny;77;NW;7;91%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;71;S;17;90%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;10;93%
Paris;Cloudy;74;ENE;10;96%
Pecos;Sunny;73;ESE;2;33%
Perryton;Sunny;71;S;14;88%
Plainview;Partly sunny;66;Calm;0;69%
Pleasanton;Sunny;83;ENE;5;71%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;83;WNW;3;83%
Port Isabel;Sunny;83;SSW;7;86%
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;79;NW;3;86%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;76;NNW;5;87%
Robstown;Partly sunny;86;W;3;76%
Rockport;Partly sunny;83;NE;3;73%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;3;83%
San Angelo;Sunny;71;E;5;78%
San Antonio;Sunny;82;NNE;2;73%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;74;Calm;0;93%
San Marcos;Sunny;77;NNW;7;87%
Seminole;Sunny;71;Calm;0;55%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;70;NE;6;93%
Snyder;Sunny;76;S;9;75%
Sonora;Mostly sunny;79;Calm;0;73%
Stephenville;Sunny;74;NE;3;88%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;76;ENE;7;97%
Sweetwater;Sunny;79;S;9;69%
Temple;Sunny;74;NNW;6;93%
Terrell;Mostly sunny;73;N;8;90%
Tyler;Cloudy;77;NNE;7;76%
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;80;ENE;9;71%
Vernon;Sunny;74;ESE;7;86%
Victoria;Sunny;80;NW;3;79%
Waco;Sunny;79;NNE;6;73%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;83;S;8;78%
Wharton;Sunny;79;NW;7;77%
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;72;E;3;90%
Wink;Sunny;69;E;6;50%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;1;75%
