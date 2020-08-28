TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM CDT Friday, August 28, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;82;S;10;55%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;82;SSE;12;48%
Alice;Clear;83;SSE;10;87%
Alpine;Clear;78;Calm;0;45%
Amarillo;Clear;77;SSW;5;37%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;84;S;8;84%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;79;E;3;64%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;84;N;5;69%
Austin Bergstrom;Clear;81;S;8;87%
Bay;Partly cloudy;83;S;6;87%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;3;92%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;6;95%
Borger;Clear;81;S;10;43%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;93%
Breckenridge;Mostly clear;82;SSE;6;58%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;82;S;7;90%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;82%
Brownwood;Clear;77;SE;6;69%
Burnet;Partly cloudy;81;S;6;66%
Canadian;Clear;73;SSE;6;73%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;69%
Childress;Clear;73;SE;9;73%
Cleburne;Partly cloudy;79;SE;7;64%
College Station;Partly cloudy;82;S;10;84%
Comanche;Clear;76;S;8;72%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;6;79%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;87%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;7;66%
Cotulla;Clear;86;SSE;9;60%
Dalhart;Hazy moonlight;66;SSW;6;48%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;5;68%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;79;E;6;68%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;5;68%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;73;E;3;76%
Del Rio;Clear;90;ESE;13;48%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;12;49%
Denton;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%
Dryden;Partly cloudy;79;E;3;44%
Dumas;Clear;75;SSW;14;32%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;82;S;5;88%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;3;28%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;88%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;7;95%
Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;63%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;6;70%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;70%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;63%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;79%
Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;78%
Gainesville;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;96%
Galveston;Cloudy;87;S;14;79%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;3;69%
Georgetown;Partly cloudy;84;S;12;71%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;83;S;7;88%
Gilmer;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;85%
Graham;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;5;70%
Granbury;Partly cloudy;81;SE;6;63%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;79;E;3;64%
Greenville;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;16;28%
Hamilton;Mostly clear;77;S;9;69%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;84;S;12;84%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;84%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;80;S;9;81%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;85%
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;74;W;9;37%
Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;82;SE;9;58%
Hondo;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;12;67%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;10;88%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;82%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;10;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;99%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;84;S;5;76%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;83;S;5;79%
Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;87%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;84;S;7;79%
Huntsville;Partly cloudy;83;S;10;73%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;86;S;13;85%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;71;SSE;2;89%
Jasper;Mostly clear;78;SW;4;94%
Junction;Mostly clear;83;SW;5;60%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;12;76%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;80;SE;7;80%
Killeen;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;63%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;63%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;89%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;96%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;80;S;8;77%
Lancaster;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;85%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;8;76%
Llano;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;3;69%
Longview;Cloudy;72;N;1;89%
Lubbock;Clear;80;SSW;8;39%
Lufkin;Partly cloudy;79;S;6;84%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;82%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;83;ENE;4;62%
Mckinney;Cloudy;75;SSE;3;78%
Mesquite;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%
Midland;Clear;83;SE;10;40%
Midland Airpark;Clear;83;SE;10;40%
Midlothian;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;78%
Mineola;Rain;74;NNE;2;81%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;8;73%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;86%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%
New Braunfels;Clear;84;S;9;76%
Odessa;Clear;81;SE;8;38%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;3;96%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;86;S;12;82%
Palestine;Cloudy;77;SSE;4;80%
Pampa;Clear;74;SSE;13;66%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;73;SW;3;64%
Paris;Cloudy;74;S;5;93%
Pecos;Clear;76;SE;6;30%
Perryton;Mostly clear;74;SSE;12;61%
Plainview;Clear;73;SSW;6;41%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;9;79%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;85;S;11;83%
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;83%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;84;S;8;87%
Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;82;S;9;80%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;83;S;9;86%
Rockport;Partly cloudy;86;S;10;76%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;7;72%
San Angelo;Clear;83;S;9;48%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;4;81%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;8;90%
San Marcos;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;84%
Seminole;Clear;78;S;8;32%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;7;87%
Snyder;Clear;78;S;8;48%
Sonora;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;50%
Stephenville;Clear;75;S;3;73%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;3;84%
Sweetwater;Clear;82;S;12;46%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;69%
Terrell;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;66%
Tyler;Cloudy;75;NNE;2;79%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;6;71%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;3;64%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;82;S;5;86%
Waco;Clear;84;S;14;64%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;83%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;6;88%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;13;66%
Wink;Partly cloudy;79;SE;8;29%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;7;72%
