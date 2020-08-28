TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM CDT Friday, August 28, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;82;S;10;55%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;82;SSE;12;48%

Alice;Clear;83;SSE;10;87%

Alpine;Clear;78;Calm;0;45%

Amarillo;Clear;77;SSW;5;37%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;84;S;8;84%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;79;E;3;64%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;84;N;5;69%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;81;S;8;87%

Bay;Partly cloudy;83;S;6;87%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;3;92%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;6;95%

Borger;Clear;81;S;10;43%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;93%

Breckenridge;Mostly clear;82;SSE;6;58%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;82;S;7;90%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;82%

Brownwood;Clear;77;SE;6;69%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;81;S;6;66%

Canadian;Clear;73;SSE;6;73%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;69%

Childress;Clear;73;SE;9;73%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;79;SE;7;64%

College Station;Partly cloudy;82;S;10;84%

Comanche;Clear;76;S;8;72%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;6;79%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;87%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;7;66%

Cotulla;Clear;86;SSE;9;60%

Dalhart;Hazy moonlight;66;SSW;6;48%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;5;68%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;79;E;6;68%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;5;68%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;73;E;3;76%

Del Rio;Clear;90;ESE;13;48%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;12;49%

Denton;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;79;E;3;44%

Dumas;Clear;75;SSW;14;32%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;82;S;5;88%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;3;28%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;88%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;7;95%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;63%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;6;70%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;70%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;63%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;79%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;78%

Gainesville;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;96%

Galveston;Cloudy;87;S;14;79%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;3;69%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;84;S;12;71%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;83;S;7;88%

Gilmer;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;85%

Graham;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;5;70%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;81;SE;6;63%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;79;E;3;64%

Greenville;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;16;28%

Hamilton;Mostly clear;77;S;9;69%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;84;S;12;84%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;84%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;80;S;9;81%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;85%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;74;W;9;37%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;82;SE;9;58%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;12;67%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;10;88%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;82%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;10;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;99%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;84;S;5;76%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;83;S;5;79%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;84;S;7;79%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;83;S;10;73%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;86;S;13;85%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;71;SSE;2;89%

Jasper;Mostly clear;78;SW;4;94%

Junction;Mostly clear;83;SW;5;60%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;12;76%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;80;SE;7;80%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;63%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;63%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;89%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;96%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;80;S;8;77%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;85%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;8;76%

Llano;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;3;69%

Longview;Cloudy;72;N;1;89%

Lubbock;Clear;80;SSW;8;39%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;79;S;6;84%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;82%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;83;ENE;4;62%

Mckinney;Cloudy;75;SSE;3;78%

Mesquite;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%

Midland;Clear;83;SE;10;40%

Midland Airpark;Clear;83;SE;10;40%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;78%

Mineola;Rain;74;NNE;2;81%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;8;73%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;86%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%

New Braunfels;Clear;84;S;9;76%

Odessa;Clear;81;SE;8;38%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;3;96%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;86;S;12;82%

Palestine;Cloudy;77;SSE;4;80%

Pampa;Clear;74;SSE;13;66%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;73;SW;3;64%

Paris;Cloudy;74;S;5;93%

Pecos;Clear;76;SE;6;30%

Perryton;Mostly clear;74;SSE;12;61%

Plainview;Clear;73;SSW;6;41%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;9;79%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;85;S;11;83%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;83%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;84;S;8;87%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;82;S;9;80%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;83;S;9;86%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;86;S;10;76%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;7;72%

San Angelo;Clear;83;S;9;48%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;4;81%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;8;90%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;84%

Seminole;Clear;78;S;8;32%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;7;87%

Snyder;Clear;78;S;8;48%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;50%

Stephenville;Clear;75;S;3;73%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;3;84%

Sweetwater;Clear;82;S;12;46%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;69%

Terrell;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;66%

Tyler;Cloudy;75;NNE;2;79%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;6;71%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;3;64%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;82;S;5;86%

Waco;Clear;84;S;14;64%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;83%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;6;88%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;13;66%

Wink;Partly cloudy;79;SE;8;29%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;7;72%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather